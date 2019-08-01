medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Cancer Patients May No Longer Develop Skin Fibrosis: Here’s Why

Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 8, 2019 at 4:16 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Skin fibrosis occurs in cancer patients as a complication of radiotherapy
  • This arises from the deposition of excessive extracellular matrix (ECM), due to disruption of metabolism
  • Deposition of ECM can be decreased by targeting metabolism with new drugs and cell therapies, thereby curbing treatment-related fibrosis
A team of physician-scientists specializing in head and neck cancer have discovered how to control metabolic pathways to potentially curb skin fibrosis, which is a common side-effect in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.
Cancer Patients May No Longer Develop Skin Fibrosis: Here’s Why
Cancer Patients May No Longer Develop Skin Fibrosis: Here’s Why

The research was jointly led by Dr. Fei-Fei Liu, MD, FRCPC, who is a Senior Scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Center, University Health Network, and Dr. Xiao Zhao, MD, PhD, who is a Resident Physician in Head & Neck Surgery at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, University Health Network. The University Health Networkis the largest healthcare and medical research organization in Canada and North America with its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The research has been published in Nature Metabolism, a constituent of the prestigious Nature Group of journals.

What is Fibrosis?

Fibrosis is the accumulation of fibrous connective tissue in an organ or other tissue, occurring due to repairing or reactive processes. Fibrosis can also occur as a result of pathological processes. When fibrosis occurs due to injury, it results in scarring. When it arises from a single cell-line, it is termed as a fibroma.

The pathogenesis of fibrosis occurs due to the deposition of connective tissue and extracellular matrix (ECM). This is brought about by the activation of specialized cells called fibroblasts, which are responsible for laying down the connective tissue, including glycosaminoglycans and collagen. This deposition can interfere or completely disrupt the structure and function of the underlying tissues.

What was the Aim of the Study?

The aim of the study was to develop therapies that could prevent skin fibrosis in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. In this regard, Zhao, the lead author of the study, indicated that the researchers were looking for a way to reduce radiation-induced fibrosis. This condition occurs in cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy, where normal tissue becomes thickened, producing pain and impairment of function. The root cause of the problem is the excessive accumulation of ECM, which provides support for all tissues. Importantly, there is currently no effective treatment for reducing the accumulation of this fibrous tissue.

What Did the Study Find?

The team analyzed fibrotic tissue samples from patients undergoing radiotherapy, as well as data from laboratory-based pre-clinical studies, in order to pinpoint metabolic pathways that are responsible for the pathogenesis and progression of fibrosis.

Zhao says: "We were surprised to see that metabolic abnormalities were predominant and consistently found in patients with skin fibrosis, even years after their original radiotherapy. Our question was: 'Can we manipulate metabolism to reduce fibrosis?'"

What are the Study Implications?

Regulation of metabolism can alter cell behavior as well as affect the accumulation and/or degradation of the extracellular matrix. This metabolic model for the regulation of ECM has led to the development of new drug molecules and cell therapies that target metabolic processes.

Testing in pre-clinical models of fibrosis has been carried out with these potential new therapeutic approaches. These could be used in the future for the modulation of metabolic processes to potentially prevent the onset and progression of fibrosis.

In this regard, Zhao says: "We're highlighting fibrosis from this new perspective, thereby opening the door to metabolic regulation as a way to treat this side-effect of radiation."

Funding Source

The research was funded by many organizations, including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Canadian Cancer Society Research Institute, Physicians Services Incorporated Foundation, and the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, to name a few.

References :
  1. Metabolic regulation of dermal fibroblasts contributes to skin extracellular matrix homeostasis and fibrosis - (https://doi.org/10.1038/s42255-018-0008-5)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

New Advancement in the Treatment of Fibrosis

A new drug combination is discovered that can halt the progression of fibrotic diseases, which accounts for 45% of deaths in the US. The disease is fatal and affects all major organs of the body.

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.

New Metabolic Molecule To Control Diet-Induced Obesity

Recruiting the help genes in countering the effects of a high-fat diet by boosting the metabolic process helps in weight loss.

Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR)

We burn calories even when we rest. This energy, RMR/BMR is used for the normal functioning of the vital organs. Use this online tool to calculate the RMR/BMR, which is useful in planning your weight loss program effectively.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Pityriasis rosea Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo 

What's New on Medindia

Toxic Chemicals and Exposure in Children

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive