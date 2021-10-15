Highlights: Heart attack and stroke are the foremost causes of death and disability respectively

Almost 5.3 million Canadian adults take aspirin for the prevention of heart disease and stroke

In contrast, new guidelines by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force show that older adults above 60 years of age should avoid taking daily aspirin to prevent 1st heart attack or stroke

However, the guidelines do not apply to people who are already on aspirin due to prior history of heart attack or stroke

Older adults above 60 years of age should avoid taking daily aspirin to prevent first heart attack or stroke as per the draft recommendations issued by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force.

What is a Heart Attack? artery blockage that supplies blood and oxygen to your heart. As a result of poor oxygen, the cardiomyocytes (heart cells) start to die and end in a heart attack.

What is Stroke? sudden restriction of blood flow to the brain that affects its function. Certain types of stroke can even result in devastating or long-term disability to the patients. Heart attack , also known as Myocardial Infarction (MI), occurs due to anyAs a result of poor oxygen, the cardiomyocytes (heart cells) start to die and end in a heart attack. Stroke is defined as athat affects its function. Certain types of stroke can even result in devastating or long-term disability to the patients.

Advertisement

‘A daily dose of aspirin for heart attacks and strokes is found to cause internal bleeding in the brain and stomach among people above the age of 60 years, thereby outweighing the possible benefits of the drugs. ’

Read More..

Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke