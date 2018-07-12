Acutely Injured Kidneys are ‘Safe’ for Transplants

Acutely injured kidneys could become part of the donor pool

New study brings hope to patients in the transplant waiting list

Kidneys of deceased donors are safe and suitable for transplantation

At a time when the entire world is facing acute shortage of organs, a new study from the United States brings hope to the billions waiting to undergo a kidney transplant surgery. A kidney transplant surgery is recommended for patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease and involves a surgical procedure to implant a healthy kidney from a deceased or living donor.