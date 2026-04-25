Bat Coronavirus Enters Human Cells Via New Pathway

Bat coronavirus uses a human cell protein to enter cells, offering insight into early stages of zoonotic transmission risk.

Highlights: Bat coronavirus uses human cell protein CEACAM6 for virus entry into human cells

Lab-based study shows early zoonotic transmission pathway without human infection

Discovery explains how animal viruses may adapt to infect human cells

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Heart-nosed bat alphacoronaviruses use human CEACAM6 to enter cells



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How This Bat Coronavirus Enters Human Cells

What Is CEACAM6 and Why It Matters

How Scientists Identified Bat Coronavirus Entry Mechanism

Does This Mean Bat Coronavirus Can Infect Humans Now?

Why Understanding Virus Entry Helps Future Preparedness

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is a bat coronavirus? A: It is a virus found in bats that may sometimes have the potential to infect humans. Q: Is this bat coronavirus infecting humans right now? A: No. The study only shows laboratory findings and does not report real infections. Q: What is CEACAM6 in simple terms? A: It is a protein on human cells that helps cells stick together and communicate. Q: How do viruses enter human cells? A: They attach to specific proteins on the cell surface and then move inside. Q: Why is this research important? A: It helps scientists understand early steps of how viruses may adapt to humans and prepare for future risks.

Heart-nosed bat alphacoronaviruses use human CEACAM6 to enter cells - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10394-x)

published inhas shown that a coronavirus found incan enterby attaching to a protein called).The research was conducted using, with. Importantly, there isHowever, the findings reveal an early step in how amay begin adapting to humans, offering insight into potential future zoonotic risks.To infect the body, a virus must first enter a human cell. It does this by attaching to a specific point on the cell surface, similar to how a key fits into a lock.In this study, scientists found that thecan use a human cell protein calledas that entry point. Once attached, the virus can move inside the cell and begin its activity.This shows that the virus already has some ability to interact with, even though it originates in bats.is a normal protein found on the surface of certain, especially in the lungs and digestive system. Its usual role is to help cells stick together and communicate.The study shows that the virus can use this protein as a doorway to enter the cell. This does not mean the protein is harmful, but it highlights how viruses can take advantage of normal body functions.Researchers used specially preparedin the laboratory to observe how the virus behaves. They introduced the virus to these cells and monitored whether it could enter them.They found that the virus was able to enter cells only whenwas present. When this protein was not available, the virus could not get inside.This consistent pattern confirmed thatplays a direct role in allowing theto enterunder controlled laboratory conditions.This finding does not mean that the virus is currently infecting humans. Entering a cell is only the first step in a much larger process.For a virus to cause disease, it must also multiply, spread within the body, and pass from one person to another. This study does not show any of these steps happening outside the laboratory.There is currentlythat thisis spreading among people or causing illness.Even though this is an early discovery, it is important for understanding. By studying how viruses enter, scientists can identify potential risks earlier.This knowledge supports better monitoring ofand helps improve preparedness for future outbreaks. It shows how research is working ahead of time to understand possible risks without suggesting any immediate danger.Source-Medindia