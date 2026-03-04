Can DNA Editing Cure CGD, a Rare Immune Disorder?

Gene editing has cured a 19-year-old Canadian of a rare, life-threatening immune disorder. A precise DNA correction restored his body’s ability to fight infections.
- First-ever cure of chronic granulomatous disease achieved using prime gene editing
- Mutation in the NCF1 gene was corrected in the patient’s own stem cells
- Immune recovery is stable at six months, ending infection control therapy
'Like a spelling mistake': B.C. teen's DNA 'corrected' to cure rare disease
Go to source). This world-first success signals a turning point in the treatment of inherited immune disorders.
Ty Sperle, from Kelowna, British Columbia, was diagnosed with CGD at age five—a rare genetic condition that severely weakens the body’s ability to fight infections.
What Is Chronic Granulomatous Disease, and Why Is It Life-Threatening?CGD affects about 1 in 200,000 to 250,000 people worldwide and is more common in males. It is caused by mutations in one of five genes involved in immune defense. In Ty’s case, the defect was in the NCF1 gene.
NCF1 provides instructions for producing p47-phox, a key component of the NADPH oxidase (NOX) complex, which helps immune cells kill invading microbes.
When bacteria or fungi are detected, this complex generates reactive oxygen species (ROS), chemical molecules that act as antimicrobial weapons inside white blood cells.
In CGD, the NCF1 mutation disrupts this process. Without sufficient ROS, pathogens survive inside immune cells, leading to recurrent infections, granuloma formation, chronic inflammation, and abscesses in organs such as the lungs, liver, skin, and lymph nodes.
Dr. Stuart Turvey, a pediatric immunologist at B.C. Children’s Hospital and professor at UBC, explained: “We have an immune system that I like to think of as a suit of armor that protects us and because of Ty’s issue, he really had a big hole in that suit of armor. And so different bacterial or fungal infections could sneak in really at any time and cause serious or even life-threatening infections. So it’s a tough disease to live with. People with this disease don’t live long healthy lives.”
Ty required lifelong antibiotics and antifungals and continued to experience serious infections. Bone marrow transplantation can be curative, but it depends on a matched donor and carries risks such as graft-versus-host disease, an option Ty did not have (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
New Gene-Editing Tech Corrects Canada Teen's DNA, Cures Rare Disease In World-first
Go to source).
How Did Prime Editing Correct a Genetic “Spelling Mistake”?When Turvey learned about a clinical trial by U.S.-based Prime Medicine, he enrolled Ty. The Canadian site was Montreal’s Sainte-Justine University Hospital.
“I think one of the defining things about what we do at B.C. Children’s Hospital… is have these very large global networks,” Turvey said.
The treatment used prime editing, an advanced form of CRISPR-based gene editing.
CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. It is a gene-editing tool adapted from a natural bacterial defense system. Traditional CRISPR-Cas9 acts like molecular scissors. It cuts DNA at a specific location so that genes can be removed, inserted, or repaired.
Prime editing is more precise. Instead of cutting both strands of DNA, it works more like a “search-and-replace” function in a word processor. It corrects specific letters in the genetic code while reducing unintended changes.
Turvey described it: “He was born with that, you could think of that like a spelling mistake… and this prime editing technique is a little bit like a word processor, where they can go in and correct that spelling mistake in Ty’s very own cells and then return those cells to Ty’s body.”
Doctors removed Ty’s blood stem cells and enriched them in the laboratory. The gene-editing product targeted and corrected the mutation in the NCF1 gene. The corrected cells were then infused back into his body (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD)
Go to source).
Ty spent 24 days in hospital care. Six months later, follow-up tests showed durable immune restoration.
“The success of Ty’s treatment, this curative miracle, really builds on decades, even centuries of science research. We understood DNA… and now we’re in the era of being able to rewrite and edit that genome,” Turvey said.
Treatment Comparison
|Feature
|Bone Marrow Transplant
|Prime Editing Therapy
|Donor Required
|Yes
|No (use patient's own cells)
|Risk of Rejection
|Possible
|Minimal
|Graft-versus-host Disease
|Yes
|No
|Genetic Defects
|Replaced indirectly
|Corrected directly
|Long-Term Potential
|Curative in some cases
|Targeted genetic cure
What Does This Breakthrough Mean for the Future of Genetic Medicine?Ty became the first person in the world cured of CGD using prime editing, marking a major milestone in gene-editing therapy. His case, described in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrates how advanced DNA editing technologies may be able to correct disease-causing mutations at their source (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD)
Go to source).
Reflecting on the treatment, Ty said he felt both excited and nervous, knowing there were no other curative options available. For Dr. Turvey, the success means Ty no longer has to live with the constant threat of serious infections. Experts say the result offers hope that inherited diseases caused by single-gene mutations could one day be treated by precisely rewriting faulty DNA.
While long-term monitoring is still required to confirm safety and durability, this breakthrough signals a potential shift in medicine, from managing genetic disorders to correcting them at their root.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is chronic granulomatous disease (CGD)?
A: CGD is a rare inherited immune disorder in which white blood cells cannot effectively kill certain bacteria and fungi.
Q: What causes chronic granulomatous disease (CGD)?
A: CGD is caused by mutations in genes that help immune cells produce reactive oxygen species needed to kill bacteria and fungi. In this case, a mutation in the NCF1 gene disrupted that process.
Q: What is CRISPR?
A: CRISPR is a gene-editing technology that allows scientists to precisely modify DNA sequences inside living cells.
Q: How is prime editing different from traditional CRISPR?
A: Prime editing corrects specific DNA mutations without cutting both strands of DNA, making it more precise.
Q: Is a bone marrow transplant still used for CGD?
A: Yes, but it requires a matched donor and carries risks. Gene editing uses the patient's own cells.
Q: Can prime editing technology treat other diseases?
A: Researchers believe prime editing may help treat other inherited single-gene disorders in the future.
References:
- 'Like a spelling mistake': B.C. teen's DNA 'corrected' to cure rare disease - (https://globalnews.ca/news/11710294/spelling-mistake-bc-teen-dna-corrected-cure-rare-disease/)
- New Gene-Editing Tech Corrects Canada Teen's DNA, Cures Rare Disease In World-first - (https://www.healthandme.com/health-news/new-gene-editing-tech-corrects-canada-teens-dna-cures-rare-disease-in-world-first-article-153716626)
- Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD) - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/21157-chronic-granulomatous-disease-cgd)
Source-Medindia