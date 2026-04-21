Can Olive Oil Help Keep Your Brain Sharp as You Age?

Extra virgin olive oil may support brain health via gut microbiome changes, based on a 2-year human study.

Highlights: Extra virgin olive oil intake linked to improved cognitive function and brain health in a 2-year study of older adults

Higher gut microbiome diversity observed with extra virgin olive oil compared to refined olive oil consumption

Gut bacteria like Adlercreutzia are associated with cognitive health, metabolic syndrome, and healthy aging outcomes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Total and different types of olive oil consumption, gut microbiota, and cognitive function changes in older adults



Go to source Trusted Source

How Olive Oil Intake Was Linked to Brain Health

Type and frequency of olive oil consumption

Changes in cognitive function over two years

over two years Shifts in gut microbial composition

Gut Microbiome Changes Linked to Olive Oil Use

Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil May Have Different Effects

Support beneficial gut bacteria

Reduce low-grade inflammation

Influence the gut-brain axis, a communication system between the gut and brain

What This Means for Everyday Diet Choices

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Can olive oil really help the brain stay sharp? A: It may support brain health over time, especially in older adults, but it is not a treatment for memory loss. Q: Why is extra virgin olive oil better than refined oil? A: It retains natural compounds like polyphenols and antioxidants that may benefit gut and brain health. Q: What is the gut-brain axis? A: It is the connection between the gut and brain, where gut bacteria can influence brain function and health. Q: Who can benefit from using extra virgin olive oil? A: Older adults and people with metabolic risk factors may benefit, based on current research. Q: Should doctors recommend olive oil for brain health? A: Doctors may include it as part of a healthy diet, but not as a primary treatment for cognitive problems.

Total and different types of olive oil consumption, gut microbiota, and cognitive function changes in older adults - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40168-025-02306-4)

Extra virgin olive oil may be linked to better brain function in older adults. Participants who consumed extra virgin olive oil showed improved cognitive performance and greater gut microbiota diversity compared to those using refined olive oil, suggesting a connection between diet quality, gut health, and brain aging ().The findings come from apublished in, involving 656 individuals aged 55 to 75 years for 2 years with, a condition associated with increased risk of cardiovascular and cognitive decline.Researchers tracked:Participants consuming extra virgin olive oil showed awhile those consuming refined olive oil did not show similar improvements. As an observational study, these findings indicate association rather than causation.A key finding was the difference in gut microbial diversity between the groups. Higher diversity is generally linked to better metabolic and intestinal health.Individuals consuming extra virgin olive oil showed increased diversity of gut bacteria and a higher presence of beneficial microbes associated with improved cognitive outcomes.One such bacterium,, was found more frequently in this group and has been linked to metabolic processes that may influence brain function. However, direct cause-and-effect mechanisms are still being studied.Extra virgin olive oil is produced through mechanical extraction, which helps retain beneficial compounds such asand antioxidants. These compounds are reduced during refining processes used for standard olive oils.This difference in composition may help:These biological pathways may help explain the observed link between olive oil type and cognitive function.Several limitations should be considered. The study was observational, meaning it cannot prove cause and effect. It included only older adults with metabolic syndrome, and dietary intake was self-reported. The exact quantity of olive oil consumed was also not standardized.Despite these limitations, the findings suggest that choosing extra virgin olive oil over refined varieties may be a simple dietary adjustment within a balanced diet. It may support long-term brain health, but it should not be considered a standalone solution for preventing cognitive decline.Source-Medindia