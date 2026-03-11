Bird Flu Outbreak Strikes Japan Poultry Farm, HPAI Confirmed

Japan has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak at a poultry farm in Hokkaido, leading to culling measures and intensified surveillance of bird flu.

Japan confirms new bird flu outbreak at poultry farm in Hokkaido

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is highly pathogenic avian influenza?

A: Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a severe infection caused by influenza A viruses that spreads rapidly among birds and causes high mortality in poultry populations.

Q: Can bird flu infect humans?

A: Yes, certain strains such as H5N1 can infect humans after close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments, though such infections remain uncommon.

Q: How do authorities control bird flu outbreaks in poultry farms?

A: Authorities control outbreaks by culling infected flocks, restricting farm movement, strengthening biosecurity, and conducting surveillance testing in surrounding areas.

Q: Is poultry safe to eat during bird flu outbreaks?

A: Yes. Properly cooked poultry and eggs are considered safe because the avian influenza virus is destroyed at adequate cooking temperatures.

Q: Which doctor should someone consult for influenza related illness?

A: Individuals with suspected influenza symptoms should consult a specialist in infectious diseases or general medicine for proper medical evaluation and care.