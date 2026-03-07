Creatine and Hair Loss: Science Settles the Debate

Clinical evidence shows creatine supplementation does not raise dihydrotestosterone levels or affect hair growth, challenging viral claims linking it to hair loss.

Common questions and misconceptions about creatine supplementation: what does the scientific evidence really show?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does creatine cause hair loss?

A: Current scientific evidence shows no direct link between creatine supplementation and hair loss.

Q: Why do people think creatine causes hair loss?

A: Concerns mainly come from its possible effect on the hormone dihydrotestosterone, which can influence hair follicles.

Q: What did the clinical trial find about creatine and hair growth?

A: The trial found no significant differences in dihydrotestosterone levels or hair growth measures between creatine users and placebo participants.

Q: Where does creatine naturally come from?

A: Creatine is naturally produced in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas and is also found in foods such as meat and fish.

Q: Are creatine supplements regulated like medicines?

A: Creatine supplements are not approved by the US FDA and are regulated less strictly than prescription medicines.