After 60 Years, Metformin’s Blood Sugar-Lowering Mechanism May Finally Be Clear

A lab-based study suggests metformin may lower blood sugar partly through brain pathways involving Rap1 signaling in the hypothalamus.
- Brain Rap1 pathway identified as key to metformin’s action
- Metformin ineffective in mice lacking brain Rap1 protein
- Brain responds to much lower drug levels than other organs
Low-dose metformin requires brain Rap1 for its antidiabetic action
Go to source). Traditionally, the drug has been thought to act mainly in the liver by reducing glucose production and in the gut by altering metabolic signaling. However, new research suggests that the brain may play a key role in how metformin works.
A lab-based experimental study titled “Low-dose metformin requires brain Rap1 for its antidiabetic action”, published in Science Advances, found that metformin can reduce blood glucose through a neural pathway involving Ras-related protein 1 (Rap1) in the hypothalamus.
In mouse models of diet-induced diabetes, low doses of metformin (50 to 150 mg/kg) lowered blood glucose within 4 to 24 hours. The effect occurred at brain concentrations as low as 0.5 to 10 μM, suggesting that the central nervous system may be highly sensitive to the drug.
Why has metformin’s mechanism remained unclear for decades?Despite decades of clinical use, metformin’s mechanism has been difficult to fully explain because it appears to act through multiple organs and pathways. Earlier studies showed that it reduces hepatic glucose output and improves insulin sensitivity, but these mechanisms did not fully account for all observed effects.
The new findings suggest that part of this gap may be explained by the brain’s role in coordinating whole-body metabolism.
How does the hypothalamus regulate blood sugar levels?The hypothalamus is a central regulator of energy balance and glucose control. Within this region, the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH) helps integrate hormonal and nutrient signals to maintain metabolic stability.
The study showed that metformin activates specific neurons in this region, particularly steroidogenic factor 1 (SF1) neurons, which influence glucose regulation across the body.
What role does Rap1 play in metformin’s action?Rap1 is a signaling protein involved in cellular communication. The study found that metformin’s glucose-lowering effect depends on suppressing Rap1 activity in the hypothalamus.
When researchers removed Rap1 from brain cells in mice, metformin no longer reduced blood glucose levels. Importantly, other diabetes treatments such as insulin remained effective, indicating that this pathway is specific to metformin’s mechanism (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Metformin's hidden brain pathway revealed after 60 years
Go to source).
Why is the brain more sensitive to metformin than other organs?One of the key observations was that the brain responded to metformin at much lower concentrations than peripheral tissues such as the liver or intestine.
In some experiments, direct delivery of small amounts of metformin into the brain led to significant reductions in blood glucose. This suggests that even low circulating levels of the drug may influence central regulatory pathways.
What are the limitations of this research?These findings are based on animal models and should be interpreted with caution.
- The study was conducted in mice, not humans
- Blood glucose was the primary outcome measured
- The clinical relevance of low-dose brain effects remains uncertain
TakeawayThis study provides new insights into how metformin may work by identifying a brain-based pathway involving Rap1 in the hypothalamus.
While the findings help explain long-standing questions about the drug’s mechanism, they do not change current treatment recommendations. Future research in humans will be needed to determine whether this pathway can be targeted for improved diabetes care.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why is metformin's mechanism still not fully understood?
A: Metformin affects multiple organs and pathways, making it difficult to attribute its effects to a single mechanism. New research continues to uncover additional pathways.
Q: Does metformin act on the brain in humans?
A: This study suggests a brain-based mechanism in animals, but more research is needed to confirm whether this occurs in humans.
Q: What is Rap1 and why is it important?
A: Rap1 is a signaling protein involved in cellular processes. In this study, it was essential for metforminâ€™s glucose-lowering effect in the brain.
Q: Could this discovery lead to new diabetes treatments?
A: Possibly. Understanding brain pathways may help develop more targeted therapies, but this is still at an early stage.
Q: Should patients change their medication based on this study?
A: No. Patients should continue their prescribed treatment and consult their doctor before making any changes.
- Low-dose metformin requires brain Rap1 for its antidiabetic action - (https:www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu3700)
- Metformin’s hidden brain pathway revealed after 60 years - (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/03/260325055441.htm)