Breakthrough In Identifying Molecular Target and Mode of Action of Fidaxomicin

Highlights:
- Scientists delineate mechanism of action of fidaxomicin a potent
antibacterial drug approved for treatment of CDC "urgent threat"
Clostridium difficile, a bacterial pathogen that causes severe
inflammation of the colon with diarrhea.
- The low solubility and low systemic
bioavailability of fidaxomicin however,limits its use in other serious infections such as
tuberculosis, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus
aureus (MRSA),
vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA).
- Knowledge of fidaxomicin' s mode of
inhibitory action on bacterial RNA polymerase (an enzyme needed for bacterial RNA synthesis) will
help design newer derivatives of the drug with improved efficacy and wider
spectrum of antibacterial activity.
Mechanism
and site of action of fidaxomicin (brand name dificid), a potent antibiotic that was approved in
2011 for Clostridium difficile (an intestinal pathogen) infection has now been defined by a
team of Rutgers University in collaboration with international scientists.
The
findings of the study were
based on cryo-electron microscopy
(cryo-EM) and
single molecule spectroscopy analyses that reveals how fidaxomicin binds to and
inhibits bacterial RNA polymerase
appear in the journal Molecular Cell today.
Details of the Study
- The
team analyzed cryo-electron
microscope structure of fidaxomicin binding to
Mycobacterium tuberculosis RNA polymerase at 3.5 Ĺ resolution
- Fidaxomicin
was found to bind toa part of
RNA polymerase (the RNA polymerase
clamp)
- The clamp must
swing open
to enable the RNA polymerase to bind to DNA; it then swings shut to allow RNA polymerase to latch firmly onto the
DNA
- The
analysis further confirms that the fidaxomicin
holds the RNA polymerase "clamp" in the open position,
preventing its closure
- This
study,
thus shows that fidaxomicin
inhibits bacterial RNA polymerase by binding at a different site and has a
different mechanism of action different from rifamycins, another group of antibacterial drugs
that targets RNA polymerase
- The
above finding explains why
fidaxomicin can kill bacteria resistant to rifamycins and also why
fidaxomicin has additive effect
when combined with rifamycins
- Based
on the structural analysis of fidaxomicin binding to its target, the scientists found portions of
fidaxomicin that are not critical for binding and can therefore be
modified to producer newer derivatives with improved properties
- The
results of the study will thus help
design of new, improved fidaxomicin derivatives with greater
antibacterial potency, better solubility, and systemic bioavailability
- In
fact the team has developed methods
to allow selective attachment of new chemical groups at these
"non-critical" fidaxomicin sites, that can improve efficacy, solubility,
or systemic bioavailability
"The
results set the stage for development of improved fidaxomicin derivatives,
particularly improved fidaxomicin derivatives having the solubility and
systemic bioavailability needed for treatment of systemic infections, such as
MRSA and tuberculosis
" said Ebright, Board of
Governors Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology and Laboratory Director at
the Waksman Institute of Microbiology at Rutgers, who led the research.
Fidaxomicin In
Clostridium Difficile Infection
Fidaxomicin
is the first narrow spectrum macrocyclic lactone antibiotic with inhibitory
activity against C difficile
and was approved in
2011. Recent studies suggest that Clostridium
difficile
has overtaken
methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
as
the leading cause of hospital acquired infections. Treatment with Fidaxomicin
has been found to be associated with fewer rate of recurrent Clostridium
difficile infections when compared with vancomycin. It has also been found to
be well tolerated and relatively safe in studies.
‘Knowledge of site and mechanism of action of fidaxomicin will enable creation of newer generation fidaxomicin derivatives with improved clinical efficacy and spectrum of activity.’
Source: Medindia