Antioxidant Compound Could Help Prevent Acute Kidney Failure

Treating with Antioxidants

Effectiveness of Peroxiredoxin 6

Ischemia could be caused by constriction of the blood vessel, variations in heart rate or blood pressure, blood loss and trauma. The oxidative stress is reduced by these compounds, which lower the ROS concentration.Antioxidant enzymes from the peroxiredoxins family have been used by the Russian research team in their recent study. These enzymes reduce the level of the ROSs called peroxides in addition to playing a role in cell signaling.PRDX6 has the ability to neutralize both organic and inorganic peroxides in large numbers.In order to demonstrate the efficiency of the enzyme in treating kidney ischemia-reperfusion treatment, the injury was modeled in mice by the research team.The survival rates of the group of animals that received PRX6 treatment were compared with those that did not. 3 of the 5 mice that received a PRX6 infusion 15 minutes prior to ischemia survived by day four, whereas only 1 in 5 from the other group remained alive by the same time.Edema, vessels are swollen with blood in the kidneys, degenerated renal tubal alongside the higher concentration of kidney damage markers and transcription factors that could be accountable for inflammation development were present in the untreated mice induced with ischemia-reperfusion. On the other hand, the changes, pathological and morphological in nature, displayed by the kidneys of the test animals that received PRX6, were much smaller.A mutant version of the enzyme synthesized by the research team was used with the aim of ruling out the possibility that the PRX6 benefits and peroxide suppression are unrelated. Despite sharing the same structure, PRX6 does not affect the peroxide levels. No positive effect on mice survival was noted following the administration of mutant enzyme 15 minutes before ischemia. The therapeutic effect, therefore, is the result of the compound's ability to keep peroxides in check.The study, which appears in Cell and Tissue Research, has reported that survival rates tripled in test animals treated with the chemical prior to sustaining an ischemia-reperfusion injury.