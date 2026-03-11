REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Bird Flu Outbreak Strikes Japan Poultry Farm, HPAI Confirmed

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 11 2026 4:21 PM

Japan has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak at a poultry farm in Hokkaido, leading to culling measures and intensified surveillance of bird flu.

Bird Flu Outbreak Strikes Japan Poultry Farm, HPAI Confirmed
Highlights:
  • Japan confirms HPAI bird flu outbreak affecting about 190,000 chickens in Hokkaido
  • Rapid containment measures include poultry culling and farm movement restrictions
  • Nearly 994 confirmed human avian influenza infections reported globally since 2003
Japan has confirmed a new outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) at a poultry farm in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, highlighting continued global concerns about the spread of avian influenza viruses among poultry populations (1 Trusted Source
Japan confirms new bird flu outbreak at poultry farm in Hokkaido

Go to source).
Authorities initiated rapid containment measures after laboratory testing confirmed infection among birds at a commercial poultry facility housing approximately 190,000 chickens.

The outbreak underscores the importance of ongoing surveillance of avian influenza viruses, which can cause severe disease in poultry and occasionally infect humans through close exposure.

The affected poultry farm is located in the town of Abira in Hokkaido. Local authorities were alerted earlier in the week after farmers reported signs of illness among birds. Veterinary officials conducted rapid diagnostic screening for avian influenza, and the positive result was subsequently confirmed through genetic testing.

Epidemiological surveillance data indicate that this event represents the fourth confirmed outbreak in Hokkaido and the twenty first outbreak reported in Japan during the current avian influenza season, which typically occurs between autumn and spring.


Avian Influenza / Bird Flu-Causes-Symptoms-Treatment- FAQs
Avian Influenza / Bird Flu-Causes-Symptoms-Treatment- FAQs
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

Containment Measures Implemented After HPAI Detection

Once laboratory confirmation was obtained, authorities implemented strict disease control protocols to prevent further spread of infection within poultry populations. The measures included:
  • Culling all chickens at the infected farm
  • Incineration and burial of infected poultry
  • Restrictions on movement of birds, equipment, and farm personnel
  • Expanded surveillance and testing in surrounding poultry facilities
Such containment strategies are widely recommended during HPAI outbreaks because the virus spreads efficiently in densely populated poultry environments through contaminated feed, water, equipment, and direct bird-to-bird contact.

Japan has previously implemented similar control measures in response to avian influenza outbreaks. Earlier in February, an outbreak in Iwate prefecture resulted in the culling of approximately 560,000 egg laying hens to limit viral spread and protect surrounding poultry farms.


Avian Influenza H5N1: Mutation and Human Risk
Avian Influenza H5N1: Mutation and Human Risk
Explore the implications of a recent mutation in the H5N1 avian influenza virus that increases the risk of human transmission.

Understanding Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Viruses

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) refers to severe infections caused by specific influenza A viruses that produce high mortality rates in poultry. These viruses spread rapidly within poultry populations and can lead to significant agricultural and economic losses.

Several influenza A virus subtypes are associated with HPAI outbreaks, including:
  • Influenza A H5N1
  • Influenza A H5N8
  • Influenza A H5N6
  • Influenza A H7N9
Among these viruses, H5N1 has been extensively monitored because it has demonstrated the ability to infect humans following close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. Migratory wild birds are considered an important reservoir that contributes to the geographic spread of avian influenza viruses.


Bird Flu Control Measures Falling Short
Bird Flu Control Measures Falling Short
A review reveals current bird flu control strategies are ineffective, calling for improved measures to tackle the ongoing spread of the virus.

Global Surveillance Shows Continuing Bird Flu Activity

Recent surveillance reports indicate that avian influenza outbreaks continue to occur across multiple regions worldwide (2 Trusted Source
Introduction and inter-species transmission dynamics of high pathogenicity avian influenza H5N1 viruses in Japan 2021-25

Go to source).

In India, suspected H5N1 infections have been linked to the deaths of more than 1500 crows in Chennai, with additional outbreaks reported in poultry across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Bihar. Authorities have implemented bird culling and monitoring measures, and no human infections have been reported in these incidents.

South Korea has documented approximately 51 poultry farm outbreaks during the current season, prompting strict farm access restrictions and epidemiological investigations.

In the United States, HPAI infections have affected more than 70,000 birds in early 2026, with detections also reported in wildlife.

Surveillance has identified infections in marine mammals such as northern elephant seals in California, highlighting the broader ecological presence of avian influenza viruses.

Additional outbreaks have been reported across Europe and Argentina, where poultry farms have strengthened biosecurity practices and implemented containment measures to reduce viral transmission.


Triple Avian Influenza Threat Prompts Warning
Triple Avian Influenza Threat Prompts Warning
Australian experts have issued a warning about an unprecedented threat from three distinct strains of avian influenza or bird flu.

Human Infection Risk and Zoonotic Surveillance

Although avian influenza viruses primarily infect birds, certain strains can occasionally infect humans. Human infection typically occurs following direct exposure to infected poultry or contaminated environments, particularly among individuals working in poultry farms or handling infected birds.

Global epidemiological surveillance indicates that approximately 994 confirmed human infections with avian influenza viruses have been reported worldwide since 2003. Most infections have occurred in individuals with close contact with infected poultry during outbreaks.

Current evidence suggests that sustained human to human transmission of avian influenza viruses has not been established. Nevertheless, international public health agencies continue monitoring viral evolution because influenza viruses can mutate and adapt over time.

Takeaway

The newly confirmed HPAI outbreak in Hokkaido highlights the importance of rapid detection, strict biosecurity measures, and coordinated surveillance systems in controlling avian influenza.

Continuous monitoring of outbreaks in animals remains essential to protect poultry industries and minimize potential zoonotic transmission risks to humans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is highly pathogenic avian influenza?

A: Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a severe infection caused by influenza A viruses that spreads rapidly among birds and causes high mortality in poultry populations.

Q: Can bird flu infect humans?

A: Yes, certain strains such as H5N1 can infect humans after close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments, though such infections remain uncommon.

Q: How do authorities control bird flu outbreaks in poultry farms?

A: Authorities control outbreaks by culling infected flocks, restricting farm movement, strengthening biosecurity, and conducting surveillance testing in surrounding areas.

Q: Is poultry safe to eat during bird flu outbreaks?

A: Yes. Properly cooked poultry and eggs are considered safe because the avian influenza virus is destroyed at adequate cooking temperatures.

Q: Which doctor should someone consult for influenza related illness?

A: Individuals with suspected influenza symptoms should consult a specialist in infectious diseases or general medicine for proper medical evaluation and care.


References:
  1. Japan confirms new bird flu outbreak at poultry farm in Hokkaido - (https://ddnews.gov.in/en/japan-confirms-new-bird-flu-outbreak-at-poultry-farm-in-hokkaido/)
  2. Introduction and inter-species transmission dynamics of high pathogenicity avian influenza H5N1 viruses in Japan 2021-25 - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12908673/)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
#HPAI #BirdFlu outbreaks in poultry are closely monitored worldwide because viruses like #H5N1 have caused nearly #1000HumanInfections since 2003, though sustained #HumanToHumanTransmission is rare. #HPAI #H5N1 #avianinfluenza #zoonoticdiseases #publichealth #medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health In Focus
View All

⬆️