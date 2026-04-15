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COVID-19 and Eye Health: Recognizing Symptoms Like Redness and Dryness

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 15 2026 2:38 PM

COVID-19 may affect your eyes through inflammation and immune responses, causing subtle symptoms like redness, dryness, or irritation that often go unnoticed.

COVID-19 and Eye Health: Recognizing Symptoms Like Redness and Dryness
Highlights:
  • Ocular surface can act as a potential entry point for COVID-19
  • Eye symptoms like dryness and redness may signal underlying inflammation
  • Immune response can worsen eye irritation and lead to longer-term issues
A review published in Viruses highlights how COVID-19 can affect the eyes; expanding our understanding of the disease beyond the respiratory system (1 Trusted Source
Impact of COVID-19 on Ocular Surface Health: Infection Mechanisms, Immune Modulation, and Inflammatory Responses

Go to source).
The study explains that the ocular surface is not just exposed to the environment but also plays a role in infection and immunity.

The researchers note, “the ocular surface serves not only as a potential entry portal for the virus but also exhibits intricate interactions with the systemic immune system.”

The study reports that eye-related symptoms occur in a small percentage of COVID-19 patients, typically ranging from about 1% to 5%, with some cases showing slightly higher levels. Viral material has also been detected in tears in a minority of patients, suggesting the eye may play a role in transmission and infection.


Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...

How COVID-19 Enters Through the Ocular Surface

The virus responsible for COVID-19 attaches to ACE2 receptors found in eye tissues like the cornea and conjunctiva. These receptors allow SARS-CoV-2 to enter cells, replicate, and trigger local infection. Everyday habits such as rubbing your eyes after touching surfaces may increase the risk of exposure.


Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

Common COVID-19 Eye Symptoms to Watch

Most eye symptoms linked to COVID-19 are mild and temporary.

They may include: Someone recovering from COVID-19 may notice persistent dryness while using screens or mild redness that does not go away quickly.


Long COVID: Symptoms, Safety & Preventive Strategies
Long COVID: Symptoms, Safety & Preventive Strategies
People can better manage their long-term COVID-19 symptoms and complications by using a multimodal approach to regulate the disease and proactive measures.

Immune Response and Eye Inflammation In COVID-19

The eye has its own innate immune system that reacts quickly to infections. Cells on the ocular surface release protective signals and recruit immune cells to fight the virus.

However, excessive immune activity, including a cytokine storm, can lead to inflammation and damage. This may show up as swelling, discomfort, or prolonged irritation in daily life.


COVID-19 Pandemic: Perfect 6 Things Your Eye Doctor Wants You to Know About Coronavirus
COVID-19 Pandemic: Perfect 6 Things Your Eye Doctor Wants You to Know About Coronavirus
Protecting your vision and your health during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical. So, make sure to maintain good hygiene, continue to practice social distancing, and follow the advice of your eye doctor to protect your good vision.

How Systemic Inflammation Affects Eye Health

COVID-19 triggers a systemic immune response that can influence multiple organs, including the eyes. Inflammatory molecules circulating in the body can reach ocular tissues and worsen local symptoms. In more severe cases, this interaction may contribute to longer-term issues like chronic dryness or tissue changes.

Recognizing COVID-19 Eye Symptoms

You might ignore mild eye irritation during or after an illness, assuming it is due to screen time or lack of sleep. This study suggests such symptoms could be linked to underlying inflammatory responses caused by COVID-19. Recognizing these signals may help you take timely precautions and seek care if needed.

Looking Ahead At COVID-19 And Long-Term Eye Health

The study highlights the need for more research into long-term effects on the eyes.

Being aware of how ocular immunity changes after infection could improve prevention and treatment strategies.

These findings also support simple protective habits, especially in high-risk environments.

Final Takeaway

COVID-19 is more than a respiratory illness and can involve the eyes through infection and immune pathways.

Awareness of subtle symptoms and protective measures may help reduce risks and support overall health.

Your eyes are part of your body’s defense system, and taking simple steps to protect your eyes today can support your health and the well-being of those around you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are covid-19 eye symptoms?

A: COVID-19 eye symptoms include redness, dryness, irritation, blurred vision, and light sensitivity.

Q: Can covid-19 spread through the eyes?

A: Yes, the virus may enter through the ocular surface and has been detected in tears in some patients.

Q: Why does covid-19 cause eye inflammation?

A: It triggers immune responses and releases inflammatory molecules that can affect eye tissues.

Q: What is the role of ace2 receptors in eye infection covid?

A: ACE2 receptors in eye cells allow the virus to enter and start infection.

Q: Can covid-19 cause long-term eye problems?

A: The study suggests that ongoing inflammation may lead to chronic dryness or other lasting changes in some cases.



Reference:
  1. Impact of COVID-19 on Ocular Surface Health: Infection Mechanisms, Immune Modulation, and Inflammatory Responses - (https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/17/1/68)
Source-Medindia

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
Your eyes could show early signs of COVID through subtle irritation and redness even before you start feeling the usual symptoms. #COVID19Awareness #eyehealthmatters #ocularimmunity #medindia

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