Creatine and Hair Loss: Science Settles the Debate

Clinical evidence shows creatine supplementation does not raise dihydrotestosterone levels or affect hair growth, challenging viral claims linking it to hair loss.
- Clinical trial found no significant link between creatine supplementation and hair loss indicators
- Hormone levels including dihydrotestosterone remained similar in creatine and placebo groups
- Earlier concerns came from a small study that did not measure actual hair loss
Common questions and misconceptions about creatine supplementation: what does the scientific evidence really show?
Go to source). A claim circulating on social media suggested that creatine might be responsible for hair loss. However, existing scientific evidence does not support a direct connection between creatine supplementation and baldness.
Available clinical findings indicate that creatine does not significantly influence the hormones or hair growth patterns linked to hair loss.
A viral reel posted by Nutricop, a wellness platform with 492 thousand followers on Instagram, recently triggered discussion online. The reel features a conversation between two characters debating whether creatine supplementation could lead to hair loss, which prompted widespread curiosity and concern about the supplement.
Creatine Role in Muscle Energy ProductionCreatine is a naturally occurring compound that supports the body's production of adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy source used by muscles during short bursts of intense physical activity such as sprinting or weightlifting.
Small amounts of creatine are naturally produced by the liver, kidneys, and pancreas. It is also present in foods such as meat and fish. When consumed as a supplement, typically around three to five grams per day, creatine is stored in the muscles where it helps deliver rapid energy during high intensity exercise.
Difference Between Creatine Steroids and ProteinCreatine is sometimes confused with other performance enhancing substances, but it is not a steroid. Steroids primarily affect hormones and muscle growth, whereas creatine mainly supports the body's energy production during physical activity.
It also differs from protein supplements. Protein helps build and repair muscle tissue, while creatine's primary function is to improve energy availability during brief, high intensity movements.
Dihydrotestosterone Concerns Linked to CreatineConcerns about a possible connection between creatine and hair loss mainly arise from its potential influence on the hormone dihydrotestosterone. Dihydrotestosterone is derived from testosterone and can attach to hair follicles, which may eventually contribute to hair loss in susceptible individuals.
Some experts have suggested that creatine could increase levels of dihydrotestosterone, leading to worries about possible hair thinning. However, scientific evidence examining this possibility has produced little support for that claim.
Clinical Trial Examining Hormones and Hair GrowthA recent 12 week randomized controlled trial directly evaluated the relationship between creatine supplementation and hair related changes. The investigation included 45 resistance trained men between 18 and 40 years of age. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either creatine monohydrate at five grams per day or a placebo consisting of five grams of maltodextrin daily.
Hormonal levels including total testosterone, free testosterone, and dihydrotestosterone were measured through blood tests. Hair follicle health was also analyzed using a Trichogram test and the FotoFinder system, which assessed hair density, follicular unit count, and overall hair thickness.
Hormone Levels and Hair Parameters Remained StableResults showed no meaningful differences between the creatine group and the placebo group in terms of dihydrotestosterone levels, the ratio of dihydrotestosterone to testosterone, or indicators of hair growth.
Although total testosterone levels rose slightly and free testosterone declined somewhat during the trial, these changes occurred in both groups and were not associated with creatine supplementation.
Earlier Small Study Sparked Ongoing ConcernsInvestigators noted that this was the first investigation to directly examine hair follicle health following creatine supplementation. The findings offered strong evidence against the idea that creatine contributes to hair loss (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Does creatine cause hair loss? A 12-week randomized controlled trial
Go to source).
Much of the concern about creatine and hair loss originates from a small study conducted in 2009 involving college rugby players. That research reported a 56 percent increase in dihydrotestosterone levels after seven days of high dose creatine loading, although the investigation did not measure actual hair loss and involved a limited number of participants.
Evidence From Multiple Studies Shows No Direct LinkThe earlier study has not been replicated, and its findings remain uncertain. Additionally, at least 12 other investigations examining creatine's effect on testosterone have not identified significant hormonal increases.
Current scientific evidence therefore does not provide proof that creatine directly causes hair loss. Individuals considering supplements are advised to consult a healthcare professional and follow recommended dosage guidelines unless otherwise instructed.
Supplement Regulation and Safety ConsiderationsAnother important point is that creatine supplements are not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. This means they are not evaluated for safety and effectiveness in the same way as prescription medications.
Because dietary supplements are regulated less strictly, experts advise selecting products from reputable manufacturers that conduct third party testing to ensure product quality and safety.
In conclusion, current clinical evidence does not support the claim that creatine supplementation causes hair loss. Hormone levels and hair growth indicators remain unchanged in controlled trials, though consulting a healthcare professional before starting any supplement and following recommended dosages remains important.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Does creatine cause hair loss?
A: Current scientific evidence shows no direct link between creatine supplementation and hair loss.
Q: Why do people think creatine causes hair loss?
A: Concerns mainly come from its possible effect on the hormone dihydrotestosterone, which can influence hair follicles.
Q: What did the clinical trial find about creatine and hair growth?
A: The trial found no significant differences in dihydrotestosterone levels or hair growth measures between creatine users and placebo participants.
Q: Where does creatine naturally come from?
A: Creatine is naturally produced in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas and is also found in foods such as meat and fish.
Q: Are creatine supplements regulated like medicines?
A: Creatine supplements are not approved by the US FDA and are regulated less strictly than prescription medicines.
References:
- Common questions and misconceptions about creatine supplementation: what does the scientific evidence really show? - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7871530/)
- Does creatine cause hair loss? A 12-week randomized controlled trial - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40265319/)