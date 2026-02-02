Chronic Kidney Disease Risk Drops With EAT-Lancet Diet

EAT–Lancet planetary diet was associated with reduced chronic kidney disease risk, especially among people with low green space exposure and certain genetic traits.

The EAT-Lancet planetary health diet and risk of incident chronic kidney disease

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is chronic kidney disease?

A: It is a long-term condition that affects kidney function and impacts about 10% of adults globally.

Q: What is the EAT-Lancet planetary diet?

A: It is a diet that focuses on fruits, vegetables, legumes, some meat and dairy, and limits added sugars and fats.

Q: How can EAT-Lancet planetary diet help my kidneys?

A: Following this diet was linked to a lower risk of developing chronic kidney disease.

Q: Who benefits most from EAT-Lancet planetary diet ?

A: People with less green space nearby and certain genetic traits saw stronger benefits.

Q: What makes the EAT-Lancet diet unique?

A: It limits added sugars and fats while supporting both human health and environmental sustainability.