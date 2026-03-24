Bloating After Eating Wheat? Gluten Sensitivity Could Be the Reason

Gluten sensitivity may cause bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort without intestinal damage, making diagnosis different from celiac disease.

Non-Celiac Gluten/Wheat Sensitivity: State of the Art - A Five-Year Narrative Review.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the symptoms of gluten sensitivity?

A: Symptoms include bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and changes in bowel habits after consuming gluten-containing foods.

Q: Is gluten sensitivity the same as celiac disease?

A: No. Celiac disease causes autoimmune intestinal damage, while gluten sensitivity does not.

Q: How is gluten sensitivity diagnosed?

A: It is diagnosed by excluding celiac disease and wheat allergy and assessing response to a gluten-free diet.

Q: Can gluten sensitivity cause permanent damage?

A: Current evidence suggests it does not cause intestinal damage, but symptoms may affect daily comfort.

Q: Should I avoid gluten if I feel bloated?

A: Medical evaluation is recommended before dietary changes to ensure accurate diagnosis.