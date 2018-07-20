, finds a study in; insulin is needed to control the amount of sugar in the blood.

Changing Completely to Second-line Type 2 Diabetic Drugs Increases Risk of Major Complications

‘First-line drug metformin should be continued when introducing second-line drug sulfonylureas to reduce the risk of complications.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.