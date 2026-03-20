Are Painkillers Quietly Damaging Your Kidneys

Regular painkiller use may be linked to a gradual and often unnoticed decline in kidney function.

Kidney damage from nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs-Myth or truth? Review of selected literature

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are NSAIDs and how do they affect kidney function?

A: NSAIDs are pain-relieving drugs that can reduce prostaglandin production, potentially affecting renal blood flow and kidney function.

Q: Can long-term NSAID use cause chronic kidney disease?

A: The study shows an association between NSAID use and increased risk of CKD and declining eGFR over time.

Q: Which NSAID has the highest risk for kidney damage?

A: Etoricoxib was associated with the highest risk of kidney function decline in the study.

Q: Is ibuprofen safe for the kidneys compared to other NSAIDs?

A: Ibuprofen showed a lower risk compared to others, but it still carries some risk, especially with prolonged use.

Q: What kidney conditions are linked to NSAID use?

A: NSAID use has been associated with AKI, CKD, TIN, and nephrotic syndrome.