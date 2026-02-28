Chewing Tobacco? Here`s How Much Higher Your Cancer Risk Really Is

Quitting tobacco drastically reduces the risk of buccal mucosa cancer, with long-term quitters halving their danger, though they remain at higher risk than never users.
- Quitting chewing tobacco for 20 years cuts cancer risk by 40% compared to current users
- Current tobacco chewers face 21 times higher buccal mucosa cancer risk than never users
- India records nearly 141,000 new oral cancer cases annually, one-third of global burden
The impact of tobacco cessation on buccal mucosa cancer risk: A multi-centre case-control study in India
Go to source). A hospital-based case-control investigation published in the International Journal of Cancer reported that stopping tobacco use decreases the likelihood of buccal mucosa cancer, a form of oral cancer that starts in the inner lining of the cheek.
The work was carried out from 2010 to 2022 across five cancer centers in India: Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai; Centre for Cancer Epidemiology in Navi Mumbai; Barshi Cancer Centre in Solapur, Maharashtra; Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi; and Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati.
Presenting the findings, Dr. Rajesh Dikshit, Director of the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology at Tata Memorial Centre, emphasized that the evidence is vital for India. He noted that buccal mucosa cancer ranks among the most preventable cancers and stressed that cessation programs must broaden their focus to include chewing tobacco in addition to smoking.
National Representation in Buccal Mucosa Cancer CasesSupported by the Indian Council of Medical Research and conducted in partnership with Homi Bhabha National Institute and the University of Oxford, the investigation enrolled 2,320 individuals diagnosed with buccal mucosa cancer and 2,302 individuals without cancer as controls.
Participants ranged in age from 19 to 75 years, with men accounting for 88%. Regionally, 38% of cases were from West India, 36% from North India, 20% from the Northeast, 6% from Central India, and less than 1% from South India.
Socio-demographic analysis revealed that 28% of cancer patients had fewer than 5 years of schooling compared to 9% among those without cancer.
Alcohol consumption was reported by 39% of patients and 23% of controls. Differences were also observed in body weight, with 10% of patients underweight and 6% severely underweight, compared to 5% and 1% respectively among people without cancer.
Tobacco Use Patterns and Product PreferencesDr. Dikshit explained that 90% of cancer patients used chewing tobacco compared to 34% of those without cancer, while 33% of patients smoked compared to 25% of controls. Quitting rates stood at 39% among smokers and 27% among chewers.
Among chewing products, lime tobacco was most common at 61%, followed by gutkha at 39%, betel quid with tobacco at 32%, mawa at 6%, and mishri at 4%.
Among smoking products, 75% used cigarettes and 40% used bidis. Cessation rates differed by product, ranging from 40–42% among cigarette users, 34–38% among bidi users, 39% among gutkha users, and 34% among betel quid users.
Dr. Gayathri B. Pullat, the first author, stated that stopping both smoking and chewing tobacco markedly lowers the risk of buccal mucosa cancer. She pointed out that chewing tobacco with areca nut nearly doubles the risk compared to chewing without it, although quitting still leads to meaningful reduction.
Magnitude of Risk and Impact of Long-Term QuittingCurrent smokers were found to have nearly 6 times the risk of developing buccal mucosa cancer compared to people who never smoked, while current chewers faced more than 21 times the risk.
Chewing tobacco combined with areca nut increased the likelihood further, with users nearly 19 times more likely to develop cancer, compared to about 10 times among those who chewed without areca nut.
According to Dr. Pullat, stopping smoking for 10 years or more reduced the risk to less than half that of current smokers, and stopping chewing for 10 years or more reduced the risk to about half that of current chewers.
Risk was shown to decline gradually over time. Quitting smoking for 10 years lowered risk by roughly one third and for 20 years to less than half.
Similarly, quitting chewing for 10 years reduced risk by about one quarter and for 20 years by around 40%. Even after 10 years of cessation, however, former smokers still had 2.5 times higher risk and former chewers 12.5 times higher risk compared to individuals who never used tobacco.
Cessation Benefits and Public Health Burden in IndiaDr. Sarayu Mhatre, the lead author, stated that cessation can lower the odds of buccal mucosa cancer by up to 62% compared to current users.
While never using tobacco remains the safest approach, stopping still delivers considerable reduction in risk, although the risk remains higher than among people who have never used tobacco.
India bears one of the highest burdens of oral cancer globally, accounting for nearly one third of worldwide cases with about 141,000 new diagnoses each year, and the disease ranks among the top three cancers in Indian men.
The government has set up more than 675 tobacco cessation centers under the National Tobacco Control Programme, along with the National Tobacco Quitline Service offering a toll-free number 1800-11-2356.
Dr. Atul Budukh, Professor of Epidemiology, reported that nearly 2 lakh calls are received annually, yet only about 30% can be addressed. Among those who receive counseling, around 25% have successfully quit tobacco in the past 6 years, with strong family support improving the likelihood of success.
In conclusion, stopping tobacco use significantly reduces the risk of buccal mucosa cancer, and although long-term quitters continue to face elevated risk compared to never-users, cessation remains a powerful step toward lowering India’s oral cancer burden.
Reference:
- The impact of tobacco cessation on buccal mucosa cancer risk: A multi-centre case-control study in India - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41657059/)
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is buccal mucosa cancer?
A: It is a type of oral cancer that begins in the inner lining of the cheek.
Q: How much does chewing tobacco increase oral cancer risk?
A: Current chewers face more than 21 times higher risk compared to people who never used tobacco.
Q: Does quitting tobacco really help?
A: Yes, stopping tobacco can reduce the odds of buccal mucosa cancer by up to 62% compared to current users.
Q: Is smoking less risky than chewing tobacco?
A: Smoking increases risk nearly six times, while chewing raises it more than 21 times.
Q: Does risk disappear after quitting for many years?
A: Risk declines steadily over time but remains higher than in people who never used tobacco.
