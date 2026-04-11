Can a Hair Sample Reveal Your Body’s Internal Clock?

A new study suggests that a simple hair sample can reveal your body’s internal clock. Experts explain how this breakthrough could improve sleep care, treatment timing, and personalized medicine.
- A new hair test can determine a person’s internal body clock
- Uses activity of 17 genes linked to circadian rhythm
- Could improve timing of treatments and drug effectiveness
HairTime: A noninvasive assay for estimating circadian phase from a single hair sample
Go to source). Researchers have developed a method that uses hair follicles to identify a person’s circadian rhythm, opening new possibilities for personalized medicine.
What Is the Body’s Internal Clock and Why Does It Matter?The body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, follows a roughly 24-hour cycle and controls:
- Sleep patterns
- Metabolism
- Hormone release
- Immune system activity
How Does the Hair-Based Test Work?The new test analyzes cells from hair roots to measure the activity of 17 genes linked to the body’s biological clock. Using machine learning, researchers can determine the exact phase of a person’s daily rhythm from just one sample. Unlike older methods, this test:
- Does not require long laboratory monitoring
- Can be done easily
- Provides quick insights
How Accurate Is the Hair-Based Method?The study found that the hair-based test is almost as accurate as the current standard method, which measures melatonin levels over several hours in controlled conditions. However, the new method is much simpler and more practical, making it suitable for wider use.
What Factors Influence Your Internal Clock?The study revealed that a person’s circadian rhythm is shaped by multiple factors:
|Factor
|Effect on Internal Clock
|Age
|Younger adults tend to sleep later
|Gender
|Slight differences in timing between men and women
|Lifestyle
|Work schedules and habits can shift rhythms
|Genetics
|Inherited traits influence chronotype
Interestingly, lifestyle had a stronger influence than expected.
Why Is This Important for Medical Treatment?The timing of treatment can significantly affect outcomes. For example, researchers note that certain therapies, including cancer immunotherapy (https://www.medindia.net/health/treatment/cancer-immunotherapy.htm) , may work better when given at specific times of the day. This is because the immune system and other organs follow daily biological rhythms.
What Is Circadian Medicine?Circadian medicine is an emerging field that aims to align diagnosis and treatment with a person’s biological clock. By understanding individual rhythms, doctors may be able to:
- Improve treatment effectiveness
- Reduce side effects
- Personalize medical care
Why Is the Hair-based Test a Breakthrough?Until now, measuring circadian rhythm required complex laboratory tests, such as tracking melatonin levels over several hours. The new hair-based method is simple, non-invasive and scalable .
It has already been tested on around 4,000 individuals, showing its potential for real-world use.
What This Means for the Future of HealthcareThis innovation could make personalized, time-based treatment more accessible. In the future, doctors may use simple tests like this to:
- Optimize medication timing
- Diagnose sleep disorders
- Tailor therapies to individual needs
What This Means for YouYour body does not follow the same schedule as everyone else. Understanding your internal clock may help improve sleep, health, and treatment outcomes, making medicine more personalized than ever before.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a circadian rhythm?
A: Circadian rhythm is the bodyâ€™s internal 24-hour clock that regulates sleep, metabolism, and other biological processes.
Q: Can a hair sample detect your body clock?
A: Yes, new research shows that hair follicle analysis can determine your internal clock using gene activity.
Q: Why is circadian timing important in medicine?
A: Treatment timing can affect how well therapies work and may reduce side effects.
Q: Is this hair test widely available?
A: Not yet, but researchers are working to make it accessible for routine clinical use.
Q: What affects your internal clock?
A: Age, lifestyle, genetics, and gender all influence your circadian rhythm.
- HairTime: A noninvasive assay for estimating circadian phase from a single hair sample - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2514928123)
Source-Medindia