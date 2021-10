Advertisement

Aspirin and Vascular Events

Risk of Internal Bleeding

Age-Based Disparities

Facts on Heart Attack and Stroke

Heart attack and stroke are the foremost causes of death and disability respectively.

Stroke and heart attack strike more than 795,000 and 805,000 people annually in the United States respectively.

Heart attacks are silent (the person is not aware of it) in every 1 in 5 individuals.

One in every six deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke in 2018.

Ischemic strokes contribute to about 87% of all strokes.

Stroke-related expenses cost nearly $46 billion in the United States between 2014 and 2015.

Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke and heart attack and every 4 minutes, someone dies of a stroke in the United States.

Lifestyle changes like quitting drinking & smoking, engaging in regular exercise, and healthy diets are beneficial than aspirin in cutting down the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The drug aids in preventing the development of blood clots in the blood vessels, thus rendering protection for both the heart and brain. It is also used to prevent various other vascular events and congenital defects It is estimated that ~ 5.3 million Canadian adults are on aspirin for the prevention of heart disease and stroke. Moreover, 2.4 million people used it without doctor guidance as per a press release by Heart and Stroke in March 2020.Although the benefits of aspirin against several vascular agents have been linked for decades, the U.S. review panel has found that the drug may cause internal bleeding in the brain, intestines, and stomach.Thus,(published by Heart and Stroke in 2020)to prevent stroke or heart attack among individuals without a history of cardiovascular conditions.says Task Force member Dr. John Wong, in a press release.says Dr. Ted Wein, a stroke neurologist at McGill University and former chair of the Canadian Stroke Prevention Guidelines, who helped write Canada's guidelines on aspirin.Several studies done in 2018 and 2019 revealed that only fewer people (with no history of cardiovascular disease) profited from aspirin intake against heart attacks. On the contrary, increased risk of harmful bleeding was appreciable in the stomach or brain that enforced revision of Canadian guidelines.Nevertheless, the study also affirms thatfor the start of prophylactic aspirin, as they may claim extra benefits from the drug.In addition, recommendations for people who are already on aspirin due to prior history of heart attack or stroke do not change. They should in fact stay on aspirin prescription as per experts.Thus, it is suggested that clinicians think through various factors like differing age groups with risk of bleeding and cardiovascular disease before starting aspirin as a daily regimen for a patient.says Task Force member Dr.Chien-Wen Tseng.Source: Medindia