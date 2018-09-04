Breast Cancer Patients Can Reduce The Rate Of Associated Heart Disease

Highlights:

The German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg evaluated data from nearly 3,50,000 patients from US cancer registries.

Cancer-related side effects leading to heart disease can be prevented efficiently by monitoring early and treating in cardio-oncology intensive care units.

Patients can be at ease, and need not worry about heart-related illnesses, while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Breast cancer caused by a genetic abnormality usually refers to an uncontrolled growth of breast cells, when ignored, these cancer causing cells can spread to other parts of the body. Breast cancer is found to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S among women apart from skin cancer. The death rates due to breast cancer were higher when compared with other types of cancer. It has been estimated that 1 in 8 women in the U.S will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime and nearly 40,920 women affected by breast cancer are expected to die in 2018 alone.

No More Cardiac Deaths In Patients Undergoing Breast Cancer Therapy Patients who currently undergo treatment for Breast cancer caused by a genetic abnormality usually refers to an uncontrolled growth of breast cells, when ignored, these cancer causing cells can spread to other parts of the body. Breast cancer is found to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S among women apart from skin cancer. The death rates due to breast cancer were higher when compared with other types of cancer. It has been estimated that 1 in 8 women in the U.S will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime and nearly 40,920 women affected by breast cancer are expected to die in 2018 alone.Patients who currently undergo treatment for breast cancer are at the risk of developing heart disease over time, leading to high death rates.

Heart disease is a side effect of the cancer therapy. However, this has been challenged by Brenner's team from The German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) who conducted a study from the data obtained from nearly 3,50,000 patients from the U.S cancer registries. The study involved the cases of women from 2000 to 2011 who were diagnosed with breast cancer and treated either with chemotherapy or radiotherapy. The results were compared with the data from the average women population in the U.S



‘Breast cancer therapies can no longer cause damage to the heart, if they are screened at short intervals, than usual, and observed in proper cardio-oncology settings with a focus to treat heart disease at the earliest.’ Study results from the Brenner's team were really surprising as it created a positive outlook of life in women who undergo treatment for their breast cancers. The side effects caused to the heart can be managed well by the special



Screening was done at very short intervals regularly to detect the side effects on the heart. If signs of heart disease were found, treating with appropriate drugs in a tertiary care setting, followed-up by necessary adjustments in the breast cancer therapy can be considered.



The benefit-risk ratio was found to be good throughout the study as it came out with positive health outcomes, if the patients are treated with good medical care. Therefore, the study results strongly suggest that women with breast cancer need not be worried about the deadly heart disease. There were similar results with the women at the same age without the history of breast cancer.

What are the symptoms and signs of breast cancer? Presence of lumps in the breast

Tenderness of the nipples

Swelling or shrinkage of the breast

Changes to the texture of the skin

Nipple discharge

Asymmetry of the breasts

Red or scaly breast

Pain in the breast

Irritation of the breast skin How can breast cancer be diagnosed? Imaging tests

Mammography

Ultrasound of the breast tissue

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Biopsy

Fine needle aspiration biopsy

Surgical biopsy

Image-guided biopsy

Core needle biopsy

Lymph node biopsy Gene tests

Breast cancer index

Oncotype Dx

PAM50

MammaPrint Blood tests

Complete blood count

References: What Is Breast Cancer? - (http://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/understand_bc/what_is_bc) Breast Cancer Symptoms and Signs - (http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-symptoms-and-signs) Source: Medindia

