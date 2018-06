Blood-vessel-forming Cells Increase in Aggressive Brain Tumor

‘Brain tumors called astrocytomas depend on new blood vessel formation for growing and spreading. Making drugs that target the cells that participate in blood vessel formation could prevent astrocytoma growth.’

Astrocytomas

Did EPCs change with Increasing Grades of Astrocytomas?

Patients with grades III and IV astrocytomas who underwent radiotherapy or chemotherapy showed a reduction in the number of circulating EPCs

Grades III and IV astrocytoma patients who did not undergo treatment had higher numbers of circulating EPCs than healthy people

Significantly reducing EPCs led to impaired and delayed growth in tumors which was followed by a reduction in the number of blood vessels feeding them

Priscilla Das, Nyi Nyi Naing, Nadiah Wan-Arfah, KON Noorjan, Yee Cheng Kueh and Kantha Rasalingam., "Increased Endothelial Progenitor Cells with Age and Grade of Malignancy in Astrocytic Glioma Patients" (2018) Science & Technology. Yoder MC. Human Endothelial Progenitor Cells. Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Medicine. 2012;2(7):a006692. doi:10.1101/cshperspect.a006692. Glioma in adults - (http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/brain-tumours/types/glioma-adults)

EPCs are circulating cells that participate in new blood vessel formation and adhere to the inner linings of blood vessels. Astrocytomas are the most common primary brain and spinal cord tumors that originate from a type of cell called an astrocyte. Astrocytes insulate and provide structure for nerve fibers. They can occur in both adults and children. They can be low grade (slow growing) or high grade/malignant (fast-growing) and are named grades I to IV according to their aggressiveness.Among the four grades of astrocytomas, grade IV astrocytomas are the most aggressive; they are highly invasive and almost always fatal. Another important fact to note is that the astrocytomas with lower aggression are typically found in younger people while those tumors that are more aggressive are more often seen in older adults.The team of scientists obtained brain tumor tissue and normal adjacent brain tissue samples during surgery from 22 astrocytoma patients with grade I to grade IV tumors at the Hospital of University Sains Malaysia. The severity of the disease in the patients increased as they got older.Compared to the surrounding healthy tissue, the numbers of EPCs inside the tumor tissues wEarlier studies have shown thatThe research team concluded thatSource-Medindia