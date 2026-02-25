Could Nighttime Traffic Noise Be Raising Your Cholesterol?

Nighttime traffic noise may do more than disrupt sleep. A large European study links it to subtle shifts in adult cholesterol levels.
- Nighttime road traffic noise ≥55 dB was linked to higher levels of cholesterol-related blood biomarkers
- The analysis covered 272,000+ adults across three large European population cohorts.
- A clear exposure-response pattern showed biomarker levels rising as nighttime noise increased.
The analysis included 272,229 European adults aged 31 years and older from the U.K. Biobank, the Rotterdam Study, and the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966
Metabolic profiles of nighttime road traffic noise exposure: A multi-cohort study in the European LongITools project

Higher Noise Exposure Linked to Multiple MetabolitesIn the discovery analysis, the researchers found that nighttime road traffic noise (≥55 decibels versus <45 decibels) was associated with higher levels of 48 metabolites in the U.K. Biobank
Road traffic noise exposure and its impact on health

In subsequent meta-analysis and sensitivity analysis, associations for 20 metabolites remained robust, supporting the consistency of the findings.
There was a link between noise ≥55 decibels and higher circulating concentrations of cholesterol-related biomarkers, including lipids in cholesterol-enriched lipoproteins such as low-density lipoprotein and intermediate-density lipoprotein.
Elevations were also noted in unsaturated fatty acids and membrane biomarkers. Importantly, the researchers observed a monotonic exposure-response pattern for noise ≥50 decibels, meaning biomarker levels tended to rise as nighttime noise increased.
To better understand how these metabolic shifts may occur, researchers point toward the biological effects of chronic nighttime noise exposure.
“Our findings suggest that nighttime traffic noise may subtly but consistently affect metabolic health,” said Yiyan He, a researcher from the University of Oulu in Finland. “While the changes in cholesterol and lipid levels for any one individual are small, traffic noise affects a very large number of people, which means the potential public health impact could be substantial.”
Noise Acts as a Chronic Stress TriggerPersistent traffic noise does more than irritate the ears. It can quietly trigger the body’s stress response.
When a person is exposed to the same noise every night, the brain considers it as a form of stress. It then switches on key stress pathways, including the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis and the sympathetic nervous system.
Once this system is activated, the body releases stress hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline, and noradrenaline. In the short term, this is a normal reaction. But when the exposure becomes chronic, the constant hormonal surge may start to create problems.
Over time, this repeated activation can encourage low-grade inflammation and oxidative stress. Both of these processes are known to influence lipid metabolism and overall cardiometabolic risk.
Human research is starting to support this. Increased exposure to traffic noise has been associated with arterial strain and vascular inflammatory indicators. All of these results point to the possibility that noise pollution may have more detrimental impacts on metabolic health than just poor sleep.
Sleep and circadian disruption may be important. Exposure at night appears to be the most significant. The body does not receive the deep, rejuvenating sleep it needs when noise disrupts sleep. It has been consistently shown that road traffic noise disrupts the body's normal circadian cycle and interferes with sleep.
This matters more than many people realize. Poor sleep and circadian misalignment have been linked to:
- Altered lipid metabolism
- Insulin resistance
- Increased cardiometabolic risk
Urban Noise: A Major Public Health IssueCholesterol is not the enemy. The body needs it to function normally. But balance is everything. When levels of bad cholesterol increase, the excess can slowly deposit along the inner walls of arteries
Cholesterol: Why It Matters for Your Heart Health

Atherosclerosis, a disorder caused by this accumulation, narrows and stiffens blood arteries by forming plaques. The constricted arteries may eventually become completely blocked or limit blood flow. At that point, the risk of heart attack and stroke starts to increase.
High cholesterol remains one of the most important controllable risk factors for coronary heart disease, particularly when combined with smoking, diabetes, or high blood pressure.
Health experts usually keep the advice simple and practical:
- Check your cholesterol levels regularly.
- Change diet and lifestyle habits when needed.
- Control levels with medical guidance if required.
Environmental noise is now widely viewed as a meaningful urban stressor. Not dramatic. Not immediately obvious. But persistent.
In this study, the metabolic changes seen in individuals were relatively small. Still, the scale of exposure changes the picture. Even slight biological changes can become a major public health issue when vast populations are impacted night after night.
More long-term research, according to researchers, is required to completely comprehend the mechanics and the practical implications. What we hear at night might be subtly influencing our health in ways we don't fully comprehend.
