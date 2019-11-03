Brain Health Affected by Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity and Smoking

Smoking, diabetes, hypertension and obesity which are known to affect blood vessels and cause heart disease have been shown to affect brain health as well

The more number of risk factors a person has, the more their brain health becomes affected compared to a person with the least number of risk factors

The area of the brain most often involved by these risk factors was the part of the brain responsible for complex thinking skills i.e. areas that are typically damaged in dementia and Alzheimer's disease

Risk factors such as smoking, obesity, diabetes and hypertension that are known to cause blood vessel damage and heart disease can affect brain structure and cause poor brain health as well according to a recent study led by Dr Simon Cox, a senior research associate at the Centre for Cognitive Ageing and Cognitive Epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh (UK).