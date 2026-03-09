Can Bleeding Gums in Childhood Predict Future Heart Problems?

Bleeding gums and cavities in childhood may do more than harm teeth. Emerging evidence suggests early oral health problems could signal a higher risk of heart disease decades later.

Do Childhood Dental Problems Predict Adult Heart Disease?

Could Gum Inflammation Affect the Heart?

Do Lifestyle and Social Factors Also Matter?

Why Early Dental Care Still Matters

Cavities and bleeding gums early in life are now linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease decades later ().The findings suggest that oral health in early life may reflect broader processes that influence long-term cardiovascular health.A tooth cavity and bleeding gums are common problems among children. However, these conditions may signal more than dental neglect.According to the new research, they could also indicate biological changes that affect health long after childhood ends.To investigate this possibility, researchers examined long-term health records fromDental data were obtained from the, which records oral health information from routine childhood dental visits. These records were then compared with cardiovascular disease diagnoses in the, covering the period from 1995 to 2018. By that time, participants were betweenThe analysis revealed clear patterns.Children with numerous tooth cavities hadcompared with children who had few cavities.Among children withThe researchers also observed that risk tended to increase as dental problems worsened during childhood. Although the exact percentages varied between males and females, the overall trend remained consistent.The study was designed as a cohort study, meaning a defined population was followed over time to examine how early-life exposures—in this case, poor oral health—relate to later disease outcomes.The study identified statistical associations rather than direct causes. However, scientists believein connecting oral disease with cardiovascular risk.“We suspect that exposure to high levels of inflammation in the form of gum disease and dental caries already in childhood may influence how the body later responds to inflammation,” says Nikoline Nygaard, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Odontology and one of the study’s authors.Gum disease begins when bacteria accumulate in dental plaque along the gum line. This can lead to gingivitis, an early stage of gum inflammation marked by redness and bleeding of the gums ().Inflamed gum tissues may allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream. Once there, they can trigger. It is a process that plays a key role in the development of atherosclerosis—the buildup of fatty plaques inside arteries that can lead to heart attack or stroke.Previous research has reported similar findings. TheOther research conducted by Nygaard and colleagues has also identified related patterns. In a separate analysis, children with severe gum disease showedLifestyle may partly explain the observed associations. Factors such as diet, hygiene habits, and socioeconomic conditions influence both oral health and long-term disease risk.To address this, the researchers adjusted their analysis for educational level, which often correlates with lifestyle and health outcomes.“We cannot rule out that lifestyle plays an important role. But even after adjusting for educational level, the incidence of cardiovascular disease is still quite marked,” says Nygaard.The study also accounted for the presence of, a known cardiovascular risk factor. Even after these adjustments, the relationship between childhood oral disease and later cardiovascular conditions remained evident.However, the researchers emphasize that the study shows correlation rather than causation. It cannot determine whether dental disease directly causes cardiovascular disease or whether other factors contribute to both.Although the study cannot prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship, it highlights the potential long-term importance ofChildhood dental caries remains one of the most common chronic diseases worldwide. Yet both cavities and gum inflammation are largely preventable through regular brushing, a healthy diet, and routine dental care ().“In Denmark, 20 percent of children and young people account for 80 percent of all registered dental disease. If we can identify markers indicating who is at higher risk of various diseases later in life, we can tailor preventive efforts to those groups. And that could have long-term health benefits well into adulthood,” says Merete Markvart, associate professor at the Department of Odontology at the University of Copenhagen and co-author of the study.She also notes that gingivitis remains relatively under-researched despite being widespread among children and adolescents.Thus, she suggests that systematic registration of gingivitis in national dental registries could help identify at-risk groups earlier.“It’s not that you can solve cardiovascular disease by treating children’s teeth. But if we target our efforts towards specific groups, you can nudge many people in the right direction simply by improving their oral health,” says Merete Markvart.The findings reinforce a broader concept increasingly recognized in medicine—Source-Medindia