Asia and Africa to Account for 85% of Global Births in 2026

UN World Population Prospects 2024 reveals Asia and Africa will account for 85% of global births in 2026, reshaping maternal and child health priorities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why will 85% of global births occur in Asia and Africa in 2026?

A: Because these regions have higher fertility rates and larger reproductive age populations compared to other continents.

Q: What is the source of the 2026 birth projections?

A: The data comes from the United Nations World Population Prospects 2024 probabilistic projections.

Q: What does Total Fertility Rate mean?

A: It is the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime.

Q: Why are fertility rates lower in Europe and East Asia?

A: Many countries in these regions have below replacement fertility due to socioeconomic and demographic changes.

Q: How does the fertility rates affect global healthcare planning?

A: Regions with higher birth shares must expand maternal, neonatal, and pediatric healthcare services to meet growing demand.