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Can Moderate Wine Intake Slow Aging in Men?

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 10 2026 12:22 PM

A large Italian cohort study suggests moderate wine intake within a Mediterranean diet pattern may be linked to slightly slower biological aging in men.

Can Moderate Wine Intake Slow Aging in Men?
Highlights:
  • Moderate wine intake (~170 mL/day) linked to ~0.34 years lower biological age in men
  • Only moderate intake showed benefit, while low and high intake did not
  • No significant association observed between wine intake and biological age in women
Moderate wine consumption within a Mediterranean dietary pattern may be associated with slightly slower biological aging in men, according to a large observational cohort study involving 22,495 adults (1 Trusted Source
Moderate Wine Consumption, Defined by the Mediterranean Diet, Is Associated With Delayed Biological Aging in Men From the Moli-sani Study

Go to source).
The analysis found that an intake of around 170 mL per day was linked to a reduction of approximately 0.34 years in biological age (BA) compared to non-drinkers.

While chronological age (CA) refers to the number of years since birth, biological age reflects the body’s physiological condition based on measurable biomarkers.

Both lower and higher intake levels showed no benefit, forming a U-shaped relationship between wine consumption and aging. These findings indicate a modest association rather than a causal effect and should not be interpreted as a recommendation to consume alcohol.


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Study Design, Population, and Dietary Assessment

This observational study analyzed participants from the Moli-sani cohort in Southern Italy, with a mean chronological age of 55.6 years. Dietary intake was assessed using a validated Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ), which captured habitual food and beverage consumption over the past year.

Wine intake was categorized into abstainers, former drinkers, moderate drinkers based on national guidelines, moderate intake aligned with Mediterranean Diet criteria, and heavy drinkers. Nearly half of the participants were classified as moderate drinkers.


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Biomarker-Based Model Used to Estimate Biological Age

Researchers estimated biological age using a Deep Neural Network (DNN), a supervised machine learning model trained on 36 circulating biomarkers representing metabolic, cardiovascular, renal, and inflammatory systems.

The difference between biological and chronological age, termed Δage (Delta Age), was used as an indicator of aging.

Negative Δage values indicated slower biological aging. The mean biological age in the population was 54.9 years, slightly lower than the mean chronological age of 55.6 years.


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Moderate Wine Intake Shows a U-Shaped Association

The findings showed that men who consumed wine in amounts consistent with the Mediterranean Diet (approximately 125 to 500 mL per day) had lower Δage values compared to abstainers.
  • Around 170 mL/day showed the strongest association
  • Biological age was reduced by approximately 0.34 years
  • Both low and high intake showed neutral or negative associations
Higher alcohol consumption was associated with accelerated biological aging. Importantly, total alcohol intake from all sources did not show similar associations, suggesting that wine-specific components may play a role.

No significant association was observed in women. Although biological differences such as alcohol metabolism and hormonal influences may contribute, interaction analysis did not confirm a statistically significant difference between sexes.


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Polyphenols May Explain the Observed Association

The observed association may be partly explained by polyphenols, bioactive compounds in wine with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds may help reduce oxidative stress and modulate pathways linked to aging.

Participants with healthier profiles, including lower body mass index, higher physical activity, and fewer chronic conditions, were more likely to be moderate drinkers. Although the study adjusted for these factors, residual confounding cannot be excluded.

Why Red Wine May Be Preferred Over Other Alcoholic Beverages

Among different alcoholic beverages, red wine is often studied for its higher content of polyphenols, particularly compounds such as resveratrol derived from grape skins. These compounds are more concentrated in red wine due to fermentation processes that retain grape skin contact.

Polyphenols have been associated with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which may influence pathways related to cardiovascular health and aging. This may partly explain why wine showed associations with biological aging, while total alcohol intake did not.

However, the study did not directly compare red wine with other types of alcohol. Therefore, no definitive conclusions can be made about whether red wine is superior to other alcoholic beverages.

Limitations and Clinical Relevance

This study has several important limitations. Its observational design prevents causal conclusions. Alcohol intake was self-reported, introducing potential measurement bias. Lifestyle and socioeconomic factors may still influence the findings despite adjustments.

The observed effect size was small and may not be clinically meaningful at an individual level. The findings may also not be generalizable beyond Mediterranean populations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can moderate wine intake slow aging?

A: It may be associated with slightly lower biological aging in men, but it does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship.

Q: What is biological age?

A: Biological age reflects the body's physiological condition based on biomarkers and may differ from chronological age.

Q: How much wine showed benefit in the study?

A: Around 170 mL per day showed the strongest association, though the effect was small.

Q: Why were results not significant in women?

A: Differences in metabolism, hormones, and body composition may explain the lack of significant findings.

Q: Should non-drinkers start drinking wine for health benefits?

A: No. Experts do not recommend initiating alcohol consumption for potential health benefits. Consult a physician for guidance.

Clinical Perspective on Wine and Healthy Aging

This large cohort study suggests that moderate wine consumption within a Mediterranean dietary pattern may be associated with slightly lower biological aging in men. However, the effect is modest, non-causal, and not observed in women.

These findings do not support initiating alcohol consumption for health benefits. Long-term healthy aging is more strongly influenced by overall diet quality, regular physical activity, and metabolic health.

Reference:
  1. Moderate Wine Consumption, Defined by the Mediterranean Diet, Is Associated With Delayed Biological Aging in Men From the Moli-sani Study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13033601/)
Source-Medindia

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
Around 170 mL of daily #WineIntake showed the strongest link with lower #biologicalage in men within a #mediterraneandiet pattern. #healthyaging #wineresearch #medindia

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