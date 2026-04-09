Autism: Sandplay Therapy May Support Communication and Behavior

A meta-analysis of 12 trials involving 819 children suggests sandplay therapy may improve communication, behavior, and development in autism spectrum disorder.

Highlights: 12 randomized trials on sandplay therapy in autism analyzed including 819 children

Sandplay therapy in autism linked to improvements in language, social, cognitive, and behavioral domains

High variability in autism sandplay therapy studies limits certainty of findings

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The Effect of Sandplay Therapy on Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis



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Sandplay Therapy in Autism: Study Design and Clinical Evidence

12 randomized controlled trials

819 children with autism

Standardized outcome measurement tools

Random-effects model used due to high heterogeneity (I² > 90%)

Improvements in Communication, Behavior, and Development

Language skills showed measurable improvement

showed measurable improvement Social communication demonstrated the strongest effect

demonstrated the strongest effect Cognition and behavior also improved significantly

How Sandplay Therapy Supports Non-Verbal Expression in Autism

Limitations of Current Evidence on Sandplay Therapy in Autism

What This Means for Autism Care

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is sandplay therapy in autism? A: It is a non-verbal therapy where children use sand and miniature objects to express emotions and experiences under guidance. Q: Does sandplay therapy improve autism symptoms? A: Research suggests it may improve communication, behavior, and cognition, but results vary and are not definitive. Q: Is sandplay therapy scientifically proven? A: Evidence from randomized trials exists, but high variability across studies means more research is needed. Q: Who can benefit from sandplay therapy? A: Children with autism, especially those with limited verbal communication, may benefit as part of a broader therapy plan. Q: Should sandplay therapy replace other autism treatments? A: No. It should be used alongside established therapies under specialist supervision.

The Effect of Sandplay Therapy on Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/403145071_The_Effect_of_Sandplay_Therapy_on_Children_with_Autism_Spectrum_Disorder_A_Systematic_Review_and_Meta-Analysis)

Autism affects how children communicate, interact, and experience the world, often making it difficult to express thoughts and emotions through words. For many families, this creates ongoing challenges in supporting communication and behavior ().A systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 randomized controlled trials involving 819 children suggests thatmay be associated with improvements in language, social communication, cognition, and behavior in children withThe analysis reported statistically significant effect sizes across all four domains, including social communication (standardized mean difference −6.83) and motor behavior (−6.63), although variability across studies was substantial.The research, published in, evaluated randomized controlled trials conducted between 2005 and 2025. It included children aged 3 to 14 years, with intervention durations ranging from 3 to 7 months. Sandplay therapy was compared with standard care, behavioral therapies, or no intervention.Key characteristics of the analysis include:The pooled findings showed statistically significant associations between sandplay therapy and improvements across multiple developmental domains. Language skills improved with a standardized mean difference (SMD) of −2.63 (95% confidence interval −3.69 to −1.56), while social communication showed a larger effect size (SMD −6.83). Improvements were also observed in cognition and sensory function (SMD −3.87) and motor or behavioral function (SMD −6.63).All outcomes were statistically significant with P values below 0.001. However, the magnitude of benefit varied across studies, reflecting differences in therapy delivery and participant characteristics.Sandplay therapy is a non-verbal therapeutic approach that allows children to express thoughts and emotions using sand and miniature objects within a structured and supportive setting. This approach is particularly relevant for children with ASD who may have limited verbal communication abilities.Through play, children can create symbolic representations of their experiences, which may help them communicate feelings that are otherwise difficult to express. The tactile interaction involved may also stimulate sensory pathways and support emotional regulation, both of which are commonly affected in autism.Despite statistically significant findings, several limitations should be considered. All included studies were conducted within a single country, which may limit generalizability. There was also substantial heterogeneity across studies, with variations in therapy format, duration, and frequency.Methodological concerns, including limited blinding and potential bias, were identified. Although sensitivity analyses supported the findings, variability reduces confidence in the precision and consistency of effect estimates.This meta-analysis suggests that sandplay therapy may be associated with improvements in language, social communication, cognition, and behavior in children with autism spectrum disorder. However, due to variability and potential bias across studies, these findings should be interpreted cautiously.Current standard therapies such as behavioral and educational interventions remain first-line treatment. Sandplay therapy may be considered a complementary approach for clinicians and caregivers exploring supportive strategies. Further large-scale, well-designed studies across diverse populations are needed to confirm its effectiveness.Source-Medindia