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Can a Hair Sample Reveal Your Body’s Internal Clock?

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 11 2026 12:48 PM

A new study suggests that a simple hair sample can reveal your body’s internal clock. Experts explain how this breakthrough could improve sleep care, treatment timing, and personalized medicine.

Can a Hair Sample Reveal Your Body’s Internal Clock?
Highlights:
  • A new hair test can determine a person’s internal body clock
  • Uses activity of 17 genes linked to circadian rhythm
  • Could improve timing of treatments and drug effectiveness
Can a Hair Sample Really Reveal Your Body’s Internal Clock? Yes, according to a new study published in PNAS, a single hair sample may be enough to determine your body’s internal clock (1 Trusted Source
HairTime: A noninvasive assay for estimating circadian phase from a single hair sample

Go to source).
Researchers have developed a method that uses hair follicles to identify a person’s circadian rhythm, opening new possibilities for personalized medicine.


Align Your Day With Nature's Clock for a Stronger, Healthier Heart
Align Your Day With Nature's Clock for a Stronger, Healthier Heart
Keeping daily habits synchronized with natural circadian rhythms can lower cardiometabolic risks and support heart health.

What Is the Body’s Internal Clock and Why Does It Matter?

The body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, follows a roughly 24-hour cycle and controls:
  • Sleep patterns
  • Metabolism
  • Hormone release
  • Immune system activity
This rhythm can also influence how well certain treatments, including medications and therapies, work.


Hair Analysis: Your hair tells the truth about you… but not all of it
Hair Analysis: Your hair tells the truth about you… but not all of it
Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

How Does the Hair-Based Test Work?

The new test analyzes cells from hair roots to measure the activity of 17 genes linked to the body’s biological clock. Using machine learning, researchers can determine the exact phase of a person’s daily rhythm from just one sample. Unlike older methods, this test:
  • Does not require long laboratory monitoring
  • Can be done easily
  • Provides quick insights

Biological Clock - A Genius in Disguise?
Biological Clock - A Genius in Disguise?
Distorted genetic rhythms keep our biological clock stable, even with temperature changes, aiding sleep and body synchronization.

How Accurate Is the Hair-Based Method?

The study found that the hair-based test is almost as accurate as the current standard method, which measures melatonin levels over several hours in controlled conditions. However, the new method is much simpler and more practical, making it suitable for wider use.


Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders - Types, Causes, Health risks, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders - Types, Causes, Health risks, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis
Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

What Factors Influence Your Internal Clock?

The study revealed that a person’s circadian rhythm is shaped by multiple factors:

Factor Effect on Internal Clock
Age Younger adults tend to sleep later
Gender Slight differences in timing between men and women
Lifestyle Work schedules and habits can shift rhythms
Genetics Inherited traits influence chronotype

Interestingly, lifestyle had a stronger influence than expected.

Why Is This Important for Medical Treatment?

The timing of treatment can significantly affect outcomes. For example, researchers note that certain therapies, including cancer immunotherapy (https://www.medindia.net/health/treatment/cancer-immunotherapy.htm) , may work better when given at specific times of the day. This is because the immune system and other organs follow daily biological rhythms.

What Is Circadian Medicine?

Circadian medicine is an emerging field that aims to align diagnosis and treatment with a person’s biological clock. By understanding individual rhythms, doctors may be able to:
  • Improve treatment effectiveness
  • Reduce side effects
  • Personalize medical care

Why Is the Hair-based Test a Breakthrough?

Until now, measuring circadian rhythm required complex laboratory tests, such as tracking melatonin levels over several hours. The new hair-based method is simple, non-invasive and scalable .

It has already been tested on around 4,000 individuals, showing its potential for real-world use.

What This Means for the Future of Healthcare

This innovation could make personalized, time-based treatment more accessible. In the future, doctors may use simple tests like this to:
  • Optimize medication timing
  • Diagnose sleep disorders
  • Tailor therapies to individual needs

What This Means for You

Your body does not follow the same schedule as everyone else. Understanding your internal clock may help improve sleep, health, and treatment outcomes, making medicine more personalized than ever before.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a circadian rhythm?

A: Circadian rhythm is the bodyâ€™s internal 24-hour clock that regulates sleep, metabolism, and other biological processes.

Q: Can a hair sample detect your body clock?

A: Yes, new research shows that hair follicle analysis can determine your internal clock using gene activity.

Q: Why is circadian timing important in medicine?

A: Treatment timing can affect how well therapies work and may reduce side effects.

Q: Is this hair test widely available?

A: Not yet, but researchers are working to make it accessible for routine clinical use.

Q: What affects your internal clock?

A: Age, lifestyle, genetics, and gender all influence your circadian rhythm.

Reference:
  1. HairTime: A noninvasive assay for estimating circadian phase from a single hair sample - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2514928123)


Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Your #hair may hold the timing of your health-unlocking when your body works best. A simple #hairsample may soon help doctors tailor treatments to your body’s internal clock. #bodyclock #circadianrhythm #personalizedmedicine #hairfollicles #sleephealth #healthInnovation #medicalresearch #medIndia

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