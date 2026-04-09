Could Alzheimer`s Be an Autoimmune Disorder? A New Theory Suggests So

A bold new theory proposes Alzheimer\s is actually the brain's immune system attacking its own neurons.

Alzheimer's disease as an innate autoimmune disease (AD2): A new molecular paradigm

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the AD2 model of Alzheimer's disease?

A: AD2 proposes that Alzheimer's is a disorder of the brain's innate immune system, where amyloid beta mistakenly attacks neurons instead of pathogens, triggering a self-sustaining cycle of damage.

Q: Is amyloid beta harmful or protective?

A: Both. At normal levels it is protective and acts as an immune defender. It becomes harmful when chronically overproduced, leading it to attack the brain's own neurons.

Q: What conditions increase Alzheimer's risk under this model?

A: Infections, head injuries, diabetes, obesity, poor sleep, depression, air pollution, and cardiovascular disease can all trigger or worsen the autoimmune cycle described in AD2.

Q: Why have anti-amyloid drugs had limited success?

A: Because they target amyloid beta without addressing the underlying immune dysfunction. AD2 suggests multiple pathways must be targeted together.

Q: What new treatments does the AD2 model suggest?

A: Targeting L-tryptophan and L-arginine metabolism, repurposing existing drugs, microbiome-based therapies, and personalized approaches based on individual risk factors.