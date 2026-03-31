Cold Weather May Increase Heart Problems and Death Risk, Study Finds

A large U.S. study finds cold weather is linked to about 40,000 extra heart-related deaths each year, much higher than heat-related deaths.
- Cold weather linked to ~40,000 extra heart-related deaths each year
- Lowest heart death risk seen around 23°C
- Cold-related deaths far higher than heat-related deaths
Cardiovascular disease mortality attributable to monthly non-optimal temperature in the United States: a county-level analysis.
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How Temperature Affects Heart HealthResearchers studied temperature and death data from 819 locations across the United States, covering about 80% of adults over 25 years. The study looked at a long period of 20 years (2000–2020).
They found that around 23°C was the temperature where heart-related deaths were lowest. As temperatures became colder or hotter than this level, the number of deaths increased. However, the rise was much sharper in colder conditions.
Why Cold Weather Can Be Hard on the HeartWhen the body is exposed to cold, it tries to conserve heat. Blood vessels tighten, a process called vasoconstriction, which increases blood pressure and makes the heart work harder.
Cold exposure may also trigger inflammation, which can increase the chance of serious events like heart attacks or strokes.
Older adults and people with conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, kidney disease, or existing heart disease may be more sensitive to these effects.
Cold vs Heat: A Big Difference in RiskBoth hot and cold temperatures were linked to higher heart-related deaths, but the difference in impact was large. Cold weather contributed to far more deaths than heat.
This finding is important because health warnings often focus more on heatwaves, while the risks of cold weather may not get as much attention. The study suggests that both types of extreme temperatures should be considered in public health planning.
Study Limitations and What It MeansThe study has some limitations. It looked at data at a population level rather than tracking individuals. It also used monthly temperature averages instead of daily changes. Other factors such as housing, lifestyle, and access to healthcare were not fully included.
Because of this, the study shows a link between temperature and heart deaths, but it does not prove that cold weather directly causes these deaths.
How to Take Care of Your Heart in Cold WeatherTaking simple precautions during colder days may help reduce strain on the heart, especially for people at higher risk.
- Dress in warm layers to help maintain body temperature
- Avoid sudden exposure to very cold air, especially early mornings
- Stay physically active but avoid overexertion in cold conditions
- Manage existing conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease regularly
- Eat balanced meals and stay hydrated, even in winter
TakeawayThis large study suggests that cold weather is linked to a higher number of heart-related deaths than heat in the United States. While it does not prove cause and effect, it highlights that cold exposure is an important risk factor, especially for vulnerable people. Public health measures may need to focus on both cold and heat to better protect heart health.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why can cold weather affect the heart?
A: Cold weather can narrow blood vessels and increase blood pressure, which makes the heart work harder and may increase the risk of heart problems.
Q: Is cold weather more harmful than heat for the heart?
A: This study found that cold weather was linked to more heart-related deaths than heat, though both can increase risk.
Q: Who should be more careful in cold weather?
A: Older adults and people with heart disease, diabetes, or kidney problems should take extra care in cold conditions.
Q: What temperature is safest for heart health?
A: The study found that around 23Â°C was linked to the lowest number of heart-related deaths.
Q: Does cold weather directly cause heart attacks?
A: No, the study shows a link but does not prove direct cause. Many factors contribute to heart attacks.
Reference:
- Cardiovascular disease mortality attributable to monthly non-optimal temperature in the United States: a county-level analysis. - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S266666772600108X)
Source-Medindia