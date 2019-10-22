Antioxidant Compound Could Help Prevent Acute Kidney Failure

Upon resumption
of blood flow, the reperfusion does not allow for the regeneration of the
damaged tissues to take place. Alternatively, the cells would be further harmed
because of the oxidative stress caused by the growing concentrations of
reactive oxygen species (ROS). Pathologically high counts of ROS may cause
apoptosis, a condition where cells self-destruct.
Ischemia could be caused by
constriction of the blood vessel, variations in heart
rate
or blood pressure, blood loss and trauma.
A key factor in organ pathologies is ischemia-reperfusion syndrome,
which leads to death in half of the cases with acute renal failure when it affects the kidneys.
Treating with Antioxidants In the tissue damage caused by ischemia-reperfusion, there is oxidative stress involved and therefore, treatment using antioxidants would be a promising
option.
The
oxidative stress is reduced by these compounds, which lower the ROS
concentration.
Antioxidant
enzymes from the peroxiredoxins family have been used by the Russian research
team in their recent study. These enzymes reduce the level of the ROSs called
peroxides in addition to playing a role in cell signaling.
Peroxiredoxin 6, also known as PRDX6, is the
most sought after among the six known enzymes from the peroxiredoxins family.
PRDX6 has
the ability to neutralize both organic and inorganic peroxides in large
numbers.
Effectiveness of Peroxiredoxin 6
In order to
demonstrate the efficiency of the enzyme in treating kidney
ischemia-reperfusion treatment, the injury was modeled in mice by the research
team.
The survival
rates of the group of animals that received PRX6 treatment were compared with
those that did not. 3 of the 5 mice that received a PRX6 infusion 15 minutes
prior to ischemia survived by day four, whereas only 1 in 5 from the other
group remained alive by the same time.
Edema, vessels are swollen with
blood in the kidneys, degenerated renal tubal alongside the higher
concentration of kidney damage markers and transcription factors that could be
accountable for inflammation development were present in the untreated mice
induced with ischemia-reperfusion. On the other hand, the changes, pathological
and morphological in nature, displayed by the kidneys of the test animals that
received PRX6, were much smaller.
A mutant
version of the enzyme synthesized by the research team was used with the aim of
ruling out the possibility that the PRX6 benefits and peroxide suppression are
unrelated. Despite sharing the same structure, PRX6 does not affect the
peroxide levels. No positive effect on mice survival was noted following the
administration of mutant enzyme 15 minutes before ischemia. The therapeutic
effect, therefore, is the result of the compound's ability to keep peroxides in
check.
The study, which appears in Cell and Tissue Research,
has reported that survival rates tripled in test animals treated with the
chemical prior to sustaining an ischemia-reperfusion injury.
The senior
author of the study Mars Sharapov of MIPT and the Institute of Cell Biophysics
said, "We observed the intravenously
infused PRX6 in the animals' bloodstream, under kidney ischemia-reperfusion.
That is, it did not enter the cells. Despite this, PRX6 effectively neutralized
the peroxides that were released by the cells into the extracellular
environment. This suppressed oxidative stress and apoptotic cell death,
resulting in significantly less tissue damage,"
commenting on the team's
findings.
Source: Medindia