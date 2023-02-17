About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Chronically Disrupted Sleep Increases Risk of Heart Disease
Advertisement

Chronically Disrupted Sleep Increases Risk of Heart Disease

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Good quality sleep is essential for robust mental and physical health
  • Sleep irregularity may raise the risk of atherosclerosis and stiffness in the blood vessels
  • Therefore, it is advisable to have regular sleep patterns to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease

Sleep irregularity - chronically disrupted sleep and extremely varying sleep lengths night after night - may raise the risk of atherosclerosis, according to a study led by Kelsie Full, Ph.D., MPH of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.
Advertisement

Chronically Disrupted Sleep Increases Risk of Heart Disease

The multicenter study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on February 15, followed 2,032 elderly, racially and culturally diverse people from six locations across the United States.

Sleep Irregularity Linked with Heart Disease

Participants with greater irregularity in their sleep duration were more likely to have a higher burden of coronary artery calcium, more plaque in their carotid arteries, and greater systemic atherosclerosis and stiffness in their blood vessels, commonly referred to as "hardening of the arteries" when monitored over seven days.

Maintaining a Good Sleep Hygiene Helps Prevent Heart Disease

"These results suggest that maintaining regular or habitual sleep durations, or sleeping close to the same total amount of time each night, may play an important role in preventing cardiovascular disease," said Full, a former postdoctoral fellow at the University of Minnesota who joined the Vanderbilt faculty last year as assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of Epidemiology.

Participants in the MESA Sleep Ancillary Study came from St. Paul, Minnesota, Baltimore, Chicago, Forsyth County, North Carolina, Los Angeles County, California, and northern Manhattan and the Bronx, New York.
Potential Treatment Target for Atherosclerosis Identified
Potential Treatment Target for Atherosclerosis Identified
Protective mechanism against atherosclerosis has been discovered by a research team who finds that the receptor BAFF has anti-inflammatory properties which have a positive effect on plaque size and atherosclerosis risk.
Advertisement

The study excluded shift workers, who are more likely to have irregular sleep patterns, as well as individuals who had pre-existing heart disease and obstructive sleep apnea, which is a known risk factor for coronary artery disease.

Variable Sleep Duration Affects Coronary and Peripheral Arteries

Those with more variable sleep durations in the study were more likely to have atherosclerosis in the coronary and peripheral arteries. According to Full, these findings imply that doctors who encourage their patients to keep regular sleep patterns can help them lower their risk of cardiovascular disease.

Disruption of Circadian Rhythm Affects Heart Health

Disruption of the body's circadian rhythm may be the link between disrupted sleep and cardiovascular disease. "Almost all major cardiovascular functions, including heart rate, blood pressure, vascular tone, and endothelial functions, are regulated by circadian clock genes," the researchers reported.

"Disruption or misalignment of circadian rhythms," they wrote, "can interrupt these important cardiovascular functions, resulting in the promotion of chronic inflammation, alterations in glucose metabolism, heightened sympathetic nervous system activation, and increases in arterial pressures, all predisposing to the risk of atherosclerosis progression."

Source: Medindia
Aortic Valve Disease may not be a Valvular Equivalent of Atherosclerosis
Aortic Valve Disease may not be a Valvular Equivalent of Atherosclerosis
Differences between atherosclerosis and Calcific Aortic Valve Disease can be understood to target the diseases with drugs.

Citations   close

Advertisement
Could Diet Quality Predict Atherosclerosis in Intermediate Cardiovascular Risk Patients?
Could Diet Quality Predict Atherosclerosis in Intermediate Cardiovascular Risk Patients?
A recent study analyzed the association between carotid artery intima media thickness, presence of plaque and the carotid target organ damage (cTOD) with the diet quality.
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It ...
Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause ...
Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other ...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the ...
REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams ...
Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological ...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur ...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, ...
Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations ...
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR

×

Chronically Disrupted Sleep Increases Risk of Heart Disease Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests