Cancer Care: Women Outlive Men, Face Greater Treatment Burden

Women have 21% survival advantage over men in cancer, but face 12% higher risk of severe treatment side effectsWomen have 21% survival advantage over men in cancer, but face 12% higher risk of severe treatment side effects.

Highlights: Women have a 21% lower risk of death from cancer compared to men

from cancer compared to men Female patients face a 12% higher risk of severe treatment side effects

Biological sex is a key predictor of cancer survival and toxicity outcomes

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Sex-based prognosis in industry-sponsored advanced solid tumour trials: an individual participant data meta-analysis of survival and adverse events



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Sex-Based Differences Across Tumor Types and Treatments

Biological Sex as a Key Predictor in Cancer Care

Large Scale Clinical Trial Data Across Multiple Cancer Types

Recognizing Sex Differences in Cancer Prognosis

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Who lives longer after a cancer diagnosis, men or women? A: Women have a 21% lower risk of death compared to men across various advanced cancers. Q: What is the downside for women undergoing cancer treatment? A: While women survive longer, they face a 12% higher risk of experiencing severe and adverse side effects from treatments like chemotherapy. Q: Does this difference apply to all types of cancer treatment? A: Yes, the pattern was largely consistent across different treatment modalities, including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. Q: Why do these differences between the sexes occur? A: Researchers believe the differences stem from underlying biological mechanisms, such as immune function, drug metabolism, hormones, and body composition. Q: How many patients were analyzed in this research? A: The study analyzed data from more than 20,000 cancer patients who participated in 39 different clinical trials.

Sex-based prognosis in industry-sponsored advanced solid tumour trials: an individual participant data meta-analysis of survival and adverse events - (https://academic.oup.com/jnci/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jnci/djag046/8487769?login=true)

, revealing a critical survival and toxicity balance ().Published in theand conducted with international collaborators, the investigation revealed consistent differences between male and female cancer patients in both survival outcomes and treatment toxicity.Female patients demonstrated a significantly reduced risk of mortality compared with male patients, yet they were more likely to develop serious adverse effects during treatment.These differences between sexes remained largely, indicating that the variations are driven by underlying biological factors rather than specific drugs.Instead of focusing on how individual cancer therapies affect men and women differently, the analysis examined whetherregardless of the treatment used.Lead author Dr. Natansh Modi explained that the findings offer strong evidence that biological sex plays a crucial role in determining outcomes in cancer care.He noted that sex influences several important factors, includingDespite long-standing recommendations from regulatory and funding agencies to report results based on sex, it is still oftenor personalized treatment strategies.The analysis included data from overthat supported approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2011 and 2021.It coveredThese findings point to the urgent need to, as it can impact how cancer treatments are evaluated and prescribedExperts are urging that, both in clinical research and routine patient care.Dr. Modi emphasized that improving outcomes for all cancer patients requires acknowledging that women may live longer but often endure more severe side effects, while also investigating why men tend to have poorer survival rates.Further investigation is needed to better understand the biological mechanisms behind these differences, includingTo sum up, biological sex significantly influences cancer outcomes, as women tend to have better survival but experience greater treatment toxicity, indicating the need for more personalized and sex-specific approaches in cancer care.Source-Medindia