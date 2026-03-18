Bionic Knees: Bridging the Gap Between Prosthetics and Natural Movement

Discover tissue-integrated bionic knees that connect with muscles, bones, and nerves, giving amputees better control, stability, and more natural movement.
- A tissue-integrated bionic knee connects directly to muscles, bone, and nerves to improve prosthetic control
- The osseointegrated mechanoneural prosthesis helped users perform tasks like stair climbing and obstacle avoidance
- Reconnected muscle pairs restore neuromuscular signaling that allows the prosthetic knee to respond to user intent
Tissue-integrated bionic knee restores versatile legged movement after amputation
Go to source).
The design moves away from traditional prostheses that function as external tools. Instead, it aims to create a prosthetic system that works as part of the body.
In the study, two participants with above-the-knee amputations received the full osseointegrated mechanoneural prosthesis (OMP) system.
Their performance was compared with eight participants who had the muscle reconnection surgery alone and seven users of traditional prostheses during tasks such as bending the knee, climbing stairs, and stepping over obstacles.
How Tissue-Integrated Bionic Knees WorkConventional prosthetic legs usually rely on a socket that fits around the residual limb. This setup often limits stability and blocks the body’s natural sensory signals.
The new system integrates the prosthesis with the body using several technologies that together form the osseointegrated mechanoneural prosthesis (OMP).
The OMP is designed as a multi-layer biological and mechanical interface that links the user’s skeleton, muscles, and nervous signals directly with a powered prosthetic knee. Instead of relying on external attachment, the system becomes physically integrated with the body.
The OMP system combines three key components:
- Agonist-antagonist myoneuronal interface (AMI) reconnects muscle pairs so they can communicate again
- e-OPRA bone implant anchors the prosthetic limb directly into the femur
- Implanted electrodes and wires capture muscle signals and transmit them to a robotic controller
Restoring Natural Neuromuscular CommunicationDuring many traditional amputations, opposing muscle pairs are severed. This interrupts the agonist-antagonist relationship that normally allows the brain to sense limb position and movement.
The AMI surgical approach reconnects those muscles inside the residual limb. This restored communication produces electrical signals that help guide the prosthetic knee.
A robotic controller then interprets these signals and calculates the torque needed for movement.
“All parts work together to better get information into and out of the body and better interface mechanically with the device,” the researchers explained in the study.
What Better Control Could Look Like In Daily LifeThe benefits of neuromuscular prosthetic control become clearer in everyday situations.
A person walking through a crowded sidewalk may need to quickly step over a curb or adjust their balance when avoiding an obstacle.
The study suggests that a tissue-integrated prosthetic knee can respond more naturally to these movement intentions because it receives signals directly from muscles.
The Emerging Idea of Prosthetic EmbodimentResearchers also examined how participants felt about their prosthetic limb. This concept is known as prosthetic embodiment, which describes whether a prosthesis feels like part of the body.
Participants with the integrated system reported stronger feelings of agency and ownership of the prosthetic limb compared with those using conventional prostheses.
The more closely the device was connected to the body’s systems, the more likely users were to feel that the prosthesis belonged to them.
Why These Findings Matter in Everyday LifeMobility after amputation is not only about walking. It also involves balance, comfort, and confidence in daily movement.
A prosthesis that communicates with muscles and bone may help restore a sense of natural movement and body awareness that conventional designs often struggle to provide.
A Step Toward More Human-Centered Prosthetic DesignThe researchers note that larger clinical trials will be needed before the integrated system can receive regulatory approval. However, the results suggest that deeper anatomical integration between body and prosthetic technology may improve rehabilitation outcomes.
As prosthetic engineering continues to connect with biology, future devices may function less like external tools and more like extensions of the human body.
Every breakthrough that reconnects the body with movement brings new hope to people adapting to life after limb loss.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a tissue-integrated bionic knee prosthesis?
A: A tissue-integrated bionic knee prosthesis is a prosthetic limb that connects directly to muscles, bone, and nerves, allowing movement to be controlled through natural muscle signals.
Q: What is an osseointegrated mechanoneural prosthesis (OMP)?
A: An osseointegrated mechanoneural prosthesis is a prosthetic system that combines bone integration, muscle signal detection, and robotic control to improve movement and stability.
Q: How does the agonist-antagonist myoneuronal interface help prosthetic control?
A: The agonist-antagonist myoneuronal interface reconnects opposing muscle pairs so they can generate signals and sensory feedback that guide prosthetic movement.
Q: Why are traditional prosthetic legs less responsive than tissue-integrated prostheses?
A: Traditional prosthetic legs rely on external sockets and preprogrammed movement patterns, which limits sensory feedback and natural muscle control.
Q: Can a prosthetic limb feel like part of the body?
A: Research suggests that prosthetic systems integrated with muscles and nerves can increase prosthetic embodiment, meaning users may feel that the prosthetic limb is part of their body.
Reference:
- Tissue-integrated bionic knee restores versatile legged movement after amputation - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adv3223)