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Are Painkillers Quietly Damaging Your Kidneys

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Mar 20 2026 11:56 AM

Regular painkiller use may be linked to a gradual and often unnoticed decline in kidney function.

Are Painkillers Quietly Damaging Your Kidneys
Highlights:
  • Regular NSAID use is linked to a higher risk of declining kidney function
  • Different drugs show varying levels of kidney risk, with some posing greater concern
  • Reduced prostaglandin activity may impair blood flow essential for kidney health
A major study published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology examines how nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may affect long-term kidney health. These medications are widely used for pain and inflammation, often without a second thought (1 Trusted Source
Comparative Risks of Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs on CKD

Go to source).
The findings suggest that while convenient, repeated exposure to NSAIDs may be linked to measurable declines in kidney function, even in people who start with normal health.

In a large group of nearly 2 million adults followed for over six years, 14% developed reduced kidney function, and 21% saw a significant decline. Long-term NSAID use was associated with a higher risk of reduced kidney function.


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How NSAIDs Affect Kidney Function

NSAIDs work by blocking enzymes called COX-1 and COX-2, which are involved in producing prostaglandins. These compounds play an important role in maintaining renal blood flow.

When this pathway is disrupted, the kidneys may struggle to regulate blood flow effectively, especially during periods of stress or reduced circulation.

Research also links NSAID use to several kidney-related conditions, including: The underlying mechanism involves reduced production of prostaglandins like PGE2 and PGI2, which help maintain filtration and fluid balance.


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Not All Painkillers Carry Equal Risk

The study highlights that different NSAIDs may carry different levels of risk. Etoricoxib was associated with the highest likelihood of kidney function decline, while ibuprofen showed a comparatively lower risk.

However, lower risk does not mean no risk. The overall pattern suggests that prolonged exposure and higher doses may increase the likelihood of harm.

As the study concludes, “Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug exposure was associated with higher risks of incident eGFR <60 ml/min per 1.73 m² and eGFR decline ≥30%.”


GFR Calculator
GFR Calculator
With this easy to use GFR Calculator, calculate your Glomerular Filtration Rate, using creatinine to assess kidney function and support early diagnosis of kidney issues.

Everyday Situations Where Risks Add Up

A person taking painkillers daily for chronic back pain may not notice any immediate symptoms, but gradual changes in glomerular filtration rate can occur silently.

Someone combining NSAIDs with other medications for blood pressure or heart conditions may unknowingly increase strain on their kidneys (2 Trusted Source
Kidney damage from nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs-Myth or truth? Review of selected literature

Go to source).

Even if taken only for short-term relief for headaches or muscle pain, when repeated frequently, it can contribute to cumulative exposure over time.


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Why This Matters In Daily Life

Pain relief is often seen as an acceptable and well-tolerated medication, but the kidneys rely on a delicate physiological balance to function properly.

Disrupting this balance repeatedly may not cause immediate discomfort, which makes the risk easy to overlook.

Looking Ahead At Safer Use

The findings suggest a need for more mindful use of NSAIDs, especially for long-term or repeated use.

Short-term use with monitoring may carry a lower risk, but chronic use appears more strongly linked with declining kidney function.

As awareness grows, both individuals and healthcare providers may begin to weigh benefits and risks more carefully before routine use.

Your everyday choices around pain relief can quietly shape your long-term kidney health.

Choose cautiously today so your body can support you fully in the years ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are NSAIDs and how do they affect kidney function?

A:  NSAIDs are pain-relieving drugs that can reduce prostaglandin production, potentially affecting renal blood flow and kidney function.

Q: Can long-term NSAID use cause chronic kidney disease?

A: The study shows an association between NSAID use and increased risk of CKD and declining eGFR over time.

Q: Which NSAID has the highest risk for kidney damage?

A: Etoricoxib was associated with the highest risk of kidney function decline in the study.

Q: Is ibuprofen safe for the kidneys compared to other NSAIDs?

A: Ibuprofen showed a lower risk compared to others, but it still carries some risk, especially with prolonged use.

Q: What kidney conditions are linked to NSAID use?

A: NSAID use has been associated with AKI, CKD, TIN, and nephrotic syndrome.


References:
  1. Comparative Risks of Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs on CKD - (https://journals.lww.com/cjasn/abstract/2021/06000/comparative_risks_of_nonsteroidal.12.aspx )
  2. Kidney damage from nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs—Myth or truth? Review of selected literature - (https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/prp2.817)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Long-term painkiller (NSAID) use is linked to kidney decline—21% saw major loss, 14% developed reduced function. #painkiller #NSAID #kidneyhealth #kidneyfunction #medindia

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