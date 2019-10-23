Bedtime Could be the Ideal Time to Take Blood Pressure Medicines: Here’s Why

. This is the largest trial so far that has investigated the
influence of the time of day of taking blood pressure-lowering medications on
the risk of cardiovascular complications.
The study, which is a part of the Hygia
Project, was led by Professor Ramón C. Hermida, PhD, who is the Founder and Director
of the Laboratory of Bioengineering and Chronobiology at the University of
Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain.
The importance of the Hygia
Chronotherapy Project is summed up in the words of Hermida, who says: "Current guidelines on the treatment of
hypertension do not mention or recommend any
preferred treatment time. Morning ingestion has been the most common
recommendation by physicians based on the misleading goal of reducing morning
blood pressure levels. However, the Hygia Project has reported previously that
average systolic blood pressure when a person is asleep is the most significant
and independent indication of cardiovascular disease risk, regardless of blood pressure
measurements taken while awake or when visiting a doctor.
Furthermore, there are no studies showing that treating hypertension in the morning improves the
reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease."
Key Features of the Hygia Chronotherapy Trial
- The Hygia Chronotherapy Trial was conducted between 2008 and
2018
- A network of 40 primary care centers
with 292 doctors were involved in the study
- Ambulatory blood pressure (BP) was monitored over a
48-hour time span at least once a year during the course of the study
- Ambulatory BP monitoring provided information
of the average BP over a period of 48 hours as well as the fall in BP
during sleep
- The trial included patients of Caucasian
Spanish origin, aged 18 years and above
- 19,084 hypertensive patients (10,614 men
and 8,470 women) were included in the trial, who were randomized into the
following two groups:
- Group
1: Patients who took their
medicines at bedtime
- Group
2: Patients who took their
medicines in the morning
- The patients followed a routine of
daytime activity and night-time sleep
- Patients were followed-up for an average
of 6.3 years for any cardiovascular complications, including the
following:
- Analysis of data took into account the
following factors that could influence the results:
Key Findings of the Hygia Chronotherapy Trial
- Patients
in Group 1 (bedtime medication) had 45 percent lesser risk of suffering
cardiovascular complications than patients in Group 2 (morning medication)
- Reduction
in the risk of death from various types of cardiovascular complications in
patients belonging to Group 1 are as follows:
- Heart
and blood vessel problems: 66 percent
- Stroke:
49 percent
- Myocardial
infarction: 44 percent
- Heart
failure: 42 percent
- Coronary
revascularization: 40 percent
- 1,752
patients died from heart and blood vessel problems or experienced other
cardiovascular complications
- Patients
in Group 1 (bedtime medication) had significantly lower average BP
throughout the day and night, compared to patients in Group 2 (morning
medication)
- The
BP of patients in Group 1 (bedtime medication) dipped more at night,
compared to patients in Group 2 (morning medication)
- Progressive
decrease in night-time systolic BP during follow-up was the single-most
important predictor of reduced cardiovascular disease risk
Limitations of the Hygia Chronotherapy
Trial
The
major limitations of the trial include the following:
- The trial was conducted only in Caucasian Spanish patients and
hence, requires to be validated in patients of other ethnicities
- The trial needs to be conducted in night-shift workers to see
if the results varied
- Patients were not stratified according to the type or class of
anti-hypertensive medications being taken
Current Status of the Hygia Project
The
Hygia Project is currently conducting the THADEUS Trial (Treatment of
Hypertension During Sleep), which aims to determine the best BP level during
sleep that could significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications.
Concluding Remarks
Hermida
concludes: "The results of this
study show that patients who routinely take their anti-hypertensive medication
at bedtime, as opposed to when they wake up, have better-controlled blood
pressure and, most importantly, a significantly decreased risk of death or
illness from heart and blood vessel problems."
Reference :
- Bedtime Hypertension Treatment Improves Cardiovascular Risk Reduction: The Hygia Chronotherapy Trial - (https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehz754)
Source: Medindia