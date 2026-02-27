REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Asia and Africa to Account for 85% of Global Births in 2026

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Feb 27 2026 2:14 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

UN World Population Prospects 2024 reveals Asia and Africa will account for 85% of global births in 2026, reshaping maternal and child health priorities.

Asia and Africa to Account for 85% of Global Births in 2026
Highlights:
  • Asia projected to account for 49% of global births in 2026
  • Africa expected to contribute 36% of worldwide births
  • Other continents together account for just 15% of global newborns
Global birth distribution is undergoing a measurable demographic shift.
According to the World Population Prospects 2024, the United Nations' probabilistic population projections estimate that in 2026, Asia and Africa together will account for 85 percent of all babies born worldwide (1 Trusted Source
World Population Prospects 2024.

Go to source).

These projections are based on demographic modeling that integrates fertility rates, mortality patterns, migration flows, and age structure data across countries. The 2026 estimates reflect the medium scenario projection used in global population planning.


Population Clock (Indian)
Population Clock (Indian)
Medindia's Population clock gives you an approximate population of India. It is dynamically updated based on birth and death rate.

UN 2026 Birth Distribution by Continent

The projected continental distribution of global births in 2026 is:
  • Asia: 49%
  • Africa: 36%
  • Europe: 5%
  • North America: 3%
  • Latin America and the Caribbean: 7%
  • Oceania: Less than 1%
Together, Asia and Africa account for 85 percent of global births. Percentages do not sum exactly to 100 percent due to rounding.

Asia remains the largest contributor because of its population size. Despite declining fertility in some East Asian countries, South Asia continues to record high absolute birth numbers.


UN Readjusts Global Population Projection by an Additional 800 Million for 2100
UN Readjusts Global Population Projection by an Additional 800 Million for 2100
A new United Nations report has readjusted the global population projection with the new figures revealing that it could reach nearly 11 billion by 2100.

Fertility Rates and Population Momentum Behind the Shift

The Total Fertility Rate refers to the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime. Replacement fertility is approximately 2.1 births per woman.

In many African countries, fertility remains above replacement level, sustaining higher birth volumes. In contrast, several European and East Asian nations report fertility rates below 1.5, contributing to slower population growth and aging populations.

Africa's youthful age structure also plays a critical role. A large proportion of the population is under 15 years of age, meaning more women will enter reproductive age in the coming decade.


World Prematurity Day: Let Them Thrive
World Prematurity Day: Let Them Thrive
November 17 is recognized as the World Prematurity Day every year to raise awareness about premature birth and to bring down the risk factors that trigger them.

Implications for Maternal and Child Health Systems

With 85 percent of global births projected in Asia and Africa, maternal and neonatal healthcare systems in these regions will bear the greatest responsibility.

Expanding antenatal care coverage, strengthening skilled birth attendance, enhancing emergency obstetric services, and improving newborn care infrastructure will be essential to support this demographic concentration.

High birth shares also influence vaccination programs, pediatric services, nutrition planning, and long-term healthcare workforce development.


Quiz on Myths about Pregnancy
Quiz on Myths about Pregnancy
Pregnancy is probably one of the most common medical conditions that is surrounded by myths and false beliefs. Here is a quiz that would help you in separating pregnancy myths from the ...

Global Population Projections and Public Health Planning

Probabilistic population projections use statistical modeling to estimate likely outcomes rather than fixed predictions. The 2026 projections reflect mid-term demographic trends based on current fertility and mortality patterns.

These findings highlight the importance of sustained investment in reproductive healthcare, women's education, and child health infrastructure in regions where the majority of global births will occur.

Final Takeaway

The UN's World Population Prospects 2024 confirms that Asia and Africa will account for 85 percent of global births in 2026.

This demographic reality underscores the urgent need to strengthen maternal and child health systems in these regions to ensure safe deliveries and healthier future generations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why will 85% of global births occur in Asia and Africa in 2026?

A: Because these regions have higher fertility rates and larger reproductive age populations compared to other continents.

Q: What is the source of the 2026 birth projections?

A: The data comes from the United Nations World Population Prospects 2024 probabilistic projections.

Q: What does Total Fertility Rate mean?

A: It is the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime.

Q: Why are fertility rates lower in Europe and East Asia?

A: Many countries in these regions have below replacement fertility due to socioeconomic and demographic changes.

Q: How does the fertility rates affect global healthcare planning?

A: Regions with higher birth shares must expand maternal, neonatal, and pediatric healthcare services to meet growing demand.


Reference:
  1. World Population Prospects 2024. - (https://population.un.org/wpp/)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
In 2026, nearly #85Percent of all #GlobalBirths will occur in #Asia and #Africa combined, according to #UN population projections, redefining the future of #MaternalHealth and #ChildHealth worldwide. #populationtrends #publichealth #medindia

Latest Health In Focus
View All

⬆️