Brain Tumors may be Treated With Ketogenic Diet

One of the earliest usages of the keto diet lies in treating epilepsy since the 1920s.

The low-carb content of the keto diet assists individuals in losing weight.

As there is a shift in sugar levels, it has also benefited people suffering from type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. It eases insulin resistance.

It helps in dropping the triglyceride levels and enhances HDL - good cholesterol.

Metabolic changes are also notable in burning down the extra stored fats for fuel. This cuts down the risk for various other vascular diseases and heart diseases.

As the diet also holds anti-inflammatory effects, it may prove beneficial in reducing the risk for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Symptoms depend upon the location of the tumor in the brain . Some of the obvious symptoms includeThe prognosis relies upon the grade of the tumor. Grade 1 tumors can be cured by surgery alone with a 96% survival rate at 5 years. However, grade 4 tumors give only up to 15 months of survival. As there are no effective treatments for these types of brain tumors, any new advances are invited.The ketogenic diet usually comprises(less than 50g carbohydrate in 2000kcals). It is generally a complicated diet to be followed and can even produce ill-effects like sickness, tiredness, and constipation Patients are usually monitored on a ketogenic diet to ensure the delivery of all the essential nutrients. It was initially formulated at theto employ it in the management of epilepsy , especially among children.TheFats are metabolized into ketones by the liver for delivery into the bloodstream, instead of glucose (from carbohydrates). This dynamic shift in biochemical cascades has been reported to offer neuroprotective effects in various neurological conditions, including brain tumors.The metabolic difference between a cancer cell and a healthy cell was first described by Otto Warburg in the 1920s. It was stated that the cancer cells have a varied metabolic pathway where it solelyThe cancer cells cannot utilize other sources like fats (fatty acids or ketones) to obtain their fuel. However, normal brain cells can thrive easily on ketones.Ketogenic comes into play at this point since the main component of the diet is high amounts of fat. Since then various studies have strived hard to establish the protective role of the ketogenic diet along with the standard therapy of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy in fatal cancers like brain tumors.An author of one of the influential books -in 2012 - Seyfried has specifically quoted thein treating brain cancers through the ketogenic diet, in his 2015 research paper.The calorie-restricted ketogenic diet hampers the very source of the energy - glucose from the cancer cells. This chronic starvation from their prime fuel stresses and weakens the cancer cells - giving the first punch. Right when they are weak enough, they become vulnerable to cancer treatments such as radiation, chemotherapy, or hyperbaric oxygen. And there acts the second punch.says Seyfried by referring it to as(detailed in 2017 paper).The study at Minneapolis enrolled 25 people with astrocytomas and was given a specific type of ketogenic diet -(high fat, low carbohydrate, moderate protein diet) for 5 daysfor 2 days, for a total ofThe participants were monitored under the supervision of a dietician for diet toleration and any serious side effects. Foods like bacon, eggs, heavy cream, butter, leafy green vegetables, and fish were given.In the end, 21 people completed the study, with 48% following the diet completely. 2 people had serious side effects. However, the urine tests revealed thatThe study found changes in the metabolism of the body and the brain. There was an increase in lean body mass and reduction in the level of Hemoglobin A1c levels (average blood sugar), insulin levels, and fat body mass.On performing specialized brain scans, it was found that theStrowd said.The study also noted that a high amount of contact with participants may be a limitation to the study, as this may not be feasible on a larger scale.On the contrary, other scientists affirm thatThey have complex metabolic cascades that wouldThus the critic team including most of the cancer specialists , cancer scientists, and NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidelines note that a ketogenic diet may be limited to a theoretical benefit and not succeed in killing or slowing the growth of the cancer cells.Currently, there are no strong researches available in humans to confirm the efficacy of a ketogenic diet. Certain limiting factors that take away the spotlight of the ketogenic diet (KD) as a treatment target for brain cancers include the following:Source: Medindia