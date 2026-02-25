Cholesterol: Why It Matters for Your Heart Health

Road traffic noise exposure and its impact on health

Metabolic profiles of nighttime road traffic noise exposure: A multi-cohort study in the European LongITools project

Nighttime traffic noise may do more than disrupt sleep. A large European study links it to subtle shifts in adult cholesterol levels.

Could Nighttime Traffic Noise Be Raising Your Cholesterol?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can traffic noise really affect cholesterol levels?

A: Yes, emerging research suggests long-term nighttime traffic noise may subtly influence lipid and cholesterol markers in adults.

Q: Why is nighttime noise more concerning than daytime noise?

A: Because it disrupts sleep and the body's recovery cycle, which can quietly affect metabolism over time.

Q: Are the cholesterol changes from noise exposure large?

A: For most individuals the changes are small, but widespread exposure means the population impact could still matter.

Q: Who may be most affected by nighttime traffic noise?

A: People living near busy roads, highways, or high-traffic urban areas may face higher long-term exposure.

Q: What can people do to reduce nighttime noise exposure?

A: Simple steps like soundproofing bedrooms, using white noise, or improving sleep hygiene can help limit the impact.