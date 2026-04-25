Bat Coronavirus Enters Human Cells Via New Pathway

Bat coronavirus uses a human cell protein to enter cells, offering insight into early stages of zoonotic transmission risk.
- Bat coronavirus uses human cell protein CEACAM6 for virus entry into human cells
- Lab-based study shows early zoonotic transmission pathway without human infection
- Discovery explains how animal viruses may adapt to infect human cells
Heart-nosed bat alphacoronaviruses use human CEACAM6 to enter cells
Go to source). The research was conducted using lab-grown human cells, with no specified sample size or study duration. Importantly, there is no evidence of human infection.
However, the findings reveal an early step in how a bat coronavirus may begin adapting to humans, offering insight into potential future zoonotic risks.
How This Bat Coronavirus Enters Human CellsTo infect the body, a virus must first enter a human cell. It does this by attaching to a specific point on the cell surface, similar to how a key fits into a lock.
In this study, scientists found that the bat coronavirus can use a human cell protein called CEACAM6 as that entry point. Once attached, the virus can move inside the cell and begin its activity.
This shows that the virus already has some ability to interact with human cells, even though it originates in bats.
What Is CEACAM6 and Why It MattersCEACAM6 is a normal protein found on the surface of certain human cells, especially in the lungs and digestive system. Its usual role is to help cells stick together and communicate.
The study shows that the virus can use this protein as a doorway to enter the cell. This does not mean the protein is harmful, but it highlights how viruses can take advantage of normal body functions.
How Scientists Identified Bat Coronavirus Entry MechanismResearchers used specially prepared human cells in the laboratory to observe how the virus behaves. They introduced the virus to these cells and monitored whether it could enter them.
They found that the virus was able to enter cells only when CEACAM6 was present. When this protein was not available, the virus could not get inside.
This consistent pattern confirmed that CEACAM6 plays a direct role in allowing the bat coronavirus to enter human cells under controlled laboratory conditions.
Does This Mean Bat Coronavirus Can Infect Humans Now?This finding does not mean that the virus is currently infecting humans. Entering a cell is only the first step in a much larger process.
For a virus to cause disease, it must also multiply, spread within the body, and pass from one person to another. This study does not show any of these steps happening outside the laboratory.
There is currently no evidence that this bat coronavirus is spreading among people or causing illness.
Why Understanding Virus Entry Helps Future PreparednessEven though this is an early discovery, it is important for understanding emerging infectious diseases. By studying how viruses enter human cells, scientists can identify potential risks earlier.
This knowledge supports better monitoring of animal viruses and helps improve preparedness for future outbreaks. It shows how research is working ahead of time to understand possible risks without suggesting any immediate danger.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a bat coronavirus?
A: It is a virus found in bats that may sometimes have the potential to infect humans.
Q: Is this bat coronavirus infecting humans right now?
A: No. The study only shows laboratory findings and does not report real infections.
Q: What is CEACAM6 in simple terms?
A: It is a protein on human cells that helps cells stick together and communicate.
Q: How do viruses enter human cells?
A: They attach to specific proteins on the cell surface and then move inside.
Q: Why is this research important?
A: It helps scientists understand early steps of how viruses may adapt to humans and prepare for future risks.
- Heart-nosed bat alphacoronaviruses use human CEACAM6 to enter cells - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10394-x)