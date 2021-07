Caffeine Could Increase Osteoporosis Risk

Effects of Caffeine on Calcium-Insights from the New Study

Cut Down Your Caffeine Intake With These Five Tips!

Know about all the caffeine sources and plan your diet accordingly

Go with water instead of cold caffeinated beverages

Cut back your coffees or energy drinks gradually

Switch to non-caffeinated herbal teas to refresh yourself

Stay alert when you binge-eat and choose fresh juices over caffeinated beverages

About 80 percent of adults consume at least one caffeinated beverage per day. According to Mayo Clinic, up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine, a day appears to be safe for most healthy adults.Some studies have shown relationships between caffeine and loss of calcium in the urine and calcium deficiency overtime. This can make a person more vulnerable to bone diseases. Osteoporosis is one such chronic, painful disease that makes human bones brittle and more susceptible to fracture. In Australia, an estimated 924,000 people have osteoporosis. Women are more prone to this debilitating condition when compared to men.The current study enrolled 24 participants in total. Of these, twelve people were given caffeine gums, and the other twelve were given non-caffeinated placebo gum for chewing for 5 minutes at 2-hour intervals over a 6-hour treatment period. The total caffeine given to the participants were of 800 mg.said co-researcher Dr. Stephanie Reuter Lange.The research found that caffeine elevated calcium clearance by 77% through kidneys.said Dr. Reuter Lange.Dr. Hayley Schultz, one of the lead authors, emphasizes the need for awareness among people to understand the impacts of what they are putting into their bodies. The study team also planned to explore and predict the effects of different levels of caffeine intake on short- and long-term bone health Source: Medindia