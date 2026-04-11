Can a Hair Sample Reveal Your Body’s Internal Clock?

A new study suggests that a simple hair sample can reveal your body’s internal clock. Experts explain how this breakthrough could improve sleep care, treatment timing, and personalized medicine.

HairTime: A noninvasive assay for estimating circadian phase from a single hair sample

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a circadian rhythm?

A: Circadian rhythm is the bodyâ€™s internal 24-hour clock that regulates sleep, metabolism, and other biological processes.

Q: Can a hair sample detect your body clock?

A: Yes, new research shows that hair follicle analysis can determine your internal clock using gene activity.

Q: Why is circadian timing important in medicine?

A: Treatment timing can affect how well therapies work and may reduce side effects.

Q: Is this hair test widely available?

A: Not yet, but researchers are working to make it accessible for routine clinical use.

Q: What affects your internal clock?

A: Age, lifestyle, genetics, and gender all influence your circadian rhythm.