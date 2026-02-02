Chronic Kidney Disease Risk Drops With EAT-Lancet Diet

EAT–Lancet planetary diet was associated with reduced chronic kidney disease risk, especially among people with low green space exposure and certain genetic traits.
- Plant-forward EAT-Lancet diet linked to lower chronic kidney disease risk
- Reduced added sugars and fats may protect kidney function
- Strongest benefits seen in people with limited green space exposure
The EAT-Lancet planetary health diet and risk of incident chronic kidney disease
Go to source). Chronic kidney disease affects nearly one in ten adults worldwide and is expected to rank as the fifth leading cause of death globally by the year 2040.
Assessment of Dietary Habits Through QuestionnairesThe analysis drew on information from the UK Biobank, a large, long-term population database that enrolled 179,508 eligible adults between the ages of 40 and 69 from England, Scotland, and Wales. Dietary habits were assessed using questionnaire-based data.
During a median follow-up period of 12 years, 4,819 participants, representing 2.7 percent of the study population, went on to develop chronic kidney disease.
Dietary Patterns and Kidney Health OutcomesHigher adherence to the EAT-Lancet planetary health diet was strongly associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic kidney disease. This protective relationship appeared to be especially pronounced among individuals living in areas with limited residential green space and among those carrying certain genetic variants.
Dr. Xianhui Qin of Nanfang Hospital at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, along with coauthors, emphasized that the association between the dietary pattern and lower chronic kidney disease risk remained significant across these subgroups.
EAT-Lancet Diet Compared With Other Plant-Based DietsSeveral plant-focused dietary patterns have gained popularity, including Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and the Alternate Mediterranean Diet. However, the EAT-Lancet planetary health diet was uniquely designed to support both human health and environmental sustainability.
This dietary pattern prioritizes fruits, vegetables, legumes, and moderate amounts of meat and dairy, while specifically limiting the intake of added sugars and fats.
Role of Reduced Sugars and Fats in Kidney ProtectionThe authors noted that many plant-forward diets share common features, such as increased intake of vegetables, fruits, and nuts, along with lower consumption of red meat. These components have consistently been associated with reduced chronic kidney disease risk in earlier work.
What sets the EAT-Lancet diet apart is its targeted restriction of added sugars and fats. This approach may further lower kidney disease risk by influencing inflammation and oxidative stress pathways.
In conclusion, long-term adherence to the EAT-Lancet planetary health diet was associated with a lower risk of chronic kidney disease, highlighting the potential role of plant-forward eating and reduced added sugars and fats in protecting kidney health.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is chronic kidney disease?
A: It is a long-term condition that affects kidney function and impacts about 10% of adults globally.
Q: What is the EAT-Lancet planetary diet?
A: It is a diet that focuses on fruits, vegetables, legumes, some meat and dairy, and limits added sugars and fats.
Q: How can EAT-Lancet planetary diet help my kidneys?
A: Following this diet was linked to a lower risk of developing chronic kidney disease.
Q: Who benefits most from EAT-Lancet planetary diet ?
A: People with less green space nearby and certain genetic traits saw stronger benefits.
Q: What makes the EAT-Lancet diet unique?
A: It limits added sugars and fats while supporting both human health and environmental sustainability.
Reference:
- The EAT-Lancet planetary health diet and risk of incident chronic kidney disease - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/198/3/E73)
Source-Medindia