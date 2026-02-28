Chewing Tobacco? Here`s How Much Higher Your Cancer Risk Really Is

Quitting tobacco drastically reduces the risk of buccal mucosa cancer, with long-term quitters halving their danger, though they remain at higher risk than never users.

The impact of tobacco cessation on buccal mucosa cancer risk: A multi-centre case-control study in India

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is buccal mucosa cancer?

A: It is a type of oral cancer that begins in the inner lining of the cheek.

Q: How much does chewing tobacco increase oral cancer risk?

A: Current chewers face more than 21 times higher risk compared to people who never used tobacco.

Q: Does quitting tobacco really help?

A: Yes, stopping tobacco can reduce the odds of buccal mucosa cancer by up to 62% compared to current users.

Q: Is smoking less risky than chewing tobacco?

A: Smoking increases risk nearly six times, while chewing raises it more than 21 times.

Q: Does risk disappear after quitting for many years?

A: Risk declines steadily over time but remains higher than in people who never used tobacco.