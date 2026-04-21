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Can Olive Oil Help Keep Your Brain Sharp as You Age?

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Apr 21 2026 4:18 PM

Extra virgin olive oil may support brain health via gut microbiome changes, based on a 2-year human study.

Can Olive Oil Help Keep Your Brain Sharp as You Age?
Highlights:
  • Extra virgin olive oil intake linked to improved cognitive function and brain health in a 2-year study of older adults
  • Higher gut microbiome diversity observed with extra virgin olive oil compared to refined olive oil consumption
  • Gut bacteria like Adlercreutzia are associated with cognitive health, metabolic syndrome, and healthy aging outcomes
Extra virgin olive oil may be linked to better brain function in older adults. Participants who consumed extra virgin olive oil showed improved cognitive performance and greater gut microbiota diversity compared to those using refined olive oil, suggesting a connection between diet quality, gut health, and brain aging (1 Trusted Source
Total and different types of olive oil consumption, gut microbiota, and cognitive function changes in older adults

Go to source).

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Fat Content in Vegetable Oil / Ghee / Cooking Oil
Fat Content in Vegetable Oil or Ghee or Cooking Oil is an interactive diet calculator that quickly calculates the amount of saturated and unsaturated fats in cooking oils to help you choose healthy oil.

How Olive Oil Intake Was Linked to Brain Health

The findings come from a prospective observational study published in Microbiome, involving 656 individuals aged 55 to 75 years for 2 years with metabolic syndrome, a condition associated with increased risk of cardiovascular and cognitive decline.

Researchers tracked:
  • Type and frequency of olive oil consumption
  • Changes in cognitive function over two years
  • Shifts in gut microbial composition
Participants consuming extra virgin olive oil showed a positive trend in cognitive scores, while those consuming refined olive oil did not show similar improvements. As an observational study, these findings indicate association rather than causation.


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Olive Oil and Its Benefits - Heart-Weight Loss-Osteoporosis-Skin-Tips to Use
The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties are responsible for the health benefits of olive oil.

Gut Microbiome Changes Linked to Olive Oil Use

A key finding was the difference in gut microbial diversity between the groups. Higher diversity is generally linked to better metabolic and intestinal health.

Individuals consuming extra virgin olive oil showed increased diversity of gut bacteria and a higher presence of beneficial microbes associated with improved cognitive outcomes.

One such bacterium, Adlercreutzia, was found more frequently in this group and has been linked to metabolic processes that may influence brain function. However, direct cause-and-effect mechanisms are still being studied.


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The Mediterranean diet enhances cognition and brain health through gut microbiota changes. Boost memory with grains, and healthy fats.

Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil May Have Different Effects

Extra virgin olive oil is produced through mechanical extraction, which helps retain beneficial compounds such as polyphenols and antioxidants. These compounds are reduced during refining processes used for standard olive oils.

This difference in composition may help:
  • Support beneficial gut bacteria
  • Reduce low-grade inflammation
  • Influence the gut-brain axis, a communication system between the gut and brain
These biological pathways may help explain the observed link between olive oil type and cognitive function.


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Virgin Olive Oil Helps Lower Blood Pressure
Virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants and helps lower high blood pressure (hypertension). Olive oil is one of the healthiest foods for better heart health.

What This Means for Everyday Diet Choices

Several limitations should be considered. The study was observational, meaning it cannot prove cause and effect. It included only older adults with metabolic syndrome, and dietary intake was self-reported. The exact quantity of olive oil consumed was also not standardized.

Despite these limitations, the findings suggest that choosing extra virgin olive oil over refined varieties may be a simple dietary adjustment within a balanced diet. It may support long-term brain health, but it should not be considered a standalone solution for preventing cognitive decline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can olive oil really help the brain stay sharp?

A: It may support brain health over time, especially in older adults, but it is not a treatment for memory loss.

Q: Why is extra virgin olive oil better than refined oil?

A: It retains natural compounds like polyphenols and antioxidants that may benefit gut and brain health.

Q: What is the gut-brain axis?

A: It is the connection between the gut and brain, where gut bacteria can influence brain function and health.

Q: Who can benefit from using extra virgin olive oil?

A: Older adults and people with metabolic risk factors may benefit, based on current research.

Q: Should doctors recommend olive oil for brain health?

A: Doctors may include it as part of a healthy diet, but not as a primary treatment for cognitive problems.


Reference:
  1. Total and different types of olive oil consumption, gut microbiota, and cognitive function changes in older adults - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40168-025-02306-4)

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TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Extra virgin olive oil may support brain health and cognitive function by improving gut microbiome diversity in older adults with metabolic syndrome, according to research! #oliveoil #oliveoilhealthbenefits #brainhealth #mediterraneandiet #healthyaging #nutritionscience #medindia

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