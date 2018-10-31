Common Blood Pressure Tablets May Increase Risk of Lung Cancer

‘A class of drugs called angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEI), which are used for treating high blood pressure, have been found to be linked to lung cancer. This association between ACEIs and the risk of lung cancer depends on the duration of use of ACEIs. The risk increases after 5 years and peaks after more than 10 years of use.’

Conclusion

Strengths of the Study

With over 990,000 patients, this was the largest cohort ever used to establish the association between ACEI use and risk of lung cancer

The use of prospectively registered, population-based CPRD data completely removed recall bias and minimized selection bias

The cancer registration data from CPRD is highly reliable

The CPRD allowed retrieval of data on several potential confounders, including smoking status

Limitations of the Study

The study lacked information on confounders like socioeconomic status, diet, exposure to radon or asbestos and family history of lung cancer

The CPRD prescriptions are by general practitioners, so there is a chance of misclassification of exposure if the patients did not adhere to the treatment regimen

There is a possibility of misclassification of the outcome

Since patients on ACEIs experience a persistent cough, chest x-rays for evaluation of the lung condition is very common, which increases the likelihood of detecting lung cancer, if present. This could lead to detection bias

Future Plans

Funding Details

Common blood pressure drugs tied to increased lung cancer risk - (https://www.jwatch.org/fw114703/2018/10/25/common-blood-pressure-drugs-tied-increased-lung-cancer)

After accounting for all these factors, it was found that the overall use of ACEIs were associated with an increased risk of lung cancer compared to ARBs, with an incidence rate of 1.6 vs 1.2 per 1000 person-years, respectively. The risk of lung cancer increased with longer duration of use of ACEIs, with an association becoming evident after 5 years of use and peaking after more than 10 years of use.Although the magnitude of the observed association was modest at the individual level, however, since ACEIs are one of the most widely prescribed classes of antihypertensive drugs, "so these small relative effects could translate into large absolute numbers of patients at risk," the researchers pointed out. In this regard, Dr. Deirdre Cronin-Fenton, Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark, in her editorial states:This population-based cohort study revealed that ACEIs was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer. The association of ACEI use and lung cancer became particularly pronounced after 5 years of use of ACEIs. The researchers propose that the underlying mechanism for the association is due to the accumulation of bradykinin and substance P in the lungs, which have been implicated in lung cancer.The researchers indicate that the findings "should be replicated in other settings, particularly among patients exposed for longer durations." So, they plan to carry out further studies with long-term follow-up to closely monitor the role of ACEIs on the incidence of lung cancer. This will help to enhance the scientific evidence on the long-term safety of these drugs.The study was funded by a Foundation Scheme grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.Source: Medindia