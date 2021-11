Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Cut Down the Risk of Dementia

Exploring the Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Diet and Cognition

Effects of Inflammatory Diet

What to Consume?

Eat Healthily, Stay Healthy!

Facts on Dementia

The risk of developing dementia increases with advancing age; however, dementia is not a part of normal aging.

There is no complete cure for dementia at present; nevertheless, earlier treatments may halt further progression.

There are over 850,000 dementia people in the UK among which more than 500,000 have Alzheimer's disease currently as per The Alzheimer's Society.

The dementia number is expected to rise over 1 million by 2025 in the UK.

Moreover, in the US, there are nearly 5.5 million Alzheimer's patients that are also expected to rise in the approaching years.

Despite the improvements in diagnostic rates of dementia, the condition remains undiagnosed.

These loaded healthy plant compounds combat age-related inflammation and thus aid in dipping the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like dementia by a third.The study team assessed 1059 older adults (65 years of age and above) based on questionnaires for theirFollowing this, the participants were tracked over an average of three years.The group was split into three with one-third of participants in each - those with the most anti-inflammatory diet, medium diet, and the least anti-inflammatory diet.Based on the nutrient intake, the questionnaires' scoring ranged from minus 8.87 for the most anti-inflammatory diet to 7.98 for the least. TheIt was found thatamong a total of 1,059 study participants.In addition,when compared to those who consumed a higher quantity of anti-inflammatory diet.The group that consumed the most anti-inflammatory diet comprised of ~20 pieces of fruit, 19 servings of vegetables, 4 servings of legumes, and 11 cups of coffee or tea in the average week.On the contrary, the group with the least anti-inflammatory diet consumed around only 9 pieces of fruit, 10 servings of vegetables, 2 servings of legumes , and 9 cups of coffee or tea during an average week.Moreover, every one-point increase in the inflammatory score (for diet) was linked to a 21% rise in the dementia risk says Dr. Nikolaos Scarmeas, MD, Ph.D., of National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece, a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and senior author of the study.The study thereby states thatsays Dr. Thomas Holland, a physician-scientist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, who reviewed the findings.Further to this, the scientist recommends the consumption of(Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay - combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets)These include lean meats, whole grains, fish (non-fried), olive oil, nuts, berries, dark leafy greens, garlic, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and poultry. The elements may act asSimultaneously, it is equally important to avoid a Western-type diet pattern that includes fried or fast foods , whole-fat dairy, pastries, and red meat.Impacts of diet on the brain and overall health have long been reported through several pieces of research.Earlier studies have found that the increased consumption of an inflammatory diet is linked to poorer memory and development of cognitive decline at a younger age. The present study thus showsHowever, as the study was observational and not a clinical trial, it fails to prove if the anti-inflammatory diet prevents cognitive decline and dementia and rather establishes an association.says the study.Source: Medindia