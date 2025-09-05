Babies Who Eat Blueberries Early Show Fewer Allergy Symptoms

Early introduction of blueberries may support infant immunity andgut healthand reduce allergy symptoms.

Blueberries, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, are already known for their heart and brain health benefits. A new research suggests that introducing blueberries early in an infant’s diet may support gut health, strengthen immunity, and even reduce allergy symptoms during the first year of life ().The complementary feeding phase, starting at around six months, is a critical window for shaping a baby’s gut microbiome and immune system. International guidelines recommend continuing breastfeeding while introducing a variety of plant-based foods for healthy growth and immune development.Blueberries stand out among fruits because they are high in anthocyanins, fiber, vitamins C and K, and prebiotics that help maintain a balanced gut environment. Parents are increasingly turning to antioxidant-rich fruits like blueberries to boost digestion and support natural immunity.In a recent randomized trial, researchers studied whether early blueberry intake could influence allergy symptoms and immune responses. Healthy, full-term infants aged 3–4 months were enrolled before starting solid foods.One group received blueberry powder daily, while the other was given a placebo until the infants turned 12 months. Caregivers avoided other berry products to ensure accurate results. Blood and stool samples were collected to track immune activity and gut microbiota.By the end of the study, 60 babies completed the trial. Both groups were similar in age, vaccination history, and overall health. However, babies fed blueberries showedlike nasal congestion, dry cough, and wheezing compared to the placebo group.Interestingly, blueberries slightly lowered allergy-related IL-13 and increased protective IL-10, markers linked to immune balance. Certain beneficial gut bacteria were also more common in the blueberry-fed infants, suggesting that blueberries may positively influence theThe natural pigments that give blueberries their deep color—anthocyanins—appear to play a central role. Studies show they can:This means anthocyanins may not just reduce allergy symptoms but also help train the immune system to respond more calmly.The first year of life is often called afor preventing allergies and building long-term immune resilience. Early nutrition influences tolerance to allergens, gut microbial diversity, and even epigenetic programming.Disruptions during this period-such as poor gut colonization-have been linked to asthma, obesity, and autoimmune conditions. The new findings suggest that blueberries, when introduced early, may help reduce these risks by supporting a healthier gut-immune balance.Feeding babies blueberries from around six months could be a natural way to boost immunity and lower the risk of allergies. While the study offers promising evidence, it was small and short-term. More research is needed to confirm these benefits and explore whether other fruits provide similar effects.Still, blueberries are a safe, nutrient-rich food that can easily be added to a baby’s diet, making them a valuable part of early nutrition.Source-Medindia