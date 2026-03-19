Cancer Care: Women Outlive Men, Face Greater Treatment Burden

Women have 21% survival advantage over men in cancer, but face 12% higher risk of severe treatment side effectsWomen have 21% survival advantage over men in cancer, but face 12% higher risk of severe treatment side effects.
- Women have a 21% lower risk of death from cancer compared to men
- Female patients face a 12% higher risk of severe treatment side effects
- Biological sex is a key predictor of cancer survival and toxicity outcomes
Sex-based prognosis in industry-sponsored advanced solid tumour trials: an individual participant data meta-analysis of survival and adverse events
Go to source). Published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute and conducted with international collaborators, the investigation revealed consistent differences between male and female cancer patients in both survival outcomes and treatment toxicity.
Female patients demonstrated a significantly reduced risk of mortality compared with male patients, yet they were more likely to develop serious adverse effects during treatment.
Sex-Based Differences Across Tumor Types and TreatmentsThese differences between sexes remained largely consistent across 12 types of advanced solid tumors, as well as across multiple treatment approaches such as chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy, indicating that the variations are driven by underlying biological factors rather than specific drugs.
Instead of focusing on how individual cancer therapies affect men and women differently, the analysis examined whether biological sex itself could predict survival and toxicity outcomes regardless of the treatment used.
Biological Sex as a Key Predictor in Cancer CareLead author Dr. Natansh Modi explained that the findings offer strong evidence that biological sex plays a crucial role in determining outcomes in cancer care.
He noted that sex influences several important factors, including immune system function, drug metabolism, body composition, and tumor biology.
Despite long-standing recommendations from regulatory and funding agencies to report results based on sex, it is still often overlooked in clinical trials and is rarely incorporated into baseline risk assessments or personalized treatment strategies.
Large Scale Clinical Trial Data Across Multiple Cancer TypesThe analysis included data from over 20,000 cancer patients enrolled in 39 clinical trials that supported approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2011 and 2021.
It covered 12 advanced solid tumor types, including lung, colorectal, melanoma, and breast cancers.
These findings point to the urgent need to include and apply sex-specific data in clinical research, as it can impact how cancer treatments are evaluated and prescribed
Recognizing Sex Differences in Cancer PrognosisExperts are urging that biological sex be recognized as a fundamental prognostic factor in oncology, both in clinical research and routine patient care.
Dr. Modi emphasized that improving outcomes for all cancer patients requires acknowledging that women may live longer but often endure more severe side effects, while also investigating why men tend to have poorer survival rates.
Further investigation is needed to better understand the biological mechanisms behind these differences, including variations in drug exposure, immune regulation, hormonal influences, and body composition.
To sum up, biological sex significantly influences cancer outcomes, as women tend to have better survival but experience greater treatment toxicity, indicating the need for more personalized and sex-specific approaches in cancer care.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Who lives longer after a cancer diagnosis, men or women?
A: Women have a 21% lower risk of death compared to men across various advanced cancers.
Q: What is the downside for women undergoing cancer treatment?
A: While women survive longer, they face a 12% higher risk of experiencing severe and adverse side effects from treatments like chemotherapy.
Q: Does this difference apply to all types of cancer treatment?
A: Yes, the pattern was largely consistent across different treatment modalities, including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy.
Q: Why do these differences between the sexes occur?
A: Researchers believe the differences stem from underlying biological mechanisms, such as immune function, drug metabolism, hormones, and body composition.
Q: How many patients were analyzed in this research?
A: The study analyzed data from more than 20,000 cancer patients who participated in 39 different clinical trials.
Reference:
- Sex-based prognosis in industry-sponsored advanced solid tumour trials: an individual participant data meta-analysis of survival and adverse events - (https://academic.oup.com/jnci/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jnci/djag046/8487769?login=true)