Can Cabbage Soup Really Replace Ozempic for Weight Loss?

A viral cabbage soup is being touted as a natural alternative to GLP-1 drugs, promising weight loss without injections—but does it really work?
- A viral cabbage soup dubbed “Nature’s Ozempic” is gaining popularity as a natural weight-loss solution
- While protein and fiber in the soup support satiety, they cannot replicate GLP-1 drug effects
- The trend mirrors the classic cabbage soup diet, known for short-term but unsustainable weight loss
A New Dietary Fiber Can Enhance Satiety and Reduce Postprandial Blood Glucose in Healthy Adults: A Randomized Cross-Over Trial
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Can a ‘Natural Ozempic’ Really Work Like the Real Drug?To understand the claim, it helps to first decode GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1)—a hormone naturally released in the gut after eating. It plays a key role in:
- Triggering insulin release to control blood sugar
- Reducing glucagon (which raises blood sugar)
- Slowing stomach emptying
- Increasing feelings of fullness (satiety) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
GLP-1 Agonists
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What’s Driving the Hype Around This Cabbage Soup?The popularity of this soup is rooted in both nutrition and narrative. On one hand, it delivers a favorable macro profile:
- ~170 calories per serving
- ~20 g protein
- Low carbohydrates and fat
- Some dietary fiber
- Promote fullness and reduce hunger
- Help maintain a calorie deficit
- Stabilize post-meal blood sugar
Is This Just Another Version of the Cabbage Soup Diet?Despite the rebranding, this trend closely mirrors the classic Cabbage Soup Diet—a short-term, very low-calorie plan designed for rapid weight loss. Such diets may show quick results (up to ~4.5 kg in a week), but the mechanism is important:
- Severe calorie restriction leads to rapid initial weight loss
- Reduced intake leads to loss of water weight and lean mass
- Body response leads to metabolic slowdown within days
- Weight loss plateaus
- Rapid weight regain after stopping the diet
Are GLP-1 Drugs Risk-Free—and Is That Why People Seek Alternatives?Part of the appeal of “natural alternatives” comes from growing concerns around side effects and accessibility of GLP-1 medications. Commonly reported side effects include:
- Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
- Digestive discomfort and bloating
- Headache and fatigue
- Risk of gallbladder issues with prolonged use
- Rare but serious concerns like pancreatitis
Does The Cabbage Soup Actually Support Sustainable Weight Loss?The cabbage soup does offer some practical benefits:
- Encourages vegetable intake and hydration
- Provides high protein for satiety
- Is low-cost and easy to prepare
- Can help initiate a short-term calorie deficit
- Not nutritionally complete if followed strictly
- May lead to fatigue or nutrient gaps
- Effects are short-term and difficult to sustain
- Lacks clinical evidence for long-term weight loss
- Balanced macronutrients
- Consistent eating patterns
- Physical activity
- Behavioral changes
- High-protein meals
- Fiber-rich foods
- Regular exercise and sleep offer gradual, realistic benefits—not rapid transformations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can foods really act like Ozempic?
A: No. Foods can support natural GLP-1 release but cannot replicate the effects of GLP-1 medications.
Q: Is cabbage soup good for weight loss?
A: It may help with short-term weight loss due to low calories, but results are usually not sustainable.
Q: What are GLP-1 drugs used for?
A: They are used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity by regulating blood sugar and appetite.
Q: Are GLP-1 drugs safe?
A: They are generally safe under medical supervision but may cause side effects like nausea and digestive issues.
Q: Why do fad diets fail long term?
A: They often slow metabolism and are difficult to maintain, leading to weight regain.
- A New Dietary Fiber Can Enhance Satiety and Reduce Postprandial Blood Glucose in Healthy Adults: A Randomized Cross-Over Trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10648557/)
- GLP-1 Agonists - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/treatments/13901-glp-1-agonists)