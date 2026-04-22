Can Having More Children Protect Women from Stroke?

Reproductive history, including the number of live births, may offer important clues about stroke risk and long-term brain health in women.

Number of Live Births as a Protective Factor Against Clinical and Covert Brain Infarcts: The Framingham Heart Study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does having more children reduce stroke risk?

A: Women with three or more live births were found to have a lower risk of stroke, though this does not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

Q: What are covert brain infarcts?

A: They are silent areas of brain damage that occur without symptoms but increase the risk of cognitive decline and future stroke.

Q: Why might pregnancy affect brain health?

A: Hormonal changes and cardiovascular adaptations during pregnancy may influence long-term vascular health.

Q: Are all reproductive factors linked to stroke risk?

A: No, the study found no significant link between stroke risk and factors like menopause age or hormone therapy use.

Q: Should reproductive history be considered in health checkups?

A: Emerging evidence suggests it could help improve risk prediction, especially for women.