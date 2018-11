A new study has found the target of a class of anti-malarial drugs known as chloroquine, which have been repurposed for treating cancer for several decades now. Until now, the drug target in the cancer cells was not known. Scientists at the Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, have identified this drug target to be the enzyme. This discovery opens-up new avenues for developing anticancer therapies.

Anti-Malaria Drugs can Treat Cancer: Here’s How

Why is the Study So Important?

What is the Role of PPT1 in Cancer Cells?

‘Mechanism of anti-malarial drugs like chloroquine, which can inhibit the growth of cancer cells, has been discovered. These anti-malarials target an enzyme called PPT1, present in cancer cells and deactivates it. Deactivation of PPT1 causes significant inhibition of growth of cancer cells and can lead to the development of novel ways to treat cancer.’

Read More..

Proof of Concept

Concluding Remarks

PPT1 promotes tumor growth and is the molecular target of chloroquine derivatives in cancer - (http://cancerdiscovery.aacrjournals.org/content/candisc/early/2018/11/13/2159-8290.CD-18-0706.full.pdf)

When PPT1 was deleted from cancer cells using, the researchers found that the growth of cancer cells slowed down appreciably. It has been found that a potent chloroquine molecule developed at the University of Pennsylvania, termed, can be used for targeting cancer cells via this new pathway. The study has been published in, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).The importance of the study is explained by Dr. Ravi K. Amaravadi, the study's co-senior author and an Associate Professor, Division of Hematology Oncology, Department of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. He indicated that the discovery of the PPT1 target was critical since chloroquines are currently being evaluated in clinical trials across the globe, including the University of Pennsylvania, and the new knowledge could bring about a paradigm shift in the way the clinical trial results are analyzed and interpreted.The PPT1 enzyme is responsible for controlling the action of the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR), a serine/threonine protein kinase that regulates cancer cells by modulating cell growth, cell proliferation, cell motility, and cell survival.Additionally, PPT1 also controls a process called autophagy , derived from the Greek words "auto" (self) and "phagy" (eating). It is a physiological process in the body that involves the removal of unnecessary cell components and allows their orderly degradation and recycling.It has been previously shown by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania that these two processes work side-by-side - autophagy provides the nutrients to mTOR, which directs cell growth, and when nutrients are not required, mTOR shuts-off autophagy.On the basis of their previous work,to see whether its deletion from cancer cells has the same effect as when cancer cells are treated with chloroquine.Dr. Amaravadi said.Scientists proved the concept by treating melanoma (a very severe type of skin cancer) cells with DC661, which is a dimer of the antimalarial drug quinacrine. The DC661 molecule specifically targets the PPT1 enzyme and kills many types of cells, bothandsaid Dr. Jeffrey D. Winkler, Merriam Professor of Chemistry and Undergraduate Chair, Department of Chemistry, School of Arts and Sciences, University of Pennsylvania, and the second co-senior author.The study was driven by the co-lead authors, Dr. Vito W. Rebecca, PhD, who was then a Postdoctoral Researcher in Dr. Amaravadi's group, and Dr. Michael C. Nicastri, PhD, who was then a graduate student in Dr. Winkler's group.Dr. Amaravadi explained that when the pieces of the puzzle are put together, it becomes highly promising.Dr. Amaravadi said.This study was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, USA.Source: Medindia