Closing the Immunization Gap: The Key Role of General Practitioners

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Sep 8 2025 12:40 PM

The AMA emphasizes the crucial role of GPs in restoring community trust and boosting vaccination coverage in Australia.

Highlights:
  • AMA calls GPs the most trusted vaccine advisors
  • Barriers include misinformation, access, and cultural gaps
  • Boosting literacy and global responsibility is key
One of the most economical and successful public health initiatives in the world is immunization. However, vaccination rates have fallen below the recommended 95 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a resurgence of diseases like pertussis and measles. It is more important than ever to increase vaccination coverage and build community trust (1 Trusted Source
Put your trust in GPs to address vaccine hesitancy

Go to source).

Australian Medical Association’s New Statement

The new immunization position statement from the Australian Medical Association (AMA) emphasizes the value of patients visiting a general practitioner (GP), as GPs and their teams are best equipped to offer reliable advice specific to each patient's situation.

As part of a collaborative healthcare team, the American Medical Association advises that physicians or nurses administer vaccines and vaccine education. In addition to other medical examinations and preventive advice, this ensures that the patients receive treatment. While seeing general practitioners for checkups, patients also find the time and build confidence to get vaccinated and inquire about it.


Why General Practice Matters

The primary vaccine providers are the general practitioners (GPs). Their knowledge of patients' medical histories allows them to give appropriate advice. Additionally, GPs have access to systems that verify each person's routine immunization status.

The GPs should consider these factors while giving vaccinations.
  • Maintaining high safety and quality standards
  • Prioritizing high-risk groups and rural populations first
  • Administering in settings where patients feel comfortable, with proper oversight and trained staff
  • Following all safety standards not only in GP clinics, but also in pharmacies, community clinics, and aged care facilities

Barriers to Vaccination

Barriers can include:
  • Confusion about eligibility or where to get vaccinated
  • Physical, financial, or travel difficulties
  • Language or cultural challenges
  • Misinformation or fear of side effects
  • Distrust of government or healthcare systems
Addressing these barriers is critical to improving immunization rates.


Addressing The Barriers

Boosting Health Literacy


Doctors, nurses, and health systems play a key role in helping people understand vaccines. Resistance to false information and vaccine hesitancy is facilitated by evidence-based, culturally appropriate information. The Sharing Knowledge About Immunization (SKAI) site is a tool to support patient education.

Global Vaccine Responsibility


Australia and other high-income nations have an economic and moral obligation to support international immunization campaigns. This entails providing infrastructure funding, donating extra vaccines, and assisting low-income nations in safely obtaining vaccines.

Preparing for the Future

  • Efficient vaccine approval, disease surveillance, and pandemic preparedness are essential.
  • Supporting the Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC),
  • Keeping the Australian Immunization Register (AIR),
  • Monitoring vaccine safety with AusVaxSafety, and
  • Assisting in community protection.

No-Fault Compensation for Vaccine Injuries


AMA advocates the no-fault system of compensation, which means that everyone who suffers an injury caused by a vaccine will be properly compensated without having to go through a long litigation process.

Immunizations save lives, but their availability is only as important as people's ability to obtain, rely on, and understand them. Doctors, nurses, and communities all have a role to play in ensuring that everyone can benefit from safe, effective vaccination.

With the AMA's statement update, Australia can continue to maintain high vaccination rates and make progress toward improved health!

Reference:
  1. Put your trust in GPs to address vaccine hesitancy - (https://www.ama.com.au/media/put-your-trust-gps-address-vaccine-hesitancy)

Source-Medindia


