Can Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Restore Sight in Glaucoma Patients?

ER-100, a novel cellular rejuvenation therapy, has received FDA clearance to begin human trials for vision loss caused by optic nerve damage.

Highlights: Life Biosciences receives FDA clearance for ER-100, the first cellular rejuvenation therapy to enter human clinical trials for optic neuropathies

receives FDA clearance Phase 1 trial will evaluate safety and potential vision improvement in glaucoma and NAION patients

will evaluate ER-100 aims to reverse cellular aging rather than just slow disease progression

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Evaluating ER-100 for Safety in People With Glaucoma or Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (Optic Nerve Conditions)



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Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) – a chronic eye disease where damage to the optic nerve leads to gradual vision loss

– a chronic eye disease where damage to the optic nerve leads to gradual vision loss Non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION – Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy) – a sudden vision loss condition caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve

What Makes ER-100 a New Approach to Treating Optic Nerve Damage?

It does not just slow disease progression

It aims to repair and rejuvenate damaged retinal cells

How Will the First Human Clinical Trial Work?

Receive a single injection of ER-100 into one eye

Take a short course of medication to activate the therapy

Undergo detailed eye exams, lab tests, and vision assessments

Provide samples like tears, saliva, and blood to track how the therapy behaves

Up to 18 participants (12 with glaucoma, 6 with NAION)

(12 with glaucoma, 6 with NAION) Follow-up over up to 5 years

Side effects and immune responses

Visual clarity, field of vision, and contrast sensitivity

Retinal structure using imaging tests

Why Is ER-100 Therapy Important for Optic Neuropathies?

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Glaucoma Facts and Stats



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Focus mainly on reducing eye pressure (in glaucoma)

Do not repair nerve damage

Could Reversing Cellular Aging Restore Vision?

Reset these changes

Restore cells to a healthier, more youthful state

The therapy is still in early-stage trials

Long-term safety and effectiveness need to be confirmed

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is ER-100 therapy? A: ER-100 is a novel cellular rejuvenation therapy that aims to restore vision by reversing aging in eye cells using epigenetic reprogramming. It is the first such therapy to enter human trials for optic nerve damage. Q: How is ER-100 different from current treatments? A: Current treatments mainly slow disease progression, especially in glaucoma. ER-100 targets the root cause by attempting to repair and rejuvenate damaged retinal cells. Q: Which eye conditions is it being tested for? A: The therapy is being studied in open-angle glaucoma and NAION, both leading causes of vision loss. These conditions currently have limited or no options to restore lost vision. Q: How does epigenetic reprogramming help? A: It resets how genes function in aging cells without altering the DNA itself. This may help damaged retinal cells regain healthier, more youthful function. Q: What does the clinical trial involve? A: Participants receive a single injection in one eye and undergo long-term monitoring. Researchers assess safety, vision improvement, and biological response over several years. Q: Can the cellular rejuvenation therapy reverse vision loss? A: Early studies show promise, but the therapy is still in Phase 1 trials. Its safety and effectiveness need to be confirmed before wider use.

Evaluating ER-100 for Safety in People With Glaucoma or Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (Optic Nerve Conditions) - (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07290244) Glaucoma Facts and Stats - (https://glaucoma.org/articles/glaucoma-facts-and-stats)

Life Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on reversing diseases of aging, has received clearance from the—the regulatory authority responsible for approving drugs and clinical trials in the United States—to begin human testing of its novel therapy).The approval allows initiation of ato evaluate the safety and potential of ER-100 in patients with optic nerve disorders.The study will include individuals with:ER-100 is theto reach human clinical trials.“This important milestone in reaching the clinic is the result of years of research, optimization, and comprehensive nonhuman primate studies demonstrating controlled OSK expression, restoration of methylation patterns, and improved visual function,” said Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Life Biosciences.“These results have paved the way for first-in-human evaluation of our cellular rejuvenation approach with the goal of improving the lives of people facing debilitating age-related disease, starting with optic neuropathies.”ER-100 is based on, an approach that aims to restore aged or damaged cells to a younger state. Epigenetic reprogramming means resetting how genes are switched on or off without changing the DNA itself.Over time, cells accumulate changes known as—gradual alterations in gene regulation that contribute to aging and disease.ER-100 works by activating three proteins calledThe therapy is delivered via aUnlike traditional treatments:The Phase 1 trial is designed to evaluateParticipants will:The study includes:Researchers will monitor:Optic neuropathies cause damage to, which connect the eye to the brain. These cells do not naturally regenerate.).It is often called the. Early detection can help slow progression, but, described as a “stroke of the eye,” leads to sudden and painless vision loss due to reduced blood supply to the optic nerve, and currently hasCurrent treatments:, highlighting the urgent need for therapies that can restore, not just preserve, vision.The central idea behind ER-100 is thatAs cells age, epigenetic changes disrupt normal function. ER-100 aims to:This approach has shown promising results in preclinical studies, including improved visual function.However:If successful, this could mark a shift from treating symptoms toAs Life Biosciences advances ER-100 into human trials, the research represents a major step toward, offering hope for millions affected by irreversible vision loss.Source-Medindia