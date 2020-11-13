Iswarya
Written by Iswarya, M. Phil
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 13, 2020 at 3:58 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Diwali 2020 is here, but the COVID-19 pandemic has subdued the vibe and energy of the festival.
  • The word 'safe' doesn't only imply to crackers but also suggests protecting oneself from catching the coronavirus during these COVID times.
  • Maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and follow the mandatory protocols implemented by the government to enjoy a safe Diwali.
  • Don't stop yourself from celebrating Diwali because of the pandemic. Just try and adjust to the new normal to stay safe.

Diwali is one of India's most awaited festivals where people come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. It is that time of the year when colorful lanterns light up the night sky, and diyas and sweets fill our homes.

There is a sense of joy and bonding over crackers, delicious Diwali spread, games, and so much more. But, this year, the excitement in the air feels different. With the COVID pandemic taking over our lives, celebrating Diwali during the pandemic with the same vigor looks far-fetched.
Celebrate a Safe and Healthy Diwali Amidst COVID-19

Various state governments have now asked people to be careful and avoid using crackers. Many still have questions about the precautions that one needs to take since the pandemic's shadow still looms large.


Do not worry! Don't let the pandemic discourage your festive mood.

Here are a few ideas to celebrate Diwali in Corona times and enjoy a safe and healthy Diwali during COVID-19 and pollution.
  • Even though it is tempting to step out to celebrate the festival with your neighbors, staying indoors makes up for a wise decision. There is more probability of people brushing against each other or coming in close contact while engrossed in the celebration.
  • Avoid bursting firecrackers as any form of smoke can trigger serious health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is still active.
  • Always wear a facemask mandatorily and make sure others around you, too, are following suit.
  • Refrain from using hand sanitizers, which are alcohol-based before lighting candles or diyas. Sanitizers are inflammable and could cause fire hazards. Wash your hands with water and soap before doing anything that involves fire.
  • Instead of carrying sanitizers everywhere, you can carry water and paper soaps. They are safer, and you can quickly wash your hands anywhere without the danger of catching fire.
  • Maintain frequent ventilation by occasionally opening your windows.
  • People who have recovered from coronavirus and have respiratory-related illness should keep their inhaler and medicines handy and follow the above precautionary tips.
Festival season is all about togetherness and strengthening bonds. Although the pandemic has subdued the festival's vibe and energy, try and adjust to the new normal. Take it as an opportunity to be around family and enjoy some quiet moments.

Stay Safe and Have a Happy Diwali

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Healthy Eating During Diwali
For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.
READ MORE
Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali
Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet foods. Drink lots of water, have regular meals and fruits.
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Healthy Diwali
Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and your friends
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a few easy tips to manage your calories and remain in shape.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Healthy DiwaliHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliHealthy Eating During DiwaliTurn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter CelebrationTop 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this DiwaliAcute Coronary SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake