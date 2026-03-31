Cold Weather May Increase Heart Problems and Death Risk, Study Finds

A large U.S. study finds cold weather is linked to about 40,000 extra heart-related deaths each year, much higher than heat-related deaths.

Cardiovascular disease mortality attributable to monthly non-optimal temperature in the United States: a county-level analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why can cold weather affect the heart?

A: Cold weather can narrow blood vessels and increase blood pressure, which makes the heart work harder and may increase the risk of heart problems.

Q: Is cold weather more harmful than heat for the heart?

A: This study found that cold weather was linked to more heart-related deaths than heat, though both can increase risk.

Q: Who should be more careful in cold weather?

A: Older adults and people with heart disease, diabetes, or kidney problems should take extra care in cold conditions.

Q: What temperature is safest for heart health?

A: The study found that around 23Â°C was linked to the lowest number of heart-related deaths.

Q: Does cold weather directly cause heart attacks?

A: No, the study shows a link but does not prove direct cause. Many factors contribute to heart attacks.