Can the Human Heart Heal Itself After a Heart Attack?

A landmark study shows adult human hearts can regenerate new muscle cells after a heart attack, overturning decades of belief about permanent heart damage.

Did You Know? After a #HeartAttack, the adult #HumanHeart can naturally produce new #HeartMuscle cells, proving the heart has an inbuilt #SelfRepair ability scientists long believed did not exist. #hearthealth #cardiacresearch #medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can the human heart regenerate after a heart attack?

A: Yes. Research confirms that adult human hearts can form new heart muscle cells after myocardial infarction.

Q: Where do new heart muscle cells come from?

A: They arise from existing cardiomyocytes that divide after injury, not from stem cells.

Q: Does heart regeneration fully repair heart attack damage?

A: No. Regeneration is limited and does not completely replace lost muscle tissue.

Q: How long does heart muscle regeneration take after a heart attack?

A: Increased cardiomyocyte renewal occurs over months following myocardial infarction.

Q: Which specialist should be consulted after a heart attack?

A: A cardiologist should be consulted for diagnosis, treatment, and long-term heart care.