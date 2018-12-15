Bluetooth Operated Ingestible Capsule Developed!

A wirelessly controlled ingestible capsule device has been developed that is fitted with sensors and a drug delivery mechanism

A new type of ingestible capsule has been designed that can be controlled wirelessly with Bluetooth technology. This novel capsule contains drugs and is fitted with a sensor, which after swallowing becomes lodged in the stomach. It device can release drugs or send signals about the surrounding environment of the stomach directly to a smartphone held by the user.