Asia and Africa to Account for 85% of Global Births in 2026

UN World Population Prospects 2024 reveals Asia and Africa will account for 85% of global births in 2026, reshaping maternal and child health priorities.
- Asia projected to account for 49% of global births in 2026
- Africa expected to contribute 36% of worldwide births
- Other continents together account for just 15% of global newborns
These projections are based on demographic modeling that integrates fertility rates, mortality patterns, migration flows, and age structure data across countries. The 2026 estimates reflect the medium scenario projection used in global population planning.
UN 2026 Birth Distribution by ContinentThe projected continental distribution of global births in 2026 is:
- Asia: 49%
- Africa: 36%
- Europe: 5%
- North America: 3%
- Latin America and the Caribbean: 7%
- Oceania: Less than 1%
Asia remains the largest contributor because of its population size. Despite declining fertility in some East Asian countries, South Asia continues to record high absolute birth numbers.
Fertility Rates and Population Momentum Behind the ShiftThe Total Fertility Rate refers to the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime. Replacement fertility is approximately 2.1 births per woman.
In many African countries, fertility remains above replacement level, sustaining higher birth volumes. In contrast, several European and East Asian nations report fertility rates below 1.5, contributing to slower population growth and aging populations.
Africa's youthful age structure also plays a critical role. A large proportion of the population is under 15 years of age, meaning more women will enter reproductive age in the coming decade.
Implications for Maternal and Child Health SystemsWith 85 percent of global births projected in Asia and Africa, maternal and neonatal healthcare systems in these regions will bear the greatest responsibility.
Expanding antenatal care coverage, strengthening skilled birth attendance, enhancing emergency obstetric services, and improving newborn care infrastructure will be essential to support this demographic concentration.
High birth shares also influence vaccination programs, pediatric services, nutrition planning, and long-term healthcare workforce development.
Global Population Projections and Public Health PlanningProbabilistic population projections use statistical modeling to estimate likely outcomes rather than fixed predictions. The 2026 projections reflect mid-term demographic trends based on current fertility and mortality patterns.
These findings highlight the importance of sustained investment in reproductive healthcare, women's education, and child health infrastructure in regions where the majority of global births will occur.
Final Takeaway
The UN's World Population Prospects 2024 confirms that Asia and Africa will account for 85 percent of global births in 2026.
This demographic reality underscores the urgent need to strengthen maternal and child health systems in these regions to ensure safe deliveries and healthier future generations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why will 85% of global births occur in Asia and Africa in 2026?
A: Because these regions have higher fertility rates and larger reproductive age populations compared to other continents.
Q: What is the source of the 2026 birth projections?
A: The data comes from the United Nations World Population Prospects 2024 probabilistic projections.
Q: What does Total Fertility Rate mean?
A: It is the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime.
Q: Why are fertility rates lower in Europe and East Asia?
A: Many countries in these regions have below replacement fertility due to socioeconomic and demographic changes.
Q: How does the fertility rates affect global healthcare planning?
A: Regions with higher birth shares must expand maternal, neonatal, and pediatric healthcare services to meet growing demand.
Reference:
- World Population Prospects 2024. - (https://population.un.org/wpp/)
