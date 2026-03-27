After 60 Years, Metformin’s Blood Sugar-Lowering Mechanism May Finally Be Clear

A lab-based study suggests metformin may lower blood sugar partly through brain pathways involving Rap1 signaling in the hypothalamus.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is metformin's mechanism still not fully understood?

A: Metformin affects multiple organs and pathways, making it difficult to attribute its effects to a single mechanism. New research continues to uncover additional pathways.

Q: Does metformin act on the brain in humans?

A: This study suggests a brain-based mechanism in animals, but more research is needed to confirm whether this occurs in humans.

Q: What is Rap1 and why is it important?

A: Rap1 is a signaling protein involved in cellular processes. In this study, it was essential for metforminâ€™s glucose-lowering effect in the brain.

Q: Could this discovery lead to new diabetes treatments?

A: Possibly. Understanding brain pathways may help develop more targeted therapies, but this is still at an early stage.

Q: Should patients change their medication based on this study?

A: No. Patients should continue their prescribed treatment and consult their doctor before making any changes.