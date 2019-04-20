CRISPR Gene Editing can Treat Deadly Lung Diseases Before Birth

Surfactant is a lipoprotein mixture which is important for normal lung functioning

Mutations in the surfactant genes lead to fatal lung diseases like surfactant protein deficiency, cystic fibrosis and alpha-1 antitrypsin

Such fatal diseases can lead to immediate death after birth due to respiratory failure

Using CRISPR gene editing in-utero, scientists have edited out the harmful mutations

This proof-of-concept is a new beginning to deal with harmful lung diseases in fetuses before birth

Here's How CRISPR Gene Editing Treats Lung diseases

