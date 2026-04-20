Can a Flu Shot Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer`s Disease?

High-dose flu vaccines may be associated with a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, though experts say the evidence shows correlation, not causation.

Risk of Alzheimer Dementia After High-Dose vs Standard-Dose Influenza Vaccination

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can flu vaccines prevent Alzheimer's disease?

A: No, they cannot prevent Alzheimer's, but studies suggest they may be associated with a lower risk.

Q: What is a high-dose flu vaccine?

A: It is a stronger formulation designed to improve immune response in older adults.

Q: How much risk reduction was seen?

A: About a 20% lower risk of Alzheimer's dementia compared to standard-dose vaccines.

Q: Is this effect proven?

A: No, the study shows an association, not direct causation.

Q: Who should get a flu vaccine?

A: Flu vaccines are recommended for older adults and individuals at higher risk of complications.