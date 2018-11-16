Anti-Malaria Drugs can Treat Cancer: Here’s How

Anti-malarial drugs such as chloroquine have been used for treating cancer for several decades. But the mechanism of action of these drugs for inhibiting cancer cells was not known

Anti-malarial drugs target and deactivate the enzyme palmitoyl-protein thioesterase 1 (PPT1) present in cancer cells. This causes a substantial inhibition of proliferation of the cancer cells, essentially halting the progression of cancer

Elucidation of this mechanism of action of the anti-malarial drugs could facilitate the development of novel treatments against cancer

A new study has found the target of a class of anti-malarial drugs known as chloroquine, which have been repurposed for treating cancer for several decades now. Until now, the drug target in the cancer cells was not known. Scientists at the Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, have identified this drug target to be the enzyme. This discovery opens-up new avenues for developing anticancer therapies.