Acutely Injured Kidneys are ‘Safe’ for Transplants

Are Acutely Injured Kidneys 'Safe' for Transplants?

Details of the Study

‘Injured kidneys could be suitable for transplantation and this brings hope to patients in the transplant waiting list. Henceforth, acutely injured kidneys could become part of the donor pool.’

Rejection of Acutely Injured Kidneys

Findings of the Study

The study which was chaired by a John Hopkins kidney specialist, recommends thatThe specialists involved in organ procurement generally tend to overlook kidneys that are damaged owing to injuries or those from donors with diabetes or hypertension . While Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a type of kidney damage that may occur within a short span of time, preventing the kidney from balancing body fluids and affecting other organs. AKI is very common in the intensive care units of hospitals where patients are placed on ventilators or given medication to maintain blood pressure following surgeries or trauma. Patients who develop AKI are more likely to have chronic kidney diseases and die prematurely. Therefore, physicians are uncertain about using these kidneys in transplants as it is unclear if the recipients will also meet with the same consequences.The study aiming to alleviate such fears used medical chart reviews of 2,430 kidneys transplanted from 1,298 donors - out of which 585 were AKI kidneys, to study rejection rates. The research team did not find any difference in rejection rates between non-AKI and AKI kidneys. Additionally, no evidence was found to suggest that the duration of chilling an organ, without blood supply did not have any impact on recipients who received AKI kidneys.Chirag R. Parikh, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Director of the Division of Nephrology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who is the also the senior study author, was quoted sayingand the transplant teams should take measures to expand the donor pool by including AKI kidneys. On how this study would help the medical community significantly, he mentioned thatDr. Parikh also threw light on the organ shortage scenario in the US, where around 95,000 Americans are on the waiting list for kidney transplant according to U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Networks. On the contrary, data from the United Network for Organ Sharing suggests that approximately 2,000 donor kidneys are rejected in a year owing to various criteria used to measure kidney function.With regard to rejection of AKI kidneys, Dr. Parikh saysHe went on to addconsidering the scarcity.The two-part study used chart review data for kidneys of 1,298 donors from 2010-2013 to compare the profiles of both AKI and non-AKI donors and recipients in its first phase. The findings revealed that the severity of AKI did not impact the graft failure rates. The second part focused on examination of charts of a group of recipients to specifically study graft failures and progression to kidney diseases. About 143 recipients presented the symptoms of which only 40 had received AKI kidneys.The findings of the study published in an issue ofsuggest that by including the AKI kidneys in the donor pool, patients will have access to increased number of kidneys, thereby narrowing the waiting list.The research team have also cautioned that there is always the possibility of AKI kidneys used for transplant are prone to having higher risk factor distribution than the non-AKI kidneys. They are less likely to be used for transplants unless they have characteristics in their favor like age and absence of chronic diseases.Transplant procedures are seen as major revenue savers for the health-care system andthis study is relevant at this time where the field of medicine is trying to step towards balancing cost and patient safety. The study concludes thatSource: Medindia