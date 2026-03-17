Colon Stiffness: How It Raises Colorectal Cancer Risk in Youth

Younger colorectal cancer patients have stiffer colon tissue that fuels tumor growth, revealing biomechanics as a key factor in early-onset colorectal cancer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What unusual feature was found in younger colorectal cancer patients?

A: Their colon tissue, including both healthy and cancerous areas, was significantly stiffer than in older patients.

Q: Why does tissue stiffness matter in colorectal cancer?

A: A stiffer tissue environment may make it easier for cancer cells to grow and spread.

Q: What causes the colon tissue to become stiff?

A: Higher levels of collagen and fibrotic changes in the colon wall can make the tissue more rigid.

Q: How did scientists measure tissue stiffness?

A: They used microindentation testing, where a small probe presses into tissue to measure resistance.

Q: What did experiments with cancer cells reveal?

A: Cancer cells placed in stiffer environments multiplied faster, showing that rigidity can encourage tumor growth.