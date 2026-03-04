Can DNA Editing Cure CGD, a Rare Immune Disorder?

Gene editing has cured a 19-year-old Canadian of a rare, life-threatening immune disorder. A precise DNA correction restored his body’s ability to fight infections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is chronic granulomatous disease (CGD)?

A: CGD is a rare inherited immune disorder in which white blood cells cannot effectively kill certain bacteria and fungi.

Q: What causes chronic granulomatous disease (CGD)?

A: CGD is caused by mutations in genes that help immune cells produce reactive oxygen species needed to kill bacteria and fungi. In this case, a mutation in the NCF1 gene disrupted that process.

Q: What is CRISPR?

A: CRISPR is a gene-editing technology that allows scientists to precisely modify DNA sequences inside living cells.

Q: How is prime editing different from traditional CRISPR?

A: Prime editing corrects specific DNA mutations without cutting both strands of DNA, making it more precise.

Q: Is a bone marrow transplant still used for CGD?

A: Yes, but it requires a matched donor and carries risks. Gene editing uses the patient's own cells.

Q: Can prime editing technology treat other diseases?

A: Researchers believe prime editing may help treat other inherited single-gene disorders in the future.