Celebrate a Safe and Healthy Diwali Amidst COVID-19

‘Staying indoors this Diwali during the pandemic is a good option because pollution can affect your lungs' immunity, and coronavirus is a respiratory disease. ’





Here are a few ideas to celebrate Diwali in Corona times and enjoy a safe and healthy Diwali during COVID-19 and pollution. Even though it is tempting to step out to celebrate the festival with your neighbors, staying indoors makes up for a wise decision. There is more probability of people brushing against each other or coming in close contact while engrossed in the celebration.

Avoid bursting firecrackers as any form of smoke can trigger serious health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is still active.

Always wear a facemask mandatorily and make sure others around you, too, are following suit.

Refrain from using hand sanitizers, which are alcohol-based before lighting candles or diyas. Sanitizers are inflammable and could cause fire hazards. Wash your hands with water and soap before doing anything that involves fire.

Instead of carrying sanitizers everywhere, you can carry water and paper soaps. They are safer, and you can quickly wash your hands anywhere without the danger of catching fire.

Maintain frequent ventilation by occasionally opening your windows.

People who have recovered from coronavirus and have respiratory-related illness should keep their inhaler and medicines handy and follow the above precautionary tips. Festival season is all about togetherness and strengthening bonds. Although the pandemic has subdued the festival's vibe and energy, try and adjust to the new normal. Take it as an opportunity to be around family and enjoy some quiet moments.



Stay Safe and Have a Happy Diwali



Various state governments have now asked people to be careful and avoid using crackers. Many still have questions about the precautions that one needs to take since the pandemic's shadow still looms large.