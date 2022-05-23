Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?

- Water can be effective for weight loss
Nowadays, we are all hearing a word that has been used by most doctors and health care providers—reduce your weight. Weight loss can be achieved by burning the excess fat content stored in our stomach. To burn fat, people engage in several activities like walking, running, cycling, doing yoga, going to the gym, and exercising.
But there is a better way for weight loss — by drinking water. Yes! It is true, and it has been shown that by just drinking water, especially for overweight women, it can be achieved and many calories can be burnt. In fact, it is believed that the number of calories burnt while jogging 8 kms will be burnt by just drinking water.
Water—Its Importance in Weight LossWater is the essential element for survival. It is the source of all life and is the most important fluid in our ecosystem. Drinking water while you are hungry will quench the hunger and lead to decreased calorie intake.
Replacing water with caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages improves health and reduces a person's weight. Caffeinated beverages may have negative impact on pregnancy, fertility, glucose control, and other effects of health.
Here are some ways how drinking water can help you burn calories and resulting in weight loss:
- No calories: Water has no calories, and it helps flush out toxins from the body. It helps to burn fat and keep the body active.
- Water before meals: In many cases, people drink water immediately after meals or with food. However, this procedure can cause indigestion and weight gain. Drinking water before meal gives a feeling of fullness and helps prevent overeating and control weight.
- Hot water: It helps break down stored fat, making it easier to burn later. It is good to take hot water daily to lose weight. Even in summer, consume warm water once a day or before bed. It has been globally advised to drink warm water after a heavy breakfast, meal, or dinner, so that the heaviness does not affect the body.
- Natural flavors: Some people do not like to drink water because it has no taste. In such cases, natural flavors such as lemon, ginger, fennel, and fruit slices can be added to encourage more drinking of water.
Experimental Research for Weight Loss by Drinking WaterSo, with all these in mind, we are still not in a correct position to understand the main question. Will water drinking facilitate weight loss or not? So, let's dive into some of the research studies that support the concept of weight loss through water consumption.
In the first study, it was tested for associations between absolute and relative increases in drinking water and weight loss over 12 months (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Drinking water is associated with weight loss in overweight dieting women independent of diet and activity
Go to source) in obese women. Drinking water may promote weight loss by lowering total energy intake and/or altering metabolism.
Absolute and relative increases in drinking water were associated with significant loss of body weight and fat over time (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Drinking water is associated with weight loss in overweight dieting women independent of diet and activity
Go to source). The results of this study suggest that drinking water may promote weight loss in overweight, dieting women (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Drinking water is associated with weight loss in overweight dieting women independent of diet and activity
Go to source).
In the other study, water consumption has been proposed for weight loss; however, the evidence of its efficacy is limited (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effect of water consumption on weight loss: a systematic review
Go to source).
This study employed different strategies for weight loss achievement: increasing daily water intake, replacing caloric beverages with water, and premeal water load. All these strategies showed a weight loss effect after follow-up (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effect of water consumption on weight loss: a systematic review
Go to source).
The most effective intervention among the studies was the replacement of caloric beverages with water. The quality of the evidence for the primary outcome of weight loss was rated low to moderate (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effect of water consumption on weight loss: a systematic review
Go to source).
The main limitation of this study was the short-term follow up-period. In conclusion, despite the weight loss, the low to moderate quality of evidence and the short term follow-up are limitations to support evidence-based recommendations of water consumption for weight loss in overweight women (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effect of water consumption on weight loss: a systematic review
Go to source).
So, it has been concluded that water consumption will facilitate weight reduction. It will be more effective to drink before meals.
Therefore, each of us should drink water and exercise to lead a healthy life.
References :
- Drinking water is associated with weight loss in overweight dieting women independent of diet and activity - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18787524/)
- Effect of water consumption on weight loss: a systematic review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31657610/)
Source: Medindia
