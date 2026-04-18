Can Cabbage Soup Really Replace Ozempic for Weight Loss?

A viral cabbage soup is being touted as a natural alternative to GLP-1 drugs, promising weight loss without injections—but does it really work?

A New Dietary Fiber Can Enhance Satiety and Reduce Postprandial Blood Glucose in Healthy Adults: A Randomized Cross-Over Trial

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can foods really act like Ozempic?

A: No. Foods can support natural GLP-1 release but cannot replicate the effects of GLP-1 medications.

Q: Is cabbage soup good for weight loss?

A: It may help with short-term weight loss due to low calories, but results are usually not sustainable.

Q: What are GLP-1 drugs used for?

A: They are used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity by regulating blood sugar and appetite.

Q: Are GLP-1 drugs safe?

A: They are generally safe under medical supervision but may cause side effects like nausea and digestive issues.

Q: Why do fad diets fail long term?

A: They often slow metabolism and are difficult to maintain, leading to weight regain.