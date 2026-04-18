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Can Cabbage Soup Really Replace Ozempic for Weight Loss?

Written by Dr. Himanshi Porwal
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 18 2026 12:30 PM

A viral cabbage soup is being touted as a natural alternative to GLP-1 drugs, promising weight loss without injections—but does it really work?

Can Cabbage Soup Really Replace Ozempic for Weight Loss?
Highlights:
  • A viral cabbage soup dubbed “Nature’s Ozempic” is gaining popularity as a natural weight-loss solution
  • While protein and fiber in the soup support satiety, they cannot replicate GLP-1 drug effects
  • The trend mirrors the classic cabbage soup diet, known for short-term but unsustainable weight loss
A viral cabbage soup is being positioned as a “natural” way to tap into the weight-loss benefits of GLP-1 drugs—without the cost or injections.

Popularized by wellness creator Benji Xavier during his 45 kg weight-loss journey, the recipe is now circulating as a simple, high-protein solution for staying full and eating clean. But while the idea sounds appealing, the science behind appetite hormones, fad diets, and metabolic health suggests a more cautious interpretation. (1 Trusted Source
A New Dietary Fiber Can Enhance Satiety and Reduce Postprandial Blood Glucose in Healthy Adults: A Randomized Cross-Over Trial

Go to source)


Ozempic (Semaglutide): A Diabetes Drug Gaining Popularity for Weight Loss
Ozempic (Semaglutide): A Diabetes Drug Gaining Popularity for Weight Loss
Are you wondering if it is safe to take Ozempic? This is your guide to know all about it.

Can a ‘Natural Ozempic’ Really Work Like the Real Drug?

To understand the claim, it helps to first decode GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1)—a hormone naturally released in the gut after eating. It plays a key role in:
  • Triggering insulin release to control blood sugar
  • Reducing glucagon (which raises blood sugar)
  • Slowing stomach emptying
  • Increasing feelings of fullness (satiety) (2 Trusted Source
    GLP-1 Agonists

    Go to source    )
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are designed to mimic and amplify this hormone’s effects, leading to reduced appetite and clinically significant weight loss.

However, food-based approaches—like this cabbage soup—can only gently stimulate natural GLP-1 release, primarily through nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats.


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Weight Loss Foods
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What’s Driving the Hype Around This Cabbage Soup?

The popularity of this soup is rooted in both nutrition and narrative. On one hand, it delivers a favorable macro profile:
  • ~170 calories per serving
  • ~20 g protein
  • Low carbohydrates and fat
  • Some dietary fiber
This combination is known to:
  • Promote fullness and reduce hunger
  • Help maintain a calorie deficit
  • Stabilize post-meal blood sugar
Scientific evidence supports this to an extent—dietary fiber and protein can enhance satiety and modestly influence GLP-1 levels, contributing to reduced food intake.

On the other hand, the personal success story (45 kg weight loss) adds emotional appeal, making the trend feel both achievable and “natural.”


Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator
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Is This Just Another Version of the Cabbage Soup Diet?

Despite the rebranding, this trend closely mirrors the classic Cabbage Soup Diet—a short-term, very low-calorie plan designed for rapid weight loss.

Such diets may show quick results (up to ~4.5 kg in a week), but the mechanism is important:
  • Severe calorie restriction leads to rapid initial weight loss
  • Reduced intake leads to loss of water weight and lean mass
  • Body response leads to metabolic slowdown within days
This slowdown means the body begins to burn fewer calories, increasing the likelihood of:
  • Weight loss plateaus
  • Rapid weight regain after stopping the diet

Fat-burning Diet
Fat-burning Diet
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Are GLP-1 Drugs Risk-Free—and Is That Why People Seek Alternatives?

Part of the appeal of “natural alternatives” comes from growing concerns around side effects and accessibility of GLP-1 medications.

Commonly reported side effects include:
  • Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
  • Digestive discomfort and bloating
  • Headache and fatigue
  • Risk of gallbladder issues with prolonged use
  • Rare but serious concerns like pancreatitis
These drugs may also be costly and require long-term use, making them less accessible for many individuals.

However, it’s equally important to note that these medications are clinically tested, regulated, and prescribed under medical supervision, unlike viral diet trends.

Does The Cabbage Soup Actually Support Sustainable Weight Loss?

The cabbage soup does offer some practical benefits:
  • Encourages vegetable intake and hydration
  • Provides high protein for satiety
  • Is low-cost and easy to prepare
  • Can help initiate a short-term calorie deficit
But the limitations are just as significant:
  • Not nutritionally complete if followed strictly
  • May lead to fatigue or nutrient gaps
  • Effects are short-term and difficult to sustain
  • Lacks clinical evidence for long-term weight loss
In contrast, sustainable weight management typically involves:
  • Balanced macronutrients
  • Consistent eating patterns
  • Physical activity
  • Behavioral changes
Even when aiming to “naturally” support GLP-1, strategies like:
  • High-protein meals
  • Fiber-rich foods
  • Regular exercise and sleep offer gradual, realistic benefits—not rapid transformations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can foods really act like Ozempic?

A: No. Foods can support natural GLP-1 release but cannot replicate the effects of GLP-1 medications.

Q: Is cabbage soup good for weight loss?

A: It may help with short-term weight loss due to low calories, but results are usually not sustainable.

Q: What are GLP-1 drugs used for?

A: They are used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity by regulating blood sugar and appetite.

Q: Are GLP-1 drugs safe?

A: They are generally safe under medical supervision but may cause side effects like nausea and digestive issues.

Q: Why do fad diets fail long term?

A: They often slow metabolism and are difficult to maintain, leading to weight regain.

References:
  1. A New Dietary Fiber Can Enhance Satiety and Reduce Postprandial Blood Glucose in Healthy Adults: A Randomized Cross-Over Trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10648557/)
  2. GLP-1 Agonists - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/13901-glp-1-agonists)
Source-Medindia

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Did You Know

Did You Know?
Can a simple #cabbagesoup really replace #Ozempic for #weightloss? The answer may reveal the gap between viral trends and real science. #weightlossfoods #weightlossdiet #GLP1 #weightlosstrends #nutritionscience #medindia

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