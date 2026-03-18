Building a Healthier India: Expanding Emergency and Trauma Care by 50%

Post-Budget Webinar 2026 on "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - Fulfilling Aspirations of People" lead by Ministry of Health and Family We

PM addresses Post Budget Webinar on the theme "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People"

PM Modi highlights key pillars: holistic health, digital literacy, and expanding remote medical reach for all.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does 'Viksit Bharat 2047' impact the average citizen?

A: For citizens, this means universal access to high-quality healthcare, digital-first governance, and job opportunities for the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

Q: How does digital telemetry improve emergency healthcare?

A: It allows for monitoring and transmission of a patient's vital signs (like heart rate and blood pressure) from ambulances to hospitals, letting doctors prep for surgery before arrival.

Q: How does the Viksit Bharat plan help my family stay healthy?

A: Viksit Bharat plan focuses on modernizing hospitals, lowering medicine costs, and expanding healthcare access to all, including rural communities.

Q: Will there be more beds available for emergencies in my local district hospital?

A: Yes, the government is increasing emergency room capacity by 50% to handle more patients quickly.

Q: What should I do if I have an emergency and need an ambulance?

A: The system is being integrated with the 112 Emergency Response Support System, so one call can coordinate your ambulance and hospital bed.