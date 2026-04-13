Can Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Restore Sight in Glaucoma Patients?

ER-100, a novel cellular rejuvenation therapy, has received FDA clearance to begin human trials for vision loss caused by optic nerve damage.
- Life Biosciences receives FDA clearance for ER-100, the first cellular rejuvenation therapy to enter human clinical trials for optic neuropathies
- Phase 1 trial will evaluate safety and potential vision improvement in glaucoma and NAION patients
- ER-100 aims to reverse cellular aging rather than just slow disease progression
Evaluating ER-100 for Safety in People With Glaucoma or Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (Optic Nerve Conditions)
Go to source). The approval allows initiation of a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial to evaluate the safety and potential of ER-100 in patients with optic nerve disorders.
The study will include individuals with:
- Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) – a chronic eye disease where damage to the optic nerve leads to gradual vision loss
- Non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION – Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy) – a sudden vision loss condition caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve
“This important milestone in reaching the clinic is the result of years of research, optimization, and comprehensive nonhuman primate studies demonstrating controlled OSK expression, restoration of methylation patterns, and improved visual function,” said Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Life Biosciences.
“These results have paved the way for first-in-human evaluation of our cellular rejuvenation approach with the goal of improving the lives of people facing debilitating age-related disease, starting with optic neuropathies.”
What Makes ER-100 a New Approach to Treating Optic Nerve Damage?ER-100 is based on Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming (PER), an approach that aims to restore aged or damaged cells to a younger state. Epigenetic reprogramming means resetting how genes are switched on or off without changing the DNA itself.
Over time, cells accumulate changes known as epigenetic drift—gradual alterations in gene regulation that contribute to aging and disease.
ER-100 works by activating three proteins called Yamanaka factors (OCT4, SOX2, KLF4 or OSK), which help reverse these aging-related changes.
The therapy is delivered via a modified adeno-associated virus (AAV)—a harmless virus used as a carrier to deliver therapeutic instructions into cells.
Unlike traditional treatments:
- It does not just slow disease progression
- It aims to repair and rejuvenate damaged retinal cells
How Will the First Human Clinical Trial Work?The Phase 1 trial is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and early signs of effectiveness.
Participants will:
- Receive a single injection of ER-100 into one eye
- Take a short course of medication to activate the therapy
- Undergo detailed eye exams, lab tests, and vision assessments
- Provide samples like tears, saliva, and blood to track how the therapy behaves
- Up to 18 participants (12 with glaucoma, 6 with NAION)
- Follow-up over up to 5 years
- Side effects and immune responses
- Visual clarity, field of vision, and contrast sensitivity
- Retinal structure using imaging tests
Why Is ER-100 Therapy Important for Optic Neuropathies?Optic neuropathies cause damage to retinal ganglion cells (RGCs), which connect the eye to the brain. These cells do not naturally regenerate.
Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affecting nearly 80 million people globally, with open-angle glaucoma being the most common form (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Glaucoma Facts and Stats
Go to source).
It is often called the “silent thief of sight” because it develops without noticeable symptoms until significant vision loss has already occurred. Early detection can help slow progression, but vision loss caused by glaucoma cannot be reversed with current treatments.
NAION (Nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy), described as a “stroke of the eye,” leads to sudden and painless vision loss due to reduced blood supply to the optic nerve, and currently has no approved treatment.
Current treatments:
- Focus mainly on reducing eye pressure (in glaucoma)
- Do not repair nerve damage
Could Reversing Cellular Aging Restore Vision?The central idea behind ER-100 is that aging-related damage in cells may be reversible.
As cells age, epigenetic changes disrupt normal function. ER-100 aims to:
- Reset these changes
- Restore cells to a healthier, more youthful state
However:
- The therapy is still in early-stage trials
- Long-term safety and effectiveness need to be confirmed
As Life Biosciences advances ER-100 into human trials, the research represents a major step toward regenerative medicine for eye diseases, offering hope for millions affected by irreversible vision loss.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is ER-100 therapy?
A: ER-100 is a novel cellular rejuvenation therapy that aims to restore vision by reversing aging in eye cells using epigenetic reprogramming. It is the first such therapy to enter human trials for optic nerve damage.
Q: How is ER-100 different from current treatments?
A: Current treatments mainly slow disease progression, especially in glaucoma. ER-100 targets the root cause by attempting to repair and rejuvenate damaged retinal cells.
Q: Which eye conditions is it being tested for?
A: The therapy is being studied in open-angle glaucoma and NAION, both leading causes of vision loss. These conditions currently have limited or no options to restore lost vision.
Q: How does epigenetic reprogramming help?
A: It resets how genes function in aging cells without altering the DNA itself. This may help damaged retinal cells regain healthier, more youthful function.
Q: What does the clinical trial involve?
A: Participants receive a single injection in one eye and undergo long-term monitoring. Researchers assess safety, vision improvement, and biological response over several years.
Q: Can the cellular rejuvenation therapy reverse vision loss?
A: Early studies show promise, but the therapy is still in Phase 1 trials. Its safety and effectiveness need to be confirmed before wider use.
References:
- Evaluating ER-100 for Safety in People With Glaucoma or Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (Optic Nerve Conditions) - (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07290244)
- Glaucoma Facts and Stats - (https://glaucoma.org/articles/glaucoma-facts-and-stats)
Source-Medindia